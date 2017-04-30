



US Forecast for Monday, May 1, 2017



_____



City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index



Albany, NY;61;49;75;59;Warmer;SSE;11;64%;70%;4



Albuquerque, NM;65;40;72;47;Warmer with some sun;NNE;7;30%;0%;10



Anchorage, AK;54;38;52;36;A thick cloud cover;SE;7;53%;55%;3



Asheville, NC;78;64;72;48;Couple of t-storms;W;9;69%;67%;5



Atlanta, GA;83;63;73;52;Showers and t-storms;WSW;11;59%;68%;9



Atlantic City, NJ;60;56;72;62;Warmer;S;15;85%;45%;7



Austin, TX;79;54;88;62;Pleasant and warmer;S;7;40%;4%;10



Baltimore, MD;77;64;82;64;Clouds and sun, warm;SSW;14;61%;57%;4



Baton Rouge, LA;77;52;82;56;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;5;41%;8%;10



Billings, MT;64;41;57;40;Partly sunny;WNW;17;45%;79%;5



Birmingham, AL;85;59;76;53;Not as warm;WSW;12;43%;19%;9



Bismarck, ND;65;32;58;38;Cooler;NW;7;50%;67%;4



Boise, ID;63;37;62;42;Sun and clouds;NNE;8;45%;18%;7



Boston, MA;55;45;56;53;A.M. drizzle, cloudy;SE;9;91%;88%;2



Bridgeport, CT;58;48;69;60;Partly sunny, warmer;S;9;88%;66%;6



Buffalo, NY;65;58;72;49;A severe t-storm;SW;13;76%;88%;5



Burlington, VT;46;46;70;58;Warmer;SE;15;65%;75%;4



Caribou, ME;55;38;45;39;Cooler with rain;ESE;7;79%;94%;2



Casper, WY;59;29;48;27;Some sun, a shower;ENE;10;68%;56%;7



Charleston, SC;82;72;82;64;Breezy with some sun;SSW;15;68%;68%;9



Charleston, WV;91;70;79;52;Couple of t-storms;WSW;9;61%;65%;4



Charlotte, NC;82;66;76;53;A strong t-storm;SW;12;82%;63%;3



Cheyenne, WY;51;35;50;32;Rain and drizzle;NNW;14;48%;67%;6



Chicago, IL;45;44;57;44;Spotty showers;SW;18;66%;83%;3



Cleveland, OH;72;67;70;49;Couple of t-storms;SW;21;69%;86%;4



Columbia, SC;85;70;82;55;A strong t-storm;SW;11;73%;66%;5



Columbus, OH;84;65;70;48;Rain, a thunderstorm;SW;18;60%;67%;3



Concord, NH;59;43;54;52;Cloudy;E;6;82%;73%;2



Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;71;47;81;58;Pleasant and warmer;ENE;7;38%;5%;10



