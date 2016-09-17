Posted on by

OH Lottery




CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:



13-21-28-34-40, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3

(thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-four, forty; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $133 million



9-0-4

(nine, zero, four)



5-3-9

(five, three, nine)



3-3-9-2

(three, three, nine, two)



3-7-1-7

(three, seven, one, seven)



3-3-3-4-8

(three, three, three, four, eight)



3-2-6-0-4

(three, two, six, zero, four)



Estimated jackpot: $244 million



01-11-13-30-35

(one, eleven, thirteen, thirty, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $167,000
comments powered by Disqus