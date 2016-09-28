Columbus blames heroin in 27 overdoses, 2 deaths in 24 hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Officials in Ohio's capital say 27 people overdosed in a 24-hour span using what's believed to be a mix of heroin and something stronger, and two died.
It has prompted a warning from police that a highly potent form of heroin could be circulating in central Ohio.
A Columbus police spokesman says officers and fire crews responded to a number of overdose calls from Tuesday through early Wednesday. Officials say the individuals overdosed within hours of each other on heroin mixed with an unidentified opiate. The people who overdosed were administered the reversal drug naloxone.
Deputy Police Chief Michael Woods says some of those who overdosed are helping authorities trying to identify the source of the drugs.