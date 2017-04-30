Global Forecast-Fahrenheit





Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, April 30, 2017



_____



City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index



Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;A t-storm in spots;90;76;SSW;7;76%;56%;9



Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Turning cloudy;99;82;Clouds and sun, hot;103;82;NNE;8;33%;1%;11



Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;88;63;Not as warm;80;58;N;7;35%;44%;6



Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;64;54;A shower in places;64;52;E;10;63%;47%;6



Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun, some clouds;66;49;Morning rain;55;45;ENE;8;79%;88%;3



Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;52;39;Showers around;51;36;SE;8;56%;76%;2



Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and breezy;85;57;Nice with some sun;83;56;SSE;9;25%;1%;7



Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and drizzle;57;28;Partly sunny;57;34;NW;11;38%;1%;6



Asuncion, Paraguay;Becoming cloudy;77;62;A shower in places;76;64;E;4;76%;60%;3



Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;83;59;Sunshine and nice;78;58;N;8;42%;14%;8



Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;61;53;Sunshine and breezy;61;48;SSE;16;58%;0%;3



Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;100;71;A t-storm in spots;96;72;SE;11;22%;44%;7



Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;94;76;Showers around;88;75;WNW;4;78%;73%;9



Bangalore, India;A stray t-shower;96;69;A t-storm in spots;91;70;ESE;6;45%;47%;13



Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;96;81;A t-storm around;97;82;S;9;62%;67%;10



Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;66;51;Partly sunny;63;52;SSE;10;48%;21%;7



Beijing, China;Sunny and very warm;84;55;Mostly cloudy;79;57;NNE;6;17%;10%;5



Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warmer;63;45;Sun and some clouds;74;56;ESE;8;62%;66%;6



Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;56;42;More clouds than sun;60;45;E;13;60%;27%;5



Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;65;49;A little rain;66;48;SSE;5;79%;69%;8



Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;83;63;Partly sunny;80;62;E;13;60%;6%;6



Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;61;42;Periods of sun;65;47;ESE;12;52%;56%;6



Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, nice;67;47;Thundershowers;55;43;S;8;69%;82%;4



Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;70;50;Partly sunny, nice;73;49;NE;9;61%;9%;6



Budapest, Hungary;Partial sunshine;61;37;Partly sunny;68;50;ESE;7;57%;57%;6



Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;76;58;Sunny and nice;76;59;NE;7;69%;0%;4



Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;82;59;A t-storm in spots;83;62;NNW;5;53%;79%;4



Busan, South Korea;Brilliant sunshine;78;59;Plenty of sunshine;72;56;NE;11;51%;0%;8



Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;89;66;Clearing;87;63;NNW;10;27%;9%;7



Cape Town, South Africa;A few showers;70;59;Partly sunny;68;55;SSE;8;72%;1%;3



Caracas, Venezuela;Showers and t-storms;83;69;A shower or t-storm;78;69;SSE;3;68%;73%;7



Chennai, India;A strong t-storm;100;83;Sunshine, pleasant;96;82;SSE;9;65%;4%;11



Chicago, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;53;52;Spotty showers;57;44;SW;18;68%;84%;3



Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;91;80;A t-storm around;90;77;SSE;7;69%;65%;8



Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, chilly;47;37;Sunshine and cool;51;38;E;15;62%;0%;5



Dakar, Senegal;Breezy with sunshine;77;69;Mostly sunny;79;68;NNW;15;75%;1%;11



Dallas, United States;Windy and cooler;67;47;Pleasant and warmer;81;58;ESE;7;34%;6%;10



Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy, downpours;87;75;A t-storm in spots;84;74;S;12;82%;87%;3



Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;100;72;Hazy sun;101;77;N;5;32%;0%;10



Denver, United States;Windy and warmer;53;35;Warmer;61;36;ENE;9;42%;34%;6



Dhaka, Bangladesh;A morning t-storm;89;78;A t-storm in spots;97;75;S;7;64%;79%;9



Dili, East Timor;A shower or t-storm;91;74;A few showers;87;75;E;4;74%;74%;6



Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;53;42;A shower in spots;56;43;NE;11;83%;51%;3



Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;70;49;Mostly sunny;76;51;N;8;28%;0%;8



Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Warmer with some sun;68;57;Mostly sunny;69;59;E;8;66%;3%;8



