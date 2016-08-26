Man gets house arrest for trying to extort ex-football star

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A quadriplegic man who admitted to trying to extort money from former Ohio State star and NFL player Christopher “Beanie” Wells has been sentenced to a year of house arrest after a judge concluded that imprisoning the defendant would be too costly for taxpayers.

Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2bDnIwH ) reports the judge on Wednesday told 29-year-old Patrick Griffin, of Akron, that he could still be sent to prison if he violates her terms. Griffin also was ordered to donate $10,000 to a charity.

Griffin says he understands that his condition doesn’t make him immune from consequences.

Griffin had pleaded guilty to Hobbs Act extortion. Prosecutors say he and a co-defendant tried to force Wells to pay them tens of thousands of dollars after Wells’ brother set up a drug deal where they lost money.

