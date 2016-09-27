Harrison Scott Key wins $5,000 James Thurber prize for humor

NEW YORK (AP) — Author Harrison Scott Key's comic memoir about growing up with a father of outsized presence has won the Thurber Prize for American Humor.
Key is a contributing editor to Oxford American magazine whose essays also have appeared in The New York Times and Outside. He wins the Thurber Prize for "The World's Largest Man." He receives $5,000 and a commemorative crystal plaque.
Monday's runners-up were Jason Gay for "Little Victories" and Mary Norris for "Between You & Me: Confessions of a Comma Queen."
The awards are presented by Thurber House, a nonprofit-organization based in Columbus, Ohio, hometown for the late author and cartoonist James Thurber. Previous winners include Julie Schumacher, Calvin Trillin and David Sedaris.
The Thurber prize was established in 1997.