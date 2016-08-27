1 dead following 12 heroin overdoses in 5 hours

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (AP) — One person has died following a series of heroin overdoses that occurred within five hours of each other in Mount Sterling.

Montgomery County Coroner Jimmy Adams tells local news outlets that a 37-year-old man died following the 12 overdoses that occurred Wednesday night.

Battalion chief for the Montgomery County fire department Jeff Jackson says most of the victims were in their 30s and 40s. All reported cases happened in the city limits of Mount Sterling.

The Mount Sterling Police Department said in a statement that officers are investigating the cases.

The series of overdoses came after more than 50 other heroin overdoses were reported in Cincinnati from Tuesday morning to Wednesday night. One person died in those cases.