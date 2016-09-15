Posted on by

Armed robbery suspect shot by Columbus police dies




COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an armed robbery suspect who was shot by Columbus police has died.

The shooting happened Wednesday night.

Police say officers responding to a report of a robbery chased several suspects. They say at least one officer fired their weapon, striking one of the suspects. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police have not released the name or age of the suspect, or the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No officers were injured.

The investigation is ongoing.
comments powered by Disqus