Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, April 30, 2017
City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index
Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SSW;11;76%;56%;9
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Turning cloudy;37;28;Clouds and sun, hot;39;28;NNE;12;33%;1%;11
Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;31;17;Not as warm;27;15;N;11;35%;44%;6
Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;18;12;A shower in places;18;11;E;16;63%;47%;6
Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun, some clouds;19;10;Morning rain;13;7;ENE;13;79%;88%;3
Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;11;4;Showers around;11;2;SE;12;56%;76%;2
Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and breezy;30;14;Nice with some sun;28;13;SSE;15;25%;1%;7
Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and drizzle;14;-2;Partly sunny;14;1;NW;18;38%;1%;6
Asuncion, Paraguay;Becoming cloudy;25;17;A shower in places;24;18;E;6;76%;60%;3
Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;28;15;Sunshine and nice;26;14;N;14;42%;14%;8
Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;16;12;Sunshine and breezy;16;9;SSE;26;58%;0%;3
Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;38;21;A t-storm in spots;36;22;SE;17;22%;44%;7
Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;34;24;Showers around;31;24;WNW;7;78%;73%;9
Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;35;21;A t-storm in spots;33;21;ESE;10;45%;47%;13
Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;36;27;A t-storm around;36;28;S;15;62%;67%;10
Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;19;11;Partly sunny;17;11;SSE;17;48%;21%;7
Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;29;13;Mostly cloudy;26;14;NNE;10;17%;10%;5
Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warmer;17;7;Sun and some clouds;23;13;ESE;13;62%;66%;6
Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;14;5;More clouds than sun;16;7;E;21;60%;27%;5
Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;18;9;A little rain;19;9;SSE;9;79%;69%;8
Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;17;Partly sunny;27;17;E;21;60%;6%;6
Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;16;5;Periods of sun;18;9;ESE;20;52%;56%;6
Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, nice;19;8;Thundershowers;13;6;S;12;69%;82%;4
Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;21;10;Partly sunny, nice;23;10;NE;14;61%;9%;6
Budapest, Hungary;Partial sunshine;16;3;Partly sunny;20;10;ESE;12;57%;57%;6
Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;Sunny and nice;24;15;NE;12;69%;0%;4
Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;28;15;A t-storm in spots;29;17;NNW;8;53%;79%;4
Busan, South Korea;Brilliant sunshine;25;15;Plenty of sunshine;22;13;NE;18;51%;0%;8
Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;32;19;Clearing;31;17;NNW;17;27%;9%;7
Cape Town, South Africa;A few showers;21;15;Partly sunny;20;13;SSE;12;72%;1%;3
Caracas, Venezuela;Showers and t-storms;28;21;A shower or t-storm;26;21;SSE;5;68%;73%;7
Chennai, India;A strong t-storm;38;29;Sunshine, pleasant;36;28;SSE;15;65%;4%;11
Chicago, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;12;11;Spotty showers;14;7;SW;29;68%;84%;3
Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;33;26;A t-storm around;32;25;SSE;11;69%;65%;8
Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, chilly;9;3;Sunshine and cool;10;3;E;24;62%;0%;5
Dakar, Senegal;Breezy with sunshine;25;20;Mostly sunny;26;20;NNW;25;75%;1%;11
Dallas, United States;Windy and cooler;20;9;Pleasant and warmer;27;15;ESE;11;34%;6%;10
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy, downpours;31;24;A t-storm in spots;29;23;S;19;82%;87%;3
Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;38;22;Hazy sun;38;25;N;8;32%;0%;10
Denver, United States;Windy and warmer;12;2;Warmer;16;2;ENE;14;42%;34%;6
Dhaka, Bangladesh;A morning t-storm;32;26;A t-storm in spots;36;24;S;12;64%;79%;9
Dili, East Timor;A shower or t-storm;33;23;A few showers;31;24;E;7;74%;74%;6
Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;11;6;A shower in spots;14;6;NE;18;83%;51%;3
Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;21;9;Mostly sunny;25;10;N;12;28%;0%;8
Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Warmer with some sun;20;14;Mostly sunny;21;15;E;13;66%;3%;8
Hanoi, Vietnam;Some sun, pleasant;29;25;Humid with some sun;32;25;SE;11;88%;17%;8
Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;23;11;A shower in spots;22;11;SE;9;62%;56%;6
Havana, Cuba;Sunshine and nice;32;23;A p.m. shower or two;31;22;ESE;12;64%;68%;11
Helsinki, Finland;Rain/snow showers;5;1;Sunny and warmer;11;1;W;17;68%;26%;4
