Global Forecast-Celsius





Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, April 30, 2017



City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index



Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SSW;11;76%;56%;9



Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Turning cloudy;37;28;Clouds and sun, hot;39;28;NNE;12;33%;1%;11



Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;31;17;Not as warm;27;15;N;11;35%;44%;6



Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;18;12;A shower in places;18;11;E;16;63%;47%;6



Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun, some clouds;19;10;Morning rain;13;7;ENE;13;79%;88%;3



Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;11;4;Showers around;11;2;SE;12;56%;76%;2



Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and breezy;30;14;Nice with some sun;28;13;SSE;15;25%;1%;7



Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and drizzle;14;-2;Partly sunny;14;1;NW;18;38%;1%;6



Asuncion, Paraguay;Becoming cloudy;25;17;A shower in places;24;18;E;6;76%;60%;3



Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;28;15;Sunshine and nice;26;14;N;14;42%;14%;8



Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;16;12;Sunshine and breezy;16;9;SSE;26;58%;0%;3



Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;38;21;A t-storm in spots;36;22;SE;17;22%;44%;7



Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;34;24;Showers around;31;24;WNW;7;78%;73%;9



Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;35;21;A t-storm in spots;33;21;ESE;10;45%;47%;13



Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;36;27;A t-storm around;36;28;S;15;62%;67%;10



Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;19;11;Partly sunny;17;11;SSE;17;48%;21%;7



Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;29;13;Mostly cloudy;26;14;NNE;10;17%;10%;5



Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warmer;17;7;Sun and some clouds;23;13;ESE;13;62%;66%;6



Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;14;5;More clouds than sun;16;7;E;21;60%;27%;5



Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;18;9;A little rain;19;9;SSE;9;79%;69%;8



Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;17;Partly sunny;27;17;E;21;60%;6%;6



Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;16;5;Periods of sun;18;9;ESE;20;52%;56%;6



Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, nice;19;8;Thundershowers;13;6;S;12;69%;82%;4



Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;21;10;Partly sunny, nice;23;10;NE;14;61%;9%;6



Budapest, Hungary;Partial sunshine;16;3;Partly sunny;20;10;ESE;12;57%;57%;6



Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;Sunny and nice;24;15;NE;12;69%;0%;4



Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;28;15;A t-storm in spots;29;17;NNW;8;53%;79%;4



Busan, South Korea;Brilliant sunshine;25;15;Plenty of sunshine;22;13;NE;18;51%;0%;8



Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;32;19;Clearing;31;17;NNW;17;27%;9%;7



Cape Town, South Africa;A few showers;21;15;Partly sunny;20;13;SSE;12;72%;1%;3



Caracas, Venezuela;Showers and t-storms;28;21;A shower or t-storm;26;21;SSE;5;68%;73%;7



Chennai, India;A strong t-storm;38;29;Sunshine, pleasant;36;28;SSE;15;65%;4%;11



Chicago, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;12;11;Spotty showers;14;7;SW;29;68%;84%;3



Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;33;26;A t-storm around;32;25;SSE;11;69%;65%;8



Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, chilly;9;3;Sunshine and cool;10;3;E;24;62%;0%;5



Dakar, Senegal;Breezy with sunshine;25;20;Mostly sunny;26;20;NNW;25;75%;1%;11



Dallas, United States;Windy and cooler;20;9;Pleasant and warmer;27;15;ESE;11;34%;6%;10



Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy, downpours;31;24;A t-storm in spots;29;23;S;19;82%;87%;3



Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;38;22;Hazy sun;38;25;N;8;32%;0%;10



Denver, United States;Windy and warmer;12;2;Warmer;16;2;ENE;14;42%;34%;6



Dhaka, Bangladesh;A morning t-storm;32;26;A t-storm in spots;36;24;S;12;64%;79%;9



Dili, East Timor;A shower or t-storm;33;23;A few showers;31;24;E;7;74%;74%;6



Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;11;6;A shower in spots;14;6;NE;18;83%;51%;3



Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;21;9;Mostly sunny;25;10;N;12;28%;0%;8



Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Warmer with some sun;20;14;Mostly sunny;21;15;E;13;66%;3%;8



Hanoi, Vietnam;Some sun, pleasant;29;25;Humid with some sun;32;25;SE;11;88%;17%;8



Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;23;11;A shower in spots;22;11;SE;9;62%;56%;6



Havana, Cuba;Sunshine and nice;32;23;A p.m. shower or two;31;22;ESE;12;64%;68%;11



