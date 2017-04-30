Global Forecast-Celsius





Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Sunday, April 30, 2017



City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index



Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SSW;11;76%;56%;9



Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Turning cloudy;37;28;Clouds and sun, hot;39;28;NNE;12;34%;1%;11



Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;29;17;A p.m. t-storm;27;15;N;11;35%;58%;6



Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;22;13;Partly sunny;18;11;E;16;65%;47%;6



Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun, some clouds;18;10;Morning rain;13;7;ENE;13;77%;88%;3



Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;12;3;A thick cloud cover;11;2;SE;11;53%;55%;3



Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and breezy;30;15;Nice with some sun;29;15;SSE;14;24%;1%;7



Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and drizzle;14;-1;Partly sunny;14;0;NW;18;35%;1%;6



Asuncion, Paraguay;Becoming cloudy;24;16;A shower or two;24;17;E;6;77%;63%;3



Athens, Greece;A t-storm in spots;25;15;Sunshine and nice;25;14;N;14;40%;14%;8



Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;16;11;Sunshine and breezy;16;9;SSE;23;61%;0%;3



Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;38;21;A t-storm in spots;36;23;SE;17;22%;44%;7



Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;34;24;Showers around;31;24;WNW;7;79%;73%;9



Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;35;22;A t-storm in spots;33;19;ESE;10;40%;47%;13



Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;36;27;A t-storm around;36;28;S;14;58%;67%;10



Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm in spots;19;10;Partly sunny;17;10;SSE;17;48%;21%;7



Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;29;13;Mostly cloudy;26;14;NNE;10;18%;10%;5



Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warmer;17;8;Sun and some clouds;23;13;ESE;13;57%;66%;6



Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;13;5;More clouds than sun;16;8;E;21;60%;27%;5



Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;18;9;A little rain;19;10;SSE;9;76%;69%;8



Brasilia, Brazil;Some sun;28;18;Partly sunny;26;17;E;21;62%;6%;6



Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;16;5;Periods of sun;18;8;ESE;20;52%;56%;6



Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, nice;21;8;Thundershowers;13;6;S;12;68%;82%;4



Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;18;9;Partly sunny, nice;22;9;NE;14;62%;9%;6



Budapest, Hungary;Partial sunshine;17;4;Partly sunny;20;10;ESE;12;56%;57%;6



Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;Sunny and nice;25;15;NE;12;69%;0%;4



Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;29;16;A t-storm in spots;27;17;NNW;8;57%;79%;5



Busan, South Korea;Brilliant sunshine;25;14;Sunshine;22;12;NE;18;53%;0%;8



Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;32;21;Clearing;31;17;NNW;17;29%;9%;7



Cape Town, South Africa;A few showers;26;14;Partly sunny;20;13;SSE;12;72%;0%;4



Caracas, Venezuela;Showers and t-storms;28;21;A shower or t-storm;25;21;SSE;5;73%;73%;7



Chennai, India;A strong t-storm;38;27;Sunshine, pleasant;36;28;SSE;15;65%;4%;11



Chicago, United States;Rain and drizzle;10;9;Spotty showers;14;7;SW;29;66%;83%;3



Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;33;26;A t-storm around;32;25;SSE;11;68%;65%;8



Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, chilly;9;3;Sunshine and chilly;10;3;E;24;56%;0%;5



Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, breezy;24;20;Mostly sunny;26;20;NNW;25;75%;1%;11



Dallas, United States;Increasingly windy;19;8;Pleasant and warmer;27;15;E;10;36%;6%;10



Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy, downpours;30;24;A stray thunderstorm;29;23;S;19;83%;87%;3



Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;38;24;Hazy sun;38;23;N;8;29%;0%;10



Denver, United States;Warmer;15;2;Partly sunny, warmer;16;2;ESE;14;41%;41%;6



Dhaka, Bangladesh;A morning t-storm;32;23;A t-storm in spots;32;24;S;12;73%;79%;9



Dili, East Timor;A shower or t-storm;33;24;A few showers;30;23;E;7;76%;74%;6



Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;12;7;Mostly cloudy;13;7;NE;18;82%;51%;3



Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;22;8;Mostly sunny;25;10;N;12;27%;0%;8



Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Warmer with some sun;20;15;Mostly sunny;20;15;E;13;67%;3%;8



Hanoi, Vietnam;Some sun, pleasant;29;25;Humid with some sun;33;25;SE;11;87%;17%;8



Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;23;11;Partly sunny;22;11;SE;9;61%;56%;6



Havana, Cuba;Nice with some sun;32;23;A p.m. shower or two;30;22;ESE;12;65%;68%;11



