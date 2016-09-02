BC-OH–Ohio Sports Digest 2:00 pm, OH

The state at 2:00 p.m. All times EDT.
Oskar Garcia, assistant sports editor for the east region of the AP, can be reached at [email protected], or by office phone at 215-446-6632 or cellphone at 702-285-3000. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at [email protected] or 877-836-9477.
___
BBN--CARDINALS-REDS
CINCINNATI — The St. Louis Cardinals open a weekend series against the Cincinnati Reds, with Alex Reyes (1-0) facing Anthony DeSclafani (8-2). By Joe Kay. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game starts at 7:10 p.m.
BBO--MARLINS-INDIANS
CLEVELAND — Heading into the season's final month leading the AL Central, the Indians begin a three-game interleague series against Miami with Carlos Carrasco starting against Marlins right-hander Andrew Cashner. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game time: 7:10 p.m.
FBC--T-25-BOWLING GREEN-OHIO STATE PREVIEW
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Bowling Green will be a four-touchdown underdog coming into Ohio Stadium on Saturday, but new Falcons coach Mike Jinks said he welcomes the chance to "shock the world." By Mitch Stacy. SENT: 790 words, photos.
FBC--T25--MIAMI-IOWA
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa's 2015 season will always be remembered for the 12 straight wins that thrust the Hawkeyes into playoff contention. Iowa's players still haven't forgotten about the two straight losses to end the year though. The first goal for No. 17 Iowa in 2016 is simply to get back to winning, starting with Saturday's opener against Miami of Ohio. By Luke Meredith. SENT: 620 words, photos.
ALSO:
— BKC--XAVIER-DAVIS SUSPENDED: Xavier men's basketball coach Chris Mack announced Thursday that senior guard Myles Davis has been suspended from the team indefinitely, the result of misdemeanor criminal damaging charges filed over incidents with his former girlfriend. SENT: 130 words. Also moving on some news wires.
EX-STANFORD SWIMMER-RAPE
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Ohio native Brock Turner, whose six-month sentence for sexually assaulting an unconscious woman at Stanford University sparked national outcry, is released from jail after serving half his term. By Paul Elias. SENT: 760 words. AP Photos, Video. UPCOMING: Developing. Also moving on some news wires.
WITH:
— Ex-Stanford Swimmer-Rape-Q&A. AP Photo.