Helsinki, Finland;Rain/snow showers;5;1;Sunny and warmer;11;1;W;17;68%;26%;4



Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;34;26;A thunderstorm;34;25;S;7;70%;63%;10



Hong Kong, China;Sunshine and nice;28;21;Sun and some clouds;28;23;ESE;12;72%;44%;11



Honolulu, United States;Heavy showers;24;19;Thunderstorms;27;21;ESE;12;75%;79%;8



Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;38;25;Partly sunny;37;23;SE;8;32%;26%;13



Islamabad, Pakistan;Pleasant and warmer;32;17;Brilliant sunshine;34;20;NNE;16;28%;0%;10



Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;23;12;Partly sunny;19;12;NNE;15;63%;21%;5



Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;33;25;Afternoon showers;33;25;NE;9;68%;76%;7



Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot with sunshine;38;26;Sunny and very warm;36;25;NNE;15;48%;0%;12



Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;21;8;Mostly cloudy;21;7;N;7;59%;8%;6



Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;26;6;Mostly sunny;27;12;NNE;12;12%;1%;11



Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;40;26;Some sun;40;27;W;13;30%;0%;11



Kathmandu, Nepal;Becoming cloudy;27;15;A t-storm in spots;26;12;SW;10;54%;45%;12



Khartoum, Sudan;Lots of sun, warm;42;26;Sunny and very warm;43;26;N;16;8%;0%;13



Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;21;9;Partly sunny;19;8;NNW;9;57%;32%;5



Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, breezy;30;25;An afternoon shower;30;24;ENE;20;64%;57%;11



Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Turning cloudy;34;24;A t-storm in spots;35;24;SE;9;65%;55%;8



Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;37;27;A strong t-storm;33;27;S;18;59%;75%;12



Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;N;5;78%;74%;8



La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. shower or two;11;1;Periods of sun;13;0;NE;10;56%;35%;9



Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;34;26;Showers and t-storms;32;26;SSW;12;73%;70%;9



Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;23;19;Mostly sunny, nice;24;19;S;13;70%;34%;7



Lisbon, Portugal;Showers and t-storms;19;10;Mostly sunny;20;10;N;11;46%;4%;7



London, United Kingdom;Showers around;17;8;Thundershowers;13;7;E;22;74%;71%;3



Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;28;14;Plenty of sun;26;15;SSE;10;44%;1%;9



Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;34;24;Sunny and very warm;34;24;S;11;67%;1%;7



Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;15;3;Warmer with sunshine;20;5;SSW;6;43%;8%;8



Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;32;27;A shower in spots;32;27;NW;6;66%;75%;10



Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;23;A stray thunderstorm;29;23;ENE;6;79%;73%;5



Manila, Philippines;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;ESE;11;58%;66%;9



Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;19;12;Inc. clouds;19;9;WSW;24;64%;73%;3



Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;30;12;Partly sunny, nice;29;14;SSE;10;21%;4%;15



Miami, United States;A passing shower;30;26;Partly sunny;30;25;SE;24;62%;36%;10



Minsk, Belarus;A little rain;9;2;Spotty showers;7;1;NNW;18;74%;62%;2



Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;S;13;72%;82%;8



Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;Sunny and nice;24;12;NE;8;70%;0%;4



Montreal, Canada;Inc. clouds;9;5;Warmer with rain;17;10;SSE;9;79%;89%;5



Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;23;11;Mostly cloudy, warm;22;11;SE;14;54%;19%;4



Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny, nice;32;26;Hazy sun and humid;33;27;WNW;12;75%;0%;12



Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;27;14;A t-storm in spots;24;14;NNE;10;78%;77%;9



New York, United States;Cooler;15;11;Warmer;23;16;S;29;81%;66%;6



Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, warm;30;16;A shower in spots;28;15;NW;12;35%;53%;6



Novosibirsk, Russia;Spotty showers;8;-1;Brief p.m. showers;6;-3;W;19;59%;83%;3



Osaka-shi, Japan;Pleasant and warmer;26;13;Nice with some sun;23;8;NE;13;51%;6%;8



Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;12;2;Plenty of sunshine;14;2;W;11;57%;1%;4



Ottawa, Canada;Cooler;7;3;Rain and drizzle;18;10;SW;20;81%;93%;5



Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, a shower;31;27;A shower or two;31;27;ENE;14;76%;90%;5



Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SSW;11;79%;74%;9



Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or t-storm;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;ENE;13;77%;73%;7



Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;19;6;Thundershowers;15;7;S;17;60%;84%;5



Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;24;12;Mostly sunny, nice;24;13;E;14;49%;0%;4



Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;35;26;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;WSW;10;72%;65%;10



Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;28;23;Mostly cloudy;30;23;SE;10;68%;12%;7



Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;31;22;An afternoon shower;31;22;ESE;9;59%;66%;10



Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;14;6;Variable cloudiness;15;7;SSE;18;51%;57%;5



Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, warm;29;7;Sunny and pleasant;27;9;W;7;36%;0%;7



Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;19;11;Periods of rain;20;11;SW;14;73%;93%;7



Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;20;11;Partly sunny;21;11;ENE;14;65%;3%;9



Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;30;25;A shower;30;25;SSE;18;67%;79%;6



Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;8;7;Morning rain, cloudy;9;8;ESE;22;67%;91%;2



Riga, Latvia;Decreasing clouds;8;-1;Mostly sunny, cool;10;1;NNE;7;61%;0%;5



Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A passing shower;24;18;A shower in spots;25;18;NE;9;67%;45%;5



Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy;32;24;Decreasing clouds;36;24;SSW;12;18%;2%;12



Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;21;5;Partly sunny;21;9;S;13;56%;56%;7



Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;8;0;Mostly sunny;11;1;WNW;12;61%;1%;4



San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;22;12;Turning sunny;23;12;WNW;13;55%;0%;8



San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;29;18;A t-storm in spots;29;18;E;9;67%;60%;11



San Juan, Puerto Rico;A few showers;28;24;A few showers;29;24;ESE;17;76%;85%;10



San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;20;Partly sunny;26;20;N;9;81%;60%;11



Sana'a, Yemen;Cloudy with a shower;21;13;Turning cloudy;25;13;N;9;34%;11%;12



Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;28;8;Clouds and sunshine;26;8;SW;3;34%;7%;4



Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Brief p.m. showers;26;21;A few showers;27;22;N;11;80%;88%;10



Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;15;7;Mostly sunny, warmer;20;6;N;9;47%;12%;7



Seattle, United States;A shower;12;7;A shower or two;13;7;ESE;10;67%;60%;3



Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and very warm;29;13;Sunny and very warm;28;14;SSE;8;35%;0%;8



Shanghai, China;Sunny and very warm;30;19;Partly sunny, warm;29;19;SE;14;45%;55%;8



Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;35;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;ESE;9;71%;57%;8



Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorm;16;11;Partly sunny, warmer;22;9;SE;13;63%;44%;7



St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A few showers;28;24;A shower or two;29;25;ENE;23;73%;81%;11



Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;11;2;Mostly sunny;13;2;SW;10;48%;0%;4



Sydney, Australia;Some sun, a shower;22;15;More clouds than sun;25;15;WNW;16;63%;2%;3



Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny, nice;28;19;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;SE;10;56%;65%;11



Tallinn, Estonia;Rain/snow showers;5;1;Sunny and warmer;10;1;WNW;16;63%;0%;4



Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;20;8;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;NNE;12;36%;0%;7



Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;26;10;Mostly sunny;26;12;NE;12;44%;18%;7



Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;26;16;A t-shower in spots;28;17;NE;12;22%;41%;9



Tel Aviv, Israel;Cooler in the p.m.;28;16;Sun and some clouds;27;17;SW;12;33%;25%;7



Tirana, Albania;A heavy p.m. t-storm;20;13;Partly sunny;23;12;E;7;55%;9%;7



Tokyo, Japan;Abundant sunshine;25;15;A shower or t-storm;25;11;NE;16;68%;59%;6



Toronto, Canada;Windy;9;7;A severe t-storm;15;7;SW;24;85%;70%;3



Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;24;16;Partly sunny;24;17;E;13;53%;4%;7



Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and nice;23;13;Sunshine and nice;25;14;WNW;12;54%;11%;8



Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warm;22;8;Increasing clouds;25;6;NNW;23;15%;3%;7



Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;13;6;A couple of showers;12;5;E;8;59%;63%;4



Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;15;5;Clouds and sunshine;17;7;W;21;59%;56%;5



Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;36;25;Unseasonably hot;36;25;W;9;46%;44%;12



Vilnius, Lithuania;Decreasing clouds;9;1;Mostly cloudy, cool;10;-1;NE;17;60%;0%;4



Warsaw, Poland;Decreasing clouds;11;3;Variable cloudiness;14;4;E;19;54%;3%;5



Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;14;10;A morning shower;12;9;S;42;66%;55%;2



Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;36;25;A p.m. t-storm;36;25;WSW;10;50%;57%;12



Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;23;8;Clouding up;24;12;NE;6;39%;24%;8