Helsinki, Finland;Snow and rain;4;0;Sunny and warmer;12;1;W;17;66%;26%;4



Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;34;27;A thunderstorm;34;26;S;7;66%;63%;10



Hong Kong, China;Sunshine and nice;28;21;Sun and some clouds;29;22;ESE;12;73%;44%;11



Honolulu, United States;Heavy showers;23;20;Thunderstorms;27;21;SSW;14;78%;80%;8



Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;38;25;Partly sunny;37;22;SE;8;27%;26%;13



Islamabad, Pakistan;Pleasant and warmer;32;19;Brilliant sunshine;34;20;NNE;16;28%;0%;10



Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;26;12;Partly sunny;19;12;NNE;15;63%;21%;5



Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;33;26;Afternoon showers;33;24;NE;9;69%;76%;7



Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;38;26;Sunny and very warm;36;25;NNE;15;47%;0%;12



Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;21;8;Mostly cloudy;21;8;N;7;60%;8%;6



Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and nice;26;6;Mostly sunny;26;12;NNE;12;12%;1%;11



Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;40;26;Some sun;40;27;W;13;30%;0%;11



Kathmandu, Nepal;Becoming cloudy;27;15;A t-storm in spots;26;13;SW;10;53%;45%;12



Khartoum, Sudan;Lots of sun, warm;41;27;Sunny and very warm;42;26;N;16;8%;0%;13



Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine;18;8;Partly sunny;17;6;NNW;9;62%;32%;5



Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy with some sun;31;25;Partial sunshine;30;24;ENE;20;64%;57%;11



Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Turning cloudy;34;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;SE;9;63%;55%;8



Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;37;23;A strong t-storm;34;26;S;17;59%;75%;12



Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;N;5;81%;74%;8



La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. shower or two;9;1;Periods of sun;13;0;NE;10;62%;35%;9



Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;35;26;Showers and t-storms;32;26;SSW;12;73%;70%;9



Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;23;19;Mostly sunny, nice;24;19;S;13;70%;34%;7



Lisbon, Portugal;Showers and t-storms;18;10;Mostly sunny;20;10;N;11;47%;4%;7



London, United Kingdom;Spotty p.m. showers;16;8;Thundershowers;12;6;E;22;75%;71%;3



Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;29;14;Plenty of sun;28;15;SSE;10;34%;1%;9



Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;34;24;Sunny and very warm;32;24;S;11;71%;1%;7



Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;13;3;Warmer with sunshine;19;5;SSW;6;44%;8%;8



Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;32;27;Partly sunny;32;27;NW;6;67%;75%;10



Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A stray thunderstorm;29;25;ENE;6;77%;73%;5



Manila, Philippines;A stray thunderstorm;33;27;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;ESE;11;60%;66%;9



Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;19;10;Inc. clouds;20;8;WSW;22;63%;73%;3



Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;30;12;Partly sunny, nice;29;14;SSE;10;23%;4%;15



Miami, United States;A shower in the p.m.;30;26;A passing shower;30;26;SE;24;64%;66%;10



Minsk, Belarus;A little rain;9;2;Spotty showers;6;2;NNW;18;88%;62%;2



Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;S;13;74%;82%;8



Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;Sunny and nice;24;12;NE;8;72%;0%;4



Montreal, Canada;A shower or two;7;5;Warmer with rain;13;10;ESE;9;85%;91%;5



Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;23;11;Mostly cloudy, warm;22;11;SE;14;48%;19%;4



Mumbai, India;Sunshine, pleasant;32;26;Hazy sun and humid;33;27;WNW;13;74%;0%;12



Nairobi, Kenya;A shower in the a.m.;26;16;A t-storm in spots;24;15;NNE;10;77%;77%;9



New York, United States;Cloudy and cooler;17;10;Warmer in the p.m.;24;16;S;29;72%;55%;6



Nicosia, Cyprus;Turning cloudy, warm;30;16;A shower or t-storm;28;15;NW;12;44%;58%;6



Novosibirsk, Russia;Spotty showers;8;0;Brief p.m. showers;6;-3;W;20;57%;83%;3



Osaka-shi, Japan;Pleasant and warmer;26;15;Clouds and sunshine;23;8;NE;12;50%;6%;8



Oslo, Norway;Sunny;12;2;Plenty of sunshine;14;2;W;11;51%;1%;4



Ottawa, Canada;Showery, much colder;4;3;Rain and drizzle;13;10;ESE;20;87%;94%;5



Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, a shower;30;26;A shower or two;30;27;ENE;14;78%;90%;5



Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;SSW;11;78%;74%;9



Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers and t-storms;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;ENE;13;79%;73%;7



Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;18;7;Thundershowers;15;7;S;17;55%;84%;5



Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;24;12;Nice with sunshine;24;13;E;13;49%;0%;4



Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;35;25;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;WSW;10;71%;65%;10



Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;28;22;Inc. clouds;30;23;SE;8;71%;12%;7



Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;31;22;Episodes of sunshine;31;22;ESE;9;58%;66%;10



Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;14;5;Variable cloudiness;15;7;SSE;18;49%;57%;5



Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, warm;29;11;Sunny and pleasant;27;9;W;6;38%;0%;7



Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;19;11;Periods of rain;20;10;SW;14;72%;93%;7



Rabat, Morocco;A shower or two;20;11;Partly sunny;21;11;ENE;14;66%;3%;9



Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;30;25;A shower;30;25;SSE;18;66%;79%;6



Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;8;6;Morning rain, cloudy;9;8;ESE;22;81%;91%;2



Riga, Latvia;Decreasing clouds;8;-1;Mostly sunny, chilly;10;1;NNE;7;60%;0%;5



Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A passing shower;24;19;Partly sunny;26;18;NE;9;68%;45%;5



Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy;32;23;Decreasing clouds;35;24;SSW;12;16%;2%;12



Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;20;5;Partly sunny;21;8;S;13;57%;56%;7



Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;8;-2;Mostly sunny;11;1;WNW;12;57%;1%;4



San Francisco, United States;Sunny and nice;21;12;Increasingly windy;23;13;WNW;32;55%;0%;8



San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;29;18;A t-storm in spots;29;18;E;9;66%;60%;11



San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers and t-storms;27;23;A few showers;27;23;ESE;17;77%;87%;10



San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;20;Partly sunny;26;20;N;9;80%;60%;11



Sana'a, Yemen;Cloudy with a shower;21;11;Turning cloudy;25;12;N;9;35%;11%;12



Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;28;8;Clouds and sunshine;26;8;SW;3;36%;7%;4



Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Brief p.m. showers;29;21;A few showers;26;21;N;11;82%;88%;10



Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;14;6;Mostly sunny, warmer;20;7;N;9;49%;12%;7



Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;12;7;A shower or two;13;8;S;11;70%;63%;3



Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and very warm;29;13;Sunny and warm;26;12;SSE;9;36%;0%;8



Shanghai, China;Sunny and very warm;30;19;Partly sunny, warm;29;18;SE;14;49%;55%;8



Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;35;27;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;ESE;9;73%;57%;8



Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;16;11;Partly sunny, warmer;22;9;SE;13;64%;44%;7



St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Brief a.m. showers;28;24;A shower or two;28;22;ENE;23;74%;81%;11



Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;12;1;Mostly sunny;14;2;SW;10;47%;0%;4



Sydney, Australia;Some sun, a shower;22;13;More clouds than sun;25;15;WNW;16;64%;2%;3



Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny, nice;28;19;Mostly sunny, nice;30;21;SE;10;58%;65%;11



Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;5;0;Sunny and warmer;11;1;WNW;16;62%;0%;4



Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;20;9;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;NNE;11;35%;0%;7



Tbilisi, Georgia;A shower in the p.m.;24;12;Mostly sunny;26;13;NE;12;44%;18%;7



Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;26;17;A t-shower in spots;28;16;NE;11;22%;41%;9



Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun;29;15;Sun and some clouds;27;17;SW;12;36%;25%;7



Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;24;14;Partly sunny;24;12;E;7;56%;9%;7



Tokyo, Japan;Abundant sunshine;25;16;A shower or t-storm;24;10;NE;16;64%;59%;6



Toronto, Canada;Windy;8;7;A severe t-storm;16;7;SW;24;87%;70%;3



Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;24;16;Partly sunny;24;16;E;13;54%;4%;7



Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and nice;23;13;Sunshine and nice;24;14;WNW;12;55%;11%;8



Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warm;22;1;Increasing clouds;25;6;NNW;21;19%;3%;7



Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;13;6;A shower or two;12;5;E;8;61%;60%;4



Vienna, Austria;More sun than clouds;16;7;Clouds and sunshine;17;7;W;21;55%;56%;5



Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;36;26;Unseasonably hot;36;24;W;9;44%;44%;12



Vilnius, Lithuania;Decreasing clouds;11;1;Variable cloudiness;9;0;NE;17;57%;0%;4



Warsaw, Poland;Decreasing clouds;11;3;Variable cloudiness;13;3;E;19;55%;3%;5



Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;14;7;Windy;11;9;S;44;71%;64%;2



Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;36;25;A p.m. t-storm;36;25;WSW;10;52%;57%;12



Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;23;9;Clouding up;24;12;NE;6;38%;24%;8



