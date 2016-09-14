CLEVELAND (AP) — In a story Sept. 13, The Associated Press reported that Akron Municipal Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield says she'll no longer suspend licenses for drug offenses unless they involve a person driving. The story should have noted that Oldfield said she'll decide whether or not to suspend a driver's license for a drug conviction only after considering the facts of each particular case.
Clarification: Drugs-License Suspensions story
