BC-OH–Ohio News Digest 2:00 pm, OH

Hello! Here's a look at how AP's general news coverage is shaping up in Ohio. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP Columbus bureau at 614-885-2727 or [email protected] Lisa Cornwell is on the desk, followed by Kantele Franko. Andrew Welsh-Huggins, interim news editor, can be reached at 800-762-4841 or 614-885-2727 or [email protected]
A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern.
Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.
___
TOP STORIES:
SENATE 2016-OHIO-HEALTH
COLUMBUS — There's rosy news in the nasty, high-stakes battle for Ohio's U.S. Senate seat: Both Rob Portman and Ted Strickland are in excellent health. By Julie Carr Smyth. SENT: 360 words. AP Photos.
EX-STANFORD SWIMMER-RAPE
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Ohio native Brock Turner, whose six-month sentence for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman at Stanford University sparked national outcry, is released from jail after serving half his term. By Paul Elias. SENT: 760 words. AP Photos, Video. UPCOMING: Developing.
WITH:
— Ex-Stanford Swimmer-Rape-Q&A. AP Photo.
EXCHANGE-JEEP COLLECTORS
TOLEDO — The owner of a 1953 Jeep says he likes driving it down country roads and feeling the wind. Bob Christy, of Kent, tells The Blade the experience of driving the restored CJ-3B feels more "pure." He says he became passionate about the cars after his father took him to a local Jeep rodeo. By Tyrel Linkhorn, The Blade. SENT: 800 words. AP Photos. A member exchange.
IN BRIEF:
— HEROIN OVERDOSES-SUDDEN SPIKE: Cincinnati-area authorities say lab tests confirm that heroin seized in a recent arrest was mixed with a powerful tranquilizer for elephants.
— EGG ATTACKS ON HOME: A man accused of pelting the Ohio home of a former neighbor with eggs more than 100 times over a year has pleaded guilty to a charge of inducing panic.
— VILLAGE TREASURER-THEFT: The former clerk-treasurer of a northeast Ohio village has been sentenced to six months behind bars with work release after she admitted to stealing more than $677,000 from the town to support her gambling habit.
— MAN KILLED-GIRLFRIEND'S FATHER CHARGED: An Ohio man suspected of fatally shooting his adult daughter's boyfriend inside a mobile home after she was arrested is being held on $1 million bond.
— GAS PUMP-SKIMMERS: County auditors in Ohio say 12,000 gas pumps will be inspected for skimming devices used to steal credit card information.
— BKC--XAVIER-DAVIS SUSPENDED: Xavier men's basketball coach Chris Mack announced Thursday that senior guard Myles Davis has been suspended from the team indefinitely, the result of misdemeanor criminal damaging charges filed over incidents with his former girlfriend. Also moving on some sports wires.
— WATERFOWL HUNTING-OHIO: Ohio's early hunting seasons for waterfowl begin this weekend.
___
If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to [email protected] If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at [email protected] or 877-836-9477.
MARKETPLACE: Calling your attention to the Marketplace in AP Exchange, where you can find member-contributed content from Ohio and other states. The Marketplace is accessible on the left navigational pane of the AP Exchange home page, near the bottom. For both national and state, you can click "All" or search for content by topics such as education, politics and business.