Virginia man pleads guilty in Kentucky computer hacking case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Virginia man has pleaded guilty to helping a Kentucky man access an online account to draw attention to a 2012 high school rape case in Ohio.
The Lexington Herald-Leader (http://bit.ly/2c8n9OI ) reports Noah McHugh of Alexandria, Virginia, pleaded guilty in federal court in Lexington to accessing a computer without authorization. McHugh admitted helping a Winchester, Kentucky, resident known online as "KYAnonymous" access a website.
The case is related to federal charges against Deric Lostutter, who lived in Winchester in December 2012, when he's accused of taking part in hacking into the computer of a man who ran a fan website for Steubenville High School athletics. Lostutter is scheduled to be arraigned this month on separate federal charges.
McHugh is to be sentenced in December.