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;34;26;A thunderstorm;34;25;S;7;70%;63%;10
Hong Kong, China;Sunshine and nice;28;21;Sun and some clouds;28;23;ESE;12;72%;44%;11
Honolulu, United States;Heavy showers;24;19;Thunderstorms;27;21;ESE;12;75%;79%;8
Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;38;25;Partly sunny;37;23;SE;8;32%;26%;13
Islamabad, Pakistan;Pleasant and warmer;32;17;Brilliant sunshine;34;20;NNE;16;28%;0%;10
Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;23;12;Partly sunny;19;12;NNE;15;63%;21%;5
Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;33;25;Afternoon showers;33;25;NE;9;68%;76%;7
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot with sunshine;38;26;Sunny and very warm;36;25;NNE;15;48%;0%;12
Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;21;8;Mostly cloudy;21;7;N;7;59%;8%;6
Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;26;6;Mostly sunny;27;12;NNE;12;12%;1%;11
Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;40;26;Some sun;40;27;W;13;30%;0%;11
Kathmandu, Nepal;Becoming cloudy;27;15;A t-storm in spots;26;12;SW;10;54%;45%;12
Khartoum, Sudan;Lots of sun, warm;42;26;Sunny and very warm;43;26;N;16;8%;0%;13
Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;21;9;Partly sunny;19;8;NNW;9;57%;32%;5
Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, breezy;30;25;An afternoon shower;30;24;ENE;20;64%;57%;11
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Turning cloudy;34;24;A t-storm in spots;35;24;SE;9;65%;55%;8
Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;37;27;A strong t-storm;33;27;S;18;59%;75%;12
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;32;25;N;5;78%;74%;8
La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. shower or two;11;1;Periods of sun;13;0;NE;10;56%;35%;9
Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;34;26;Showers and t-storms;32;26;SSW;12;73%;70%;9
Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;23;19;Mostly sunny, nice;24;19;S;13;70%;34%;7
Lisbon, Portugal;Showers and t-storms;19;10;Mostly sunny;20;10;N;11;46%;4%;7
London, United Kingdom;Showers around;17;8;Thundershowers;13;7;E;22;74%;71%;3
Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;28;14;Plenty of sun;26;15;SSE;10;44%;1%;9
Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;34;24;Sunny and very warm;34;24;S;11;67%;1%;7
Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;15;3;Warmer with sunshine;20;5;SSW;6;43%;8%;8
Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;32;27;A shower in spots;32;27;NW;6;66%;75%;10
Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;23;A stray thunderstorm;29;23;ENE;6;79%;73%;5
Manila, Philippines;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;ESE;11;58%;66%;9
Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;19;12;Inc. clouds;19;9;WSW;24;64%;73%;3
Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;30;12;Partly sunny, nice;29;14;SSE;10;21%;4%;15
Miami, United States;A passing shower;30;26;Partly sunny;30;25;SE;24;62%;36%;10
Minsk, Belarus;A little rain;9;2;Spotty showers;7;1;NNW;18;74%;62%;2
Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;S;13;72%;82%;8
Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;Sunny and nice;24;12;NE;8;70%;0%;4
Montreal, Canada;Inc. clouds;9;5;Warmer with rain;17;10;SSE;9;79%;89%;5
Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;23;11;Mostly cloudy, warm;22;11;SE;14;54%;19%;4
Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny, nice;32;26;Hazy sun and humid;33;27;WNW;12;75%;0%;12
Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;27;14;A t-storm in spots;24;14;NNE;10;78%;77%;9
New York, United States;Cooler;15;11;Warmer;23;16;S;29;81%;66%;6
Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, warm;30;16;A shower in spots;28;15;NW;12;35%;53%;6
Novosibirsk, Russia;Spotty showers;8;-1;Brief p.m. showers;6;-3;W;19;59%;83%;3
Osaka-shi, Japan;Pleasant and warmer;26;13;Nice with some sun;23;8;NE;13;51%;6%;8
Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;12;2;Plenty of sunshine;14;2;W;11;57%;1%;4
Ottawa, Canada;Cooler;7;3;Rain and drizzle;18;10;SW;20;81%;93%;5
Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, a shower;31;27;A shower or two;31;27;ENE;14;76%;90%;5
Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SSW;11;79%;74%;9
Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or t-storm;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;ENE;13;77%;73%;7
Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;19;6;Thundershowers;15;7;S;17;60%;84%;5
Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;24;12;Mostly sunny, nice;24;13;E;14;49%;0%;4
Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;35;26;A stray thunderstorm;34;26;WSW;10;72%;65%;10
Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;28;23;Mostly cloudy;30;23;SE;10;68%;12%;7
Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;31;22;An afternoon shower;31;22;ESE;9;59%;66%;10
Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;14;6;Variable cloudiness;15;7;SSE;18;51%;57%;5
Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, warm;29;7;Sunny and pleasant;27;9;W;7;36%;0%;7
Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;19;11;Periods of rain;20;11;SW;14;73%;93%;7
Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;20;11;Partly sunny;21;11;ENE;14;65%;3%;9
Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;30;25;A shower;30;25;SSE;18;67%;79%;6
Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;8;7;Morning rain, cloudy;9;8;ESE;22;67%;91%;2
Riga, Latvia;Decreasing clouds;8;-1;Mostly sunny, cool;10;1;NNE;7;61%;0%;5
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A passing shower;24;18;A shower in spots;25;18;NE;9;67%;45%;5
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy;32;24;Decreasing clouds;36;24;SSW;12;18%;2%;12
Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;21;5;Partly sunny;21;9;S;13;56%;56%;7
Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;8;0;Mostly sunny;11;1;WNW;12;61%;1%;4
San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;22;12;Turning sunny;23;12;WNW;13;55%;0%;8
San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;29;18;A t-storm in spots;29;18;E;9;67%;60%;11
San Juan, Puerto Rico;A few showers;28;24;A few showers;29;24;ESE;17;76%;85%;10
San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;20;Partly sunny;26;20;N;9;81%;60%;11
Sana'a, Yemen;Cloudy with a shower;21;13;Turning cloudy;25;13;N;9;34%;11%;12
Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;28;8;Clouds and sunshine;26;8;SW;3;34%;7%;4
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Brief p.m. showers;26;21;A few showers;27;22;N;11;80%;88%;10
Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;15;7;Mostly sunny, warmer;20;6;N;9;47%;12%;7
Seattle, United States;A shower;12;7;A shower or two;13;7;ESE;10;67%;60%;3
Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and very warm;29;13;Sunny and very warm;28;14;SSE;8;35%;0%;8
Shanghai, China;Sunny and very warm;30;19;Partly sunny, warm;29;19;SE;14;45%;55%;8
Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;35;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;ESE;9;71%;57%;8
Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorm;16;11;Partly sunny, warmer;22;9;SE;13;63%;44%;7
St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A few showers;28;24;A shower or two;29;25;ENE;23;73%;81%;11
Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;11;2;Mostly sunny;13;2;SW;10;48%;0%;4
Sydney, Australia;Some sun, a shower;22;15;More clouds than sun;25;15;WNW;16;63%;2%;3
Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny, nice;28;19;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;SE;10;56%;65%;11
Tallinn, Estonia;Rain/snow showers;5;1;Sunny and warmer;10;1;WNW;16;63%;0%;4
Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;20;8;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;NNE;12;36%;0%;7
Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;26;10;Mostly sunny;26;12;NE;12;44%;18%;7
Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;26;16;A t-shower in spots;28;17;NE;12;22%;41%;9
Tel Aviv, Israel;Cooler in the p.m.;28;16;Sun and some clouds;27;17;SW;12;33%;25%;7
Tirana, Albania;A heavy p.m. t-storm;20;13;Partly sunny;23;12;E;7;55%;9%;7
Tokyo, Japan;Abundant sunshine;25;15;A shower or t-storm;25;11;NE;16;68%;59%;6
Toronto, Canada;Windy;9;7;A severe t-storm;15;7;SW;24;85%;70%;3
Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;24;16;Partly sunny;24;17;E;13;53%;4%;7
Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and nice;23;13;Sunshine and nice;25;14;WNW;12;54%;11%;8
Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warm;22;8;Increasing clouds;25;6;NNW;23;15%;3%;7
Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;13;6;A couple of showers;12;5;E;8;59%;63%;4
Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;15;5;Clouds and sunshine;17;7;W;21;59%;56%;5
Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;36;25;Unseasonably hot;36;25;W;9;46%;44%;12
Vilnius, Lithuania;Decreasing clouds;9;1;Mostly cloudy, cool;10;-1;NE;17;60%;0%;4
Warsaw, Poland;Decreasing clouds;11;3;Variable cloudiness;14;4;E;19;54%;3%;5
Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;14;10;A morning shower;12;9;S;42;66%;55%;2
Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;36;25;A p.m. t-storm;36;25;WSW;10;50%;57%;12
Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;23;8;Clouding up;24;12;NE;6;39%;24%;8
