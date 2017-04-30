Global Forecast-Fahrenheit





Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Sunday, April 30, 2017



City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index



Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;90;76;A t-storm in spots;89;76;SSW;7;76%;56%;9



Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Turning cloudy;99;83;Clouds and sun, hot;102;82;NNE;8;34%;1%;11



Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;85;63;A p.m. t-storm;80;59;N;7;35%;58%;6



Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;71;55;Partly sunny;64;51;E;10;65%;47%;6



Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun, some clouds;64;50;Morning rain;55;44;ENE;8;77%;88%;3



Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;54;38;A thick cloud cover;52;36;SE;7;53%;55%;3



Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and breezy;85;58;Nice with some sun;85;58;SSE;9;24%;1%;7



Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and drizzle;57;30;Partly sunny;58;32;NW;11;35%;1%;6



Asuncion, Paraguay;Becoming cloudy;75;61;A shower or two;75;63;E;4;77%;63%;3



Athens, Greece;A t-storm in spots;77;60;Sunshine and nice;77;58;N;8;40%;14%;8



Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;61;51;Sunshine and breezy;61;47;SSE;15;61%;0%;3



Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;100;70;A t-storm in spots;96;73;SE;11;22%;44%;7



Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;94;75;Showers around;88;75;WNW;4;79%;73%;9



Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;96;72;A t-storm in spots;91;67;ESE;6;40%;47%;13



Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;96;80;A t-storm around;97;82;S;9;58%;67%;10



Barcelona, Spain;A t-storm in spots;66;51;Partly sunny;62;51;SSE;10;48%;21%;7



Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;84;55;Mostly cloudy;79;57;NNE;6;18%;10%;5



Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warmer;62;47;Sun and some clouds;74;55;ESE;8;57%;66%;6



Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;56;41;More clouds than sun;61;46;E;13;60%;27%;5



Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;65;49;A little rain;67;50;SSE;5;76%;69%;8



Brasilia, Brazil;Some sun;82;64;Partly sunny;78;62;E;13;62%;6%;6



Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;61;41;Periods of sun;65;46;ESE;12;52%;56%;6



Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, nice;69;47;Thundershowers;56;43;S;8;68%;82%;4



Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;65;49;Partly sunny, nice;72;48;NE;8;62%;9%;6



Budapest, Hungary;Partial sunshine;63;39;Partly sunny;67;51;ESE;7;56%;57%;6



Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;75;58;Sunny and nice;76;59;NE;7;69%;0%;4



Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;84;61;A t-storm in spots;80;63;NNW;5;57%;79%;5



Busan, South Korea;Brilliant sunshine;78;57;Sunshine;72;54;NE;11;53%;0%;8



Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;89;70;Clearing;88;63;NNW;10;29%;9%;7



Cape Town, South Africa;A few showers;78;58;Partly sunny;68;56;SSE;7;72%;0%;4



Caracas, Venezuela;Showers and t-storms;83;69;A shower or t-storm;77;70;SSE;3;73%;73%;7



Chennai, India;A strong t-storm;100;81;Sunshine, pleasant;97;83;SSE;9;65%;4%;11



Chicago, United States;Rain and drizzle;49;48;Spotty showers;57;44;SW;18;66%;83%;3



Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;91;80;A t-storm around;89;77;SSE;7;68%;65%;8



Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;37;Sunshine and chilly;50;38;E;15;56%;0%;5



Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;69;Mostly sunny;78;69;NNW;15;75%;1%;11



Dallas, United States;Increasingly windy;67;47;Pleasant and warmer;80;59;E;6;36%;6%;10



Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy, downpours;86;75;A stray thunderstorm;84;74;S;12;83%;87%;3



Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;100;76;Hazy sun;101;74;N;5;29%;0%;10



Denver, United States;Warmer;59;35;Partly sunny, warmer;62;36;ESE;9;41%;41%;6



Dhaka, Bangladesh;A morning t-storm;89;74;A t-storm in spots;90;76;S;7;73%;79%;9



Dili, East Timor;A shower or t-storm;91;75;A few showers;86;74;E;4;76%;74%;6



Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;54;44;Mostly cloudy;56;44;NE;11;82%;51%;3



Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;72;47;Mostly sunny;77;51;N;8;27%;0%;8



Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Warmer with some sun;68;59;Mostly sunny;68;59;E;8;67%;3%;8



Hanoi, Vietnam;Some sun, pleasant;85;77;Humid with some sun;91;78;SE;7;87%;17%;8



Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;73;51;Partly sunny;72;53;SE;6;61%;56%;6



Havana, Cuba;Nice with some sun;89;74;A p.m. shower or two;87;71;ESE;7;65%;68%;11



Helsinki, Finland;Snow and rain;40;33;Sunny and warmer;53;34;W;11;66%;26%;4



Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;93;81;A thunderstorm;92;79;S;4;66%;63%;10



