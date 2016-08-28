Cincinnati awarded $6.5M grant, to hire 40 fire recruits

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati officials say they plan to hire 40 new fire recruits next year after winning a $6.5 million federal grant.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency told the city on Friday that it had won a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant.

The city says the additional staffing will ensure all fire stations will stay fully staffed. The award also covers the salaries and benefits for the first two years of their employment.

There are no matching funds with the grant.

About $400,000 has been included in the city’s 2017 operating budget to pay for extra costs associated with the new hires, including uniforms, testing, books and other training equipment.

An emergency ordinance request to accept and appropriate the grant funds must still be authorized.