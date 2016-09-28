BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 6 pm, OH

Hello! Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Kantele Franko is on the desk. Andrew Welsh-Huggins, interim news editor, can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]
UPCOMING THURSDAY:
ABDUCTION-BODIES FOUND
ASHLAND — An occasional drifter linked to the slayings of at least four women in little over a decade could always find a place to stay and someone to give him a lift. Even with little money to his name and a string of arrests in his past, Shawn Grate was magnetic enough to make friends with almost anyone. By John Seewer and Ann Sanner. UPCOMING: 500 words by 4 a.m., updated after 8:30 a.m. arraignment, photos.
TOP STORIES:
POLICE DATABASE ABUSE
DENVER — Police officers across the country misuse confidential law enforcement databases to get information on romantic partners, business associates, neighbors, journalists and others for reasons that have nothing to do with daily police work, an Associated Press investigation finds. By Sadie Gurman and Eric Tucker. SENT: 2,300 words, photos, video. An abridged version also has moved on some lines.
WITH:
— POLICE DATABASE ABUSE-OHIO: Officers in Ohio were fired, suspended or otherwise disciplined more than 70 times between 2013 and 2015 for misusing confidential law enforcement databases, according to an Associated Press tally of records provided by the State Highway Patrol and the state attorney general. SENT: 420 words.
CAMPAIGN 2016-PLANNED PARENTHOOD
COLUMBUS — The political arm of Planned Parenthood is targeting Ohio as part of its largest education and get-out-the-vote effort ever, a campaign aimed at turning out young undecided voters it thinks can swing the election for Democrats. Planned Parenthood Votes says its Ohio campaign's public launch Wednesday is part of an unprecedented, $30 million national effort to mobilize voters in key swing states. By Julie Carr Smyth. SENT: 380 words.
CAMPAIGN 2016-EARLY VOTING
WASHINGTON — More people are seeking or casting early ballots in the critical states of North Carolina and Florida than at this point in 2012, with Hillary Clinton the likely benefactor, as early voting shows signs of surging nationwide. By Hope Yen. SENT: 880 words, photos.
— PROVISIONAL BALLOTS-OHIO: Advocates for the homeless and the Ohio Democratic Party are appealing a federal court ruling that upheld rules for handling thousands of absentee and provisional ballots in the presidential battleground state.
PRISON ALTERNATIVES-COMMUNITIES
CINCINNATI — A new pilot program launched by the state to help reduce Ohio's prison population will allow low-level felony offenders to remain in their communities under supervision without going to prison. By Lisa Cornwell. SENT: 465 words.
ABDUCTION-BODIES FOUND
MARION — A sheriff says a suspect linked to the slayings of at least four women indicated he can't remember the name of the first victim, who died over a decade ago and hasn't been identified. SENT: 255 words.
MEXICAN-AMERICAN WAR-CASUALTIES
DOVER, Del. — Remains of U.S. troops who died in the Mexican-American War are being returned from Mexico for forensic study that might determine where they were from and how they died. The Army says troops from several states, including Ohio, fought in the Battle of Monterrey in 1846. By Randall Chase. SENT: 580 words.
— DAD SHOOTS DAUGHTER: A suburban Cleveland man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his adult daughter at the family's home.
— SHOOTING THREAT-LIVE STREAMING: Two men accused of live-streaming a threat to shoot up their Ohio neighborhood if their video feed scored enough viewers have pleaded guilty to inducing panic.
— STUDENTS' PILLS STOLEN: A clinical aide suspected of stealing prescription pills intended for students at an Ohio middle school has been indicted on a drug theft charge.
— XGR--AGENCY REVIEW: The Ohio Senate has passed a bill giving the legislature more control over whether a state agency continues to exist.
— XGR-RENEWABLE ENERGY TARGETS: Gov. John Kasich remains opposed to legislation that would eliminate renewable energy mandates in Ohio.
— MICHAEL MOORE SHOW-THEATER: Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore says he's not allowed to perform a one-man show about the presidential race at a central Ohio theater because officials there consider him too controversial.
— FAKE COP-SEX ASSAULT: Police in northeast Ohio say they're searching for the man who abducted a 9-year-old girl while posing as a police officer and sexually assaulted her.
— CAMPAIGN 2016-ADVISERS DEBATE: Advisers to Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are planning to debate in Ohio about the presidential candidates' economic policies.
— RAPPER-CHILD PORN-MUSIC VIDEOS: An Ohio rapper who federal authorities say recorded sexually explicit footage of teen girls and edited the footage into music videos has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
— ATV CHASE-ATTACK: A northeast Ohio sheriff's deputy has been fired after a grand jury indicted him last week on charges he beat two all-terrain vehicle riders who prosecutors have said led authorities on a chase.
— VIBRA HEALTHCARE-MEDICARE: A national hospital chain headquartered in central Pennsylvania has agreed to pay $32.7 million to resolve allegations that it billed Medicare for medically unnecessary services.
— GLENWOOD SHOOTING ARREST: A December trial has been scheduled for a Sylvania, Ohio, man accused of shooting to death an 18-year-old woman in western Iowa.
