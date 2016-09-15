Armed robbery suspect shot by Columbus police dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an armed robbery suspect who was shot by Columbus police has died.
The shooting happened Wednesday night.
Police say officers responding to a report of a robbery chased several suspects. They say at least one officer fired their weapon, striking one of the suspects. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Police have not released the name or age of the suspect, or the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting.
No officers were injured.
The investigation is ongoing.