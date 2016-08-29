Ohio man held on $1M bond in fatal shooting after accident

SOLON, Ohio (AP) — The suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman after a traffic accident in a Cleveland suburb has been ordered held on a $1 million bond.

Twenty-nine-year-old Matthew Desha (DESH’-uh), of North Ridgeville, had a video arraignment Monday in Bedford Municipal Court. A judge says he will assign Desha an attorney.

Solon police say Desha shot 53-year-old Deborah Pearl, of Twinsburg, multiple times with an AR-15 rifle after he ran a red light at an intersection and crashed into Pearl’s car as she drove to work. Cleveland.com has reported that a witness said Pearl’s arms were raised when she was shot.

Solon police Lt. Bruce Felton says there’s no indication Desha knew Pearl and no witness reports of a confrontation between them before Desha opened fire.