Hong Kong, China;Sunshine and nice;82;70;Sun and some clouds;83;72;ESE;7;73%;44%;11



Honolulu, United States;Heavy showers;74;69;Thunderstorms;81;70;SSW;9;78%;80%;8



Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;100;78;Partly sunny;98;72;SE;5;27%;26%;13



Islamabad, Pakistan;Pleasant and warmer;90;65;Brilliant sunshine;93;68;NNE;10;28%;0%;10



Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;79;54;Partly sunny;66;53;NNE;9;63%;21%;5



Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;91;79;Afternoon showers;91;76;NE;5;69%;76%;7



Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;100;79;Sunny and very warm;97;78;NNE;9;47%;0%;12



Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;69;47;Mostly cloudy;69;47;N;4;60%;8%;6



Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and nice;78;43;Mostly sunny;80;54;NNE;7;12%;1%;11



Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;104;80;Some sun;103;81;W;8;30%;0%;11



Kathmandu, Nepal;Becoming cloudy;81;59;A t-storm in spots;78;55;SW;6;53%;45%;12



Khartoum, Sudan;Lots of sun, warm;106;80;Sunny and very warm;108;79;N;10;8%;0%;13



Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine;65;47;Partly sunny;63;42;NNW;5;62%;32%;5



Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy with some sun;88;77;Partial sunshine;86;76;ENE;12;64%;57%;11



Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Turning cloudy;93;75;A t-storm in spots;94;75;SE;6;63%;55%;8



Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;99;73;A strong t-storm;93;79;S;11;59%;75%;12



Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;92;76;A t-storm in spots;89;75;N;3;81%;74%;8



La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. shower or two;48;33;Periods of sun;55;31;NE;6;62%;35%;9



Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;95;78;Showers and t-storms;90;78;SSW;7;73%;70%;9



Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;74;67;Mostly sunny, nice;75;67;S;8;70%;34%;7



Lisbon, Portugal;Showers and t-storms;64;50;Mostly sunny;68;50;N;7;47%;4%;7



London, United Kingdom;Spotty p.m. showers;61;46;Thundershowers;54;44;E;13;75%;71%;3



Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;85;57;Plenty of sun;82;58;SSE;6;34%;1%;9



Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;93;74;Sunny and very warm;90;74;S;7;71%;1%;7



Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;56;37;Warmer with sunshine;67;41;SSW;4;44%;8%;8



Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;89;81;Partly sunny;89;80;NW;4;67%;75%;10



Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;86;75;A stray thunderstorm;85;76;ENE;4;77%;73%;5



Manila, Philippines;A stray thunderstorm;91;80;A stray thunderstorm;94;79;ESE;7;60%;66%;9



Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;66;50;Inc. clouds;67;47;WSW;14;63%;73%;3



Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;86;53;Partly sunny, nice;85;57;SSE;6;23%;4%;15



Miami, United States;A shower in the p.m.;86;78;A passing shower;85;78;SE;15;64%;66%;10



Minsk, Belarus;A little rain;48;35;Spotty showers;42;35;NNW;11;88%;62%;2



Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm in spots;92;79;A stray thunderstorm;88;77;S;8;74%;82%;8



Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;78;54;Sunny and nice;75;54;NE;5;72%;0%;4



Montreal, Canada;A shower or two;45;42;Warmer with rain;56;51;ESE;5;85%;91%;5



Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;73;52;Mostly cloudy, warm;72;52;SE;9;48%;19%;4



Mumbai, India;Sunshine, pleasant;90;79;Hazy sun and humid;91;81;WNW;8;74%;0%;12



Nairobi, Kenya;A shower in the a.m.;79;60;A t-storm in spots;74;58;NNE;6;77%;77%;9



New York, United States;Cloudy and cooler;62;50;Warmer in the p.m.;76;61;S;18;72%;55%;6



Nicosia, Cyprus;Turning cloudy, warm;86;61;A shower or t-storm;83;60;NW;7;44%;58%;6



Novosibirsk, Russia;Spotty showers;47;33;Brief p.m. showers;43;27;W;13;57%;83%;3



Osaka-shi, Japan;Pleasant and warmer;78;58;Clouds and sunshine;73;46;NE;7;50%;6%;8



Oslo, Norway;Sunny;54;35;Plenty of sunshine;56;35;W;7;51%;1%;4



Ottawa, Canada;Showery, much colder;39;37;Rain and drizzle;55;50;ESE;12;87%;94%;5



Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, a shower;86;79;A shower or two;87;80;ENE;9;78%;90%;5



Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;86;76;A t-storm in spots;87;76;SSW;7;78%;74%;9



Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers and t-storms;86;75;A t-storm in spots;86;76;ENE;8;79%;73%;7



Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;64;44;Thundershowers;59;44;S;10;55%;84%;5



Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;75;54;Nice with sunshine;76;55;E;8;49%;0%;4



Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;95;76;A stray thunderstorm;94;79;WSW;6;71%;65%;10



Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;83;71;Inc. clouds;86;73;SE;5;71%;12%;7



Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;88;72;Episodes of sunshine;87;71;ESE;5;58%;66%;10



Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;58;42;Variable cloudiness;59;45;SSE;11;49%;57%;5



Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, warm;84;51;Sunny and pleasant;80;47;W;4;38%;0%;7



Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;66;52;Periods of rain;68;50;SW;9;72%;93%;7



Rabat, Morocco;A shower or two;68;52;Partly sunny;70;52;ENE;9;66%;3%;9



Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;86;77;A shower;85;76;SSE;11;66%;79%;6



Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;46;43;Morning rain, cloudy;49;46;ESE;14;81%;91%;2



Riga, Latvia;Decreasing clouds;46;30;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;35;NNE;4;60%;0%;5



Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A passing shower;76;66;Partly sunny;78;64;NE;5;68%;45%;5



Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy;90;74;Decreasing clouds;96;75;SSW;8;16%;2%;12



Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;68;42;Partly sunny;69;47;S;8;57%;56%;7



Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;47;28;Mostly sunny;52;34;WNW;7;57%;1%;4



San Francisco, United States;Sunny and nice;69;53;Increasingly windy;74;55;WNW;20;55%;0%;8



San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;83;65;A t-storm in spots;84;64;E;6;66%;60%;11



San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers and t-storms;81;73;A few showers;81;73;ESE;10;77%;87%;10



San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;79;68;Partly sunny;78;68;N;5;80%;60%;11



Sana'a, Yemen;Cloudy with a shower;71;52;Turning cloudy;77;54;N;6;35%;11%;12



Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;82;46;Clouds and sunshine;78;46;SW;2;36%;7%;4



Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Brief p.m. showers;84;70;A few showers;79;70;N;7;82%;88%;10



Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;58;42;Mostly sunny, warmer;68;44;N;6;49%;12%;7



Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;54;44;A shower or two;55;46;S;7;70%;63%;3



Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and very warm;83;55;Sunny and warm;79;53;SSE;6;36%;0%;8



Shanghai, China;Sunny and very warm;86;66;Partly sunny, warm;84;64;SE;9;49%;55%;8



Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;95;81;A stray thunderstorm;89;80;ESE;6;73%;57%;8



Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorms;60;52;Partly sunny, warmer;71;49;SE;8;64%;44%;7



St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Brief a.m. showers;82;75;A shower or two;83;72;ENE;14;74%;81%;11



Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;53;34;Mostly sunny;57;35;SW;6;47%;0%;4



Sydney, Australia;Some sun, a shower;72;55;More clouds than sun;76;59;WNW;10;64%;2%;3



Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny, nice;83;66;Mostly sunny, nice;85;70;SE;7;58%;65%;11



Tallinn, Estonia;Snow and rain;42;32;Sunny and warmer;51;33;WNW;10;62%;0%;4



Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;69;48;Sunny and pleasant;75;51;NNE;7;35%;0%;7



Tbilisi, Georgia;A shower in the p.m.;75;53;Mostly sunny;79;55;NE;7;44%;18%;7



Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;79;62;A t-shower in spots;82;61;NE;7;22%;41%;9



Tel Aviv, Israel;Clouds and sun;84;59;Sun and some clouds;81;63;SW;7;36%;25%;7



Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;75;57;Partly sunny;75;54;E;4;56%;9%;7



Tokyo, Japan;Abundant sunshine;78;61;A shower or t-storm;75;50;NE;10;64%;59%;6



Toronto, Canada;Windy;46;44;A severe t-storm;61;45;SW;15;87%;70%;3



Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;74;60;Partly sunny;75;62;E;8;54%;4%;7



Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and nice;73;55;Sunshine and nice;76;57;WNW;7;55%;11%;8



Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warm;72;34;Increasing clouds;78;42;NNW;13;19%;3%;7



Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;56;43;A shower or two;53;41;E;5;61%;60%;4



Vienna, Austria;More sun than clouds;61;44;Clouds and sunshine;63;44;W;13;55%;56%;5



Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;96;78;Unseasonably hot;98;75;W;5;44%;44%;12



Vilnius, Lithuania;Decreasing clouds;52;33;Variable cloudiness;48;33;NE;11;57%;0%;4



Warsaw, Poland;Decreasing clouds;52;37;Variable cloudiness;56;38;E;12;55%;3%;5



Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;57;45;Windy;53;48;S;27;71%;64%;2



Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;96;77;A p.m. t-storm;97;78;WSW;6;52%;57%;12



Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;73;48;Clouding up;76;53;NE;4;38%;24%;8



