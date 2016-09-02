Cincinnati has new plans to fight heroin after overdoses

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati officials have announced new plans to fight heroin in the aftermath of an unprecedented wave of overdoses in the area.
Mayor John Cranley says the city wants to expand efforts to keep users alive and get them into treatment. The city is coordinating with Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik), and the state has shipped more overdose-reversing naloxone.
Earlier Friday, Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil said lab tests confirmed that heroin seized in a recent arrest was mixed with a powerful tranquilizer for elephants as well as the painkiller fentanyl.
The sheriff's office says the amount was relatively small but significant because of the tranquilizer's strength.
Authorities suspect heroin laced with other substances has been responsible for overdose spikes in the Cincinnati area and several other communities in recent weeks.