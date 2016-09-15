Ohio fire chief resigns amid prostitution allegations

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A southwest Ohio fire chief has resigned after being placed on administrative leave because of prostitution allegations.
Sharonville City Council approved a resolution Tuesday allowing Ralph Hammonds to resign and remain a consultant for 30 months to assist with the transition in the hiring of a new chief.
A police report says Hammonds' vehicle was spotted in a parking lot of a Reading apartment complex where police were investigating complaints of prostitution and drug activity. Police say Hammonds acknowledged paying $60 for sex. He wasn't charged criminally.
Hammonds will remain a full-time consultant but will be paid the minimum wage while forfeiting accumulated vacation, personal leave and sick days.
His attorney sent a letter to the Community Press newspaper saying Hammonds deeply regrets any negative impact his actions had.