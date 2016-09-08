Authorities: Ohio inmate who walked away from jail caught

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio have apprehended an inmate who they say walked away from a county jail.
The Butler County Sheriff's Office says Cesco James Earl Wilson is in custody a day after he took off from the jail in Hamilton, where he was being held on a warrant.
Maj. Mike Craft has said that the 37-year-old Wilson was working kitchen duty Tuesday afternoon and ran from the area just outside the kitchen.
The sheriff's office announced Wednesday on Twitter that Wilson had been apprehended.
Details on how and when Wilson was caught were not immediately available.