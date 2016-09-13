Trump campaign pays $20K to Ohio city ahead of visit

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The campaign of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has paid $20,000 to an Ohio city ahead of Trump's scheduled appearance there this week.
The Canton Repository (http://bit.ly/2c6pydE ) reports that Canton Mayor Thomas Bernabei (BER'-nuh-bee) had requested the fee be paid in advance to help cover the cost of city safety forces and use of the Memorial Civic Center. Trump is scheduled to appear there Wednesday night.
This doesn't apply only to the GOP nominee. Bernebei says any campaign planning to come to the northeast Ohio city must pay for their event in advance.
Bernabei says the city is "still in difficult budget-cutting conditions" and can't afford to provide the services without compensation.
North Canton has also asked presidential candidates to pay up front for any costs associated with campaign visits.
Information from: The Repository, http://www.cantonrep.com