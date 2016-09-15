Ohio set to release 2016 school report cards

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Department of Education is preparing to release information on how school districts performed during the last school year.
Report card data scheduled for release Thursday will include rankings for overall student achievement, annual progress and an area called gap closing, which reflects the extent to which students in different ethnic, racial, income and disability groups received an equal education.
Graduation rates also will be incorporated in report cards along with literacy progress for struggling readers from kindergarten to third grade and a measure of how well students are prepared to succeed beyond high school.
This is the first year the state will give letter grades in all six categories.