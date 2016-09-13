BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 6 pm, OH

Hello! Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Julie Carr Smyth is on the desk, followed by Kantele Franko at 6 a.m. Andrew Welsh-Huggins, interim news editor, can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]
UPCOMING WEDNESDAY:
DIVIDED AMERICA-CHINESE COMPETITION
HANNIBAL, Ohio — Crushed by Chinese competition and feeling betrayed by mainstream politicians, workers in the hills of eastern Ohio are embracing Donald Trump and his tough talk on trade. For decades, they and others living across the Ohio River in West Virginia found work in coal mines and at a local aluminum plant — union jobs, with good pay and generous benefits. But those jobs are going, if not gone. Coal is being wiped out by stricter environmental rules and competition from cheap natural gas. The aluminum plant? It's out of business, doomed by China's domination of the global aluminum market. By Economics Writer Paul Wiseman. SENT: 1,500 words, moved Sept. 12 for 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, with photos. An abridged version is also available.
POLICE SHOOT BOY-GAZEBO
CLEVELAND — A spokesman for a Chicago arts organization planning to display the gazebo where 12-year-old Tamir Rice was fatally shot by a Cleveland police officer says initial work disassembling the structure is scheduled to get underway. UPCOMING: 130 words, then updates from start of disassembly.
TOP STORIES:
FIRST WOMAN FOR PRESIDENT
HOMER — Nearly a century and a half before Hillary Clinton, a fiery activist from Ohio became the first woman nominated for U.S. president. Victoria Woodhull's varied and colorful life makes her difficult to pigeonhole. The suffragist, medium, businesswoman, stockbroker and newspaper publisher was "Mrs. Satan" to some, a visionary champion of women's and children's rights to others. She rode motorcycles, preached "free love" and followed the guidance of an ancient Greek orator she believed had presented himself to her as a spirit guide. By Julie Carr Smyth. SENT: 790 words, AP Photos JS101-103.
With:
FIRST WOMAN FOR PRESIDENT-OTHER CANDIDATES: A list of women who have won a party's nomination for U.S. president.
OHIO VOTING SYSTEM-LAWSUIT
COLUMBUS — The U.S. Supreme Court refused to restore a week of early voting in swing-state Ohio, a decision denounced by Democrats but praised by the state's Republican elections chief who noted voters can still begin casting ballots for the presidential election in less than a month. By Ann Sanner. SENT: 450 words, AP Photos OHPX211-212.
With:
OHIO VOTING SYSTEM-LAWSUIT-THE LATEST
PROVISIONAL BALLOTS-OHIO
COLUMBUS — A federal appeals court has blocked rules requiring precise completion of thousands of absentee ballots in swing state Ohio, but upheld other challenged election-law changes as legal and not unduly burdensome. By Ann Sanner and Julie Carr Smyth. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: 400 words by 7 p.m.
BOEHNER'S SEAT-SPECIAL PRIMARY
WEST CHESTER — Democrats in former House Speaker John Boehner's Ohio district can cast their votes for the party's nominee to oppose his Republican successor, but the result is a foregone conclusion. Former congressional staffer Steve Fought is running unopposed in Tuesday's special primary, but elections officials in the district's six counties were required by law to hold a vote. By Dan Sewell. SENT: 250 words, photos. UPCOMING: Update from polls, results expected at 8:30 p.m., 250 words, photos by 10 p.m.
RANCHING STANDOFF
PORTLAND, Ore. — The armed occupiers who seized a remote bird sanctuary in Oregon's high desert early this year were divided into squads and drilled in hand-to-hand combat, a federal prosecutor said Tuesday as the trial began for seven people accused in the standoff. By Steven Dubois. SENT: 860 words, AP Photos ORDR103-105, 107, 109; PDX101, 104-110.
With:
RANCHING STANDOFF-THE LATEST
ONLINE CHARTER SCHOOL
COLUMBUS — Ohio is arguing in court that the state's largest online charter school wants taxpayers to give it $106 million in annual funding regardless of whether students log in or regularly participate in classes. SENT: 130 words. UPCOMING: 300 words by 6:30 p.m.
IN BRIEF:
— UNEXPECTED INMATE: Police say a 23-year-old man looking for protection ran into an Ohio jail and became trapped in the facility.
— OHIO SHOOTING-4-DEAD: An 18-year-old suspected gang member has been sentenced to nearly 175 years in prison for his role in a quadruple homicide during a robbery at an Ohio home last year.
— COVERED BRIDGE-FIRE: Officials are trying to figure out what sparked a fire that destroyed a wooden covered bridge on a rural road in Vermont, a state known for its scenic and historic covered wood-truss bridges. The National Society for the Preservation of Covered Bridges says Pennsylvania has the most covered bridges, followed by Ohio and Vermont.
— FRANCISCANS-CHILD SEX ABUSE: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Youngstown, Ohio, and a Pennsylvania-based religious order have agreed to pay $900,000 to settle 28 lawsuit claims of sexual abuse by a Franciscan friar.
— FOOTBALL PLAYER-RACIST MESSAGES: Police and the NAACP are investigating after an Ohio high school football player says he received hateful, racist messages after kneeling during the national anthem before a game.
— DEATH PENALTY-OHIO: The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of killing a witness to another slaying he committed.
— DRUGS-LICENSE SUSPENSIONS: A new state law has given judges in Ohio discretion over whether to suspend the driver's license of someone convicted of a drug offense that doesn't involve impaired driving.
— CAMPAIGN 2016-OHIO-CHELSEA CLINTON: Chelsea Clinton plans to campaign in swing state Ohio for her mother this week. AP Photos.
— MINIMUM WAGE-CLEVELAND: Cleveland City Council has elected to let voters decide whether to increase the city's minimum wage.
— BOAT ACCIDENT-OTTAWA RIVER: Authorities say a Toledo man has died following a late-August boat crash into a dock on a river along the Ohio-Michigan state line.
— OHIO-DISTEMPER OUTBREAK: A central Ohio animal shelter says it's transporting some dogs that were exposed to a deadly disease to off-site quarantine areas.
