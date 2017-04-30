Posted on by

Australia warns NKorea against ‘reckless, dangerous threats’




BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australia's prime minister has used a commemoration of a World War II naval battle to warn that his country and the United States will not tolerate North Korea's "reckless, dangerous threats" to regional peace.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was speaking at a dawn service on Monday in the Australian northeast city of Townsville where Australians and Americans gathered to remember the pivotal Battle of Coral Sea from May 4 to 8, 1942.

U.S. aircraft carriers supported by Australian cruisers stopped a Japanese naval invasion of the Papua New Guinea capital Port Moresby.

Turnbull will meet President Donald Trump for the first time on Thursday in New York aboard the WWII aircraft carrier USS Intrepid to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the start of the battle.