Denver, CO;60;35;62;36;Partly sunny, warmer;ESE;9;41%;41%;6



Des Moines, IA;48;40;47;38;Cloudy and windy;WNW;19;77%;49%;2



Detroit, MI;58;57;68;45;Rain, a thunderstorm;SW;17;63%;74%;3



Dodge City, KS;36;31;61;37;Mostly sunny, warmer;W;14;64%;12%;9



Duluth, MN;40;33;36;35;A little snow, cold;NNW;17;86%;79%;1



El Paso, TX;76;51;86;56;Sunny and warmer;W;9;12%;0%;11



Fairbanks, AK;57;33;58;33;Clouds and sunshine;NNE;6;39%;45%;3



Fargo, ND;61;36;53;35;Rain, snow;NNW;17;61%;71%;2



Grand Junction, CO;64;39;68;40;Partly sunny;SW;7;34%;12%;7



Grand Rapids, MI;47;46;60;42;A little a.m. rain;SW;16;70%;86%;3



Hartford, CT;62;47;70;60;Cloudy and warmer;S;8;85%;57%;5



Helena, MT;64;39;57;39;Mostly cloudy;WSW;14;40%;78%;4



Honolulu, HI;74;69;81;70;Thunderstorms;SSW;9;78%;80%;8



Houston, TX;75;54;86;62;Pleasant and warmer;SSE;7;39%;7%;10



Indianapolis, IN;76;52;59;44;Cooler with a shower;SW;16;68%;73%;6



Jackson, MS;76;53;75;54;Sunlit and beautiful;SW;10;45%;14%;10



Jacksonville, FL;85;70;88;66;A t-storm in spots;SSW;11;65%;73%;7



Juneau, AK;51;39;49;37;Spotty showers;E;14;80%;92%;1



Kansas City, MO;59;42;60;49;Mostly cloudy, windy;WSW;19;64%;45%;3



Knoxville, TN;86;64;74;51;Rain, a thunderstorm;WSW;14;59%;61%;8



Las Vegas, NV;84;63;88;66;Sunny and breezy;NNW;17;12%;0%;9



Lexington, KY;85;61;70;50;Windy and cooler;SW;17;53%;42%;5



Little Rock, AR;67;46;72;49;Plenty of sun;WSW;13;46%;18%;9



Long Beach, CA;86;57;79;58;Sunshine;SSE;6;42%;0%;9



Los Angeles, CA;87;57;82;58;Plenty of sun;SSE;6;34%;1%;9



Louisville, KY;85;57;67;50;Windy and cooler;SW;16;54%;44%;3



Madison, WI;45;41;51;39;A little a.m. rain;WSW;16;78%;87%;2



Memphis, TN;73;51;69;52;Breezy with sunshine;WSW;17;49%;17%;8



Miami, FL;86;78;85;78;A passing shower;SE;15;64%;66%;10



Milwaukee, WI;44;43;55;41;A little a.m. rain;WSW;19;67%;74%;3



Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;49;38;42;38;Snow and rain;NW;13;74%;85%;2



Mobile, AL;81;63;81;55;Clouds breaking;SW;6;47%;12%;9



Montgomery, AL;85;61;77;52;Rain, a thunderstorm;W;7;51%;60%;9



Mt. Washington, NH;43;31;45;37;Rain and drizzle;SSE;31;94%;82%;2



Nashville, TN;84;56;69;49;Cooler with some sun;SW;15;50%;23%;6



New Orleans, LA;80;61;80;62;Sunshine and nice;SSW;6;44%;9%;11



New York, NY;62;50;76;61;Warmer in the p.m.;S;18;72%;55%;6



Newark, NJ;62;50;78;63;Warmer with some sun;S;15;75%;55%;6



Norfolk, VA;88;69;88;67;Clouds and sun, warm;S;15;59%;65%;6



Oklahoma City, OK;51;41;73;49;Pleasant and warmer;SSW;10;41%;6%;9



Olympia, WA;57;38;56;43;A shower or two;SSE;5;74%;66%;3



Omaha, NE;44;35;56;39;A little a.m. rain;W;21;70%;58%;3



Orlando, FL;90;71;91;73;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;14;57%;62%;10



Philadelphia, PA;70;55;82;64;Warmer;S;10;65%;69%;5



Phoenix, AZ;86;61;94;66;Sunny and warm;W;7;9%;0%;10



Pittsburgh, PA;87;67;78;51;A severe t-storm;WSW;13;67%;83%;6



Portland, ME;53;43;47;45;Rain;ENE;9;92%;85%;2



Portland, OR;58;40;56;48;A shower or two;ESE;5;72%;67%;4



Providence, RI;60;45;67;59;Cloudy;S;7;79%;68%;2



Raleigh, NC;85;67;81;59;Partly sunny;SSW;14;71%;55%;5



Reno, NV;74;43;75;48;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;13;26%;0%;9



Richmond, VA;88;67;82;61;Clouds and sun;S;14;66%;69%;5



Roswell, NM;73;43;83;48;Pleasant and warmer;ESE;8;23%;3%;11



Sacramento, CA;83;57;87;61;Sunny and breezy;NNW;13;34%;0%;7



Salt Lake City, UT;62;45;61;47;Some sunshine;SE;9;50%;37%;8



San Antonio, TX;80;52;89;60;Sunshine and warmer;SSE;9;41%;3%;11



San Diego, CA;81;57;73;57;Fog to sun;SW;7;58%;1%;9



San Francisco, CA;69;53;74;55;Increasingly windy;WNW;20;55%;0%;8



Savannah, GA;84;71;85;61;A p.m. t-storm;SW;16;83%;79%;7



Seattle-Tacoma, WA;57;44;56;46;A shower or two;E;7;69%;62%;3



Sioux Falls, SD;44;32;49;32;Rain and snow shower;NW;18;81%;54%;3



Spokane, WA;60;38;52;38;Partly sunny;S;8;60%;33%;5



Springfield, IL;69;47;55;44;Windy and cooler;W;22;63%;52%;3



St. Louis, MO;69;49;57;47;Cooler;WSW;16;64%;51%;3



Tampa, FL;94;74;91;75;Some sun, a shower;SSW;10;64%;80%;10



Toledo, OH;64;62;66;43;Windy;SW;18;61%;83%;4



Tucson, AZ;83;53;89;58;Plenty of sun;SSW;7;8%;0%;11



Tulsa, OK;54;43;72;46;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;11;46%;13%;8



Vero Beach, FL;87;74;87;72;Spotty showers;SSE;17;69%;69%;10



Washington, DC;83;69;82;63;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;9;64%;67%;4



Wichita, KS;46;37;67;46;Mostly sunny, warmer;WSW;21;48%;9%;9



Wilmington, DE;74;56;81;64;Partly sunny, warmer;S;10;70%;57%;4



