Ohio students can finish college, law degree in 6 years

BEXLEY, Ohio (AP) — Special programs allowing Ohio college students to earn both their bachelor’s and law degrees in a combined six years are cropping up around the state.

That’s after the state Supreme Court changed a rule in 2014 that all but prohibited sitting for the bar unless you’d completed your undergraduate degree before completing your law degree. Ohio was the last state in the country to lift the restriction.

Capital University was the first to launch the program last school year. This fall, the 3-plus-3 program has expanded from a handful of initial participants, adding 23 new enrollees. Ohio Northern and Cleveland State law schools also have added the option.

Benefits include helping younger students tailor their undergraduate work to becoming a lawyer and trimming about $30,000 off the cost of college.