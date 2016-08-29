Dayton man charged with murder in death of foster son, 2

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A southwest Ohio man has been indicted on murder and other charges in the death of his 2-year-old foster son last year.

The Montgomery County prosecutor says 37-year-old Torace Weaver, of Dayton, also was indicted on counts of endangering children, involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide, assault and obstructing official business.

No attorney was listed in court records for Weaver, who will be arraigned next month.

The prosecutor says emergency personnel were called to a Dayton church on Nov. 18 on a report of a toddler who wasn’t breathing. He died at a hospital.

The prosecutor says Weaver said the child fell from a table, but medical checks and an autopsy showed the boy had bruising, scars and a large burn.