Chief embarrassed over officers’ drunken driving charges

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Several Akron police officers have been charged with drunken driving in the past two months and the department's chief says he's determined to solve the problem, not hide in embarrassment.
The Akron Beacon Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2cmZv3n ) an Akron police lieutenant and two sergeants have been charged with drunken driving since July.
Police Chief James Nice says the situation has been embarrassing and he expects his officers to act responsibly. He says he plans to encourage officers to seek counseling if they need it.
Police union president Frank Williams says no formal union action had been taken to address the drunken driving incidents. He says officers are reminded through monthly newsletters to "do the right thing" while socializing.
___
Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com