Officer cleared in shooting of man holding worker with knife

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A grand jury in southwest Ohio has cleared an officer in last week’s fatal shooting of a man who was holding a knife to a pharmacist’s throat at a drugstore.

Police in Hamilton released surveillance video on Monday showing the suspect holding the 10-inch knife to the pharmacist’s throat and then against her back.

The grand jury earlier on Monday decided it would not indict the Hamilton police officer who fatally shot robbery suspect Kelley Forte.

Hamilton police say officers responding to a call about someone jumping over a counter in the pharmacy area of a Walgreens store found the Cincinnati man holding a pharmacist hostage.

They say Forte didn’t comply with police commands and was fatally shot following a brief confrontation.