Court denies request to list Johnson as Libertarian in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Libertarian presidential nominee Gary Johnson will appear on the ballot but without his party’s affiliation in swing-state Ohio.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied an emergency request from Ohio Libertarians seeking to have their top-of-the-ticket contender listed with the party’s label.

Johnson and his running mate, Bill Weld, are set to appear on Ohio ballots without any political affiliation.

Libertarians aren’t recognized as a political party in the state, though activists collected enough signatures to get Johnson on the ballot by way of a process for independent candidates.

The ruling is the latest in a long-running dispute over Ohio’s rules for minor political parties.

The Republican-led state legislature passed tougher party rules in 2013, as the GOP faced competition from the tea party.

Libertarians have fought the changes.