Hanoi, Vietnam;Some sun, pleasant;85;76;Humid with some sun;90;78;SE;7;88%;17%;8



Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;73;51;A shower in spots;72;51;SE;6;62%;56%;6



Havana, Cuba;Sunshine and nice;89;74;A p.m. shower or two;87;72;ESE;7;64%;68%;11



Helsinki, Finland;Rain/snow showers;41;34;Sunny and warmer;52;35;W;11;68%;26%;4



Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;93;78;A thunderstorm;93;78;S;5;70%;63%;10



Hong Kong, China;Sunshine and nice;82;70;Sun and some clouds;83;73;ESE;7;72%;44%;11



Honolulu, United States;Heavy showers;75;67;Thunderstorms;81;71;ESE;7;75%;79%;8



Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;100;77;Partly sunny;98;74;SE;5;32%;26%;13



Islamabad, Pakistan;Pleasant and warmer;90;63;Brilliant sunshine;93;68;NNE;10;28%;0%;10



Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;74;54;Partly sunny;67;53;NNE;9;63%;21%;5



Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;91;77;Afternoon showers;91;77;NE;5;68%;76%;7



Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot with sunshine;100;79;Sunny and very warm;96;77;NNE;9;48%;0%;12



Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;69;46;Mostly cloudy;70;45;N;4;59%;8%;6



Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;78;44;Mostly sunny;80;54;NNE;7;12%;1%;11



Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;104;79;Some sun;104;81;W;8;30%;0%;11



Kathmandu, Nepal;Becoming cloudy;81;58;A t-storm in spots;79;54;SW;6;54%;45%;12



Khartoum, Sudan;Lots of sun, warm;107;79;Sunny and very warm;109;79;N;10;8%;0%;13



Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;71;48;Partly sunny;67;46;NNW;5;57%;32%;5



Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, breezy;87;76;An afternoon shower;86;76;ENE;12;64%;57%;11



Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Turning cloudy;93;75;A t-storm in spots;94;75;SE;6;65%;55%;8



Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;99;80;A strong t-storm;92;80;S;11;59%;75%;12



Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;92;76;A t-storm in spots;89;76;N;3;78%;74%;8



La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. shower or two;52;33;Periods of sun;56;31;NE;6;56%;35%;9



Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;94;78;Showers and t-storms;90;78;SSW;7;73%;70%;9



Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;74;67;Mostly sunny, nice;75;66;S;8;70%;34%;7



Lisbon, Portugal;Showers and t-storms;66;50;Mostly sunny;69;50;N;7;46%;4%;7



London, United Kingdom;Showers around;62;47;Thundershowers;55;45;E;13;74%;71%;3



Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;83;57;Plenty of sun;79;59;SSE;6;44%;1%;9



Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;93;75;Sunny and very warm;93;76;S;7;67%;1%;7



Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;58;37;Warmer with sunshine;68;42;SSW;4;43%;8%;8



Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;89;81;A shower in spots;89;81;NW;4;66%;75%;10



Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;85;73;A stray thunderstorm;85;73;ENE;4;79%;73%;5



Manila, Philippines;A stray thunderstorm;91;80;A stray thunderstorm;94;80;ESE;7;58%;66%;9



Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;66;54;Inc. clouds;66;47;WSW;15;64%;73%;3



Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;86;54;Partly sunny, nice;85;56;SSE;6;21%;4%;15



Miami, United States;A passing shower;86;79;Partly sunny;85;78;SE;15;62%;36%;10



Minsk, Belarus;A little rain;48;36;Spotty showers;45;34;NNW;11;74%;62%;2



Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm in spots;92;77;A stray thunderstorm;90;77;S;8;72%;82%;8



Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;74;53;Sunny and nice;75;54;NE;5;70%;0%;4



Montreal, Canada;Inc. clouds;48;42;Warmer with rain;63;50;SSE;5;79%;89%;5



Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;73;52;Mostly cloudy, warm;72;52;SE;9;54%;19%;4



Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny, nice;90;80;Hazy sun and humid;92;81;WNW;8;75%;0%;12



Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;80;58;A t-storm in spots;74;58;NNE;6;78%;77%;9



New York, United States;Cooler;59;52;Warmer;73;61;S;18;81%;66%;6



Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, warm;86;61;A shower in spots;83;59;NW;7;35%;53%;6



Novosibirsk, Russia;Spotty showers;47;29;Brief p.m. showers;42;27;W;12;59%;83%;3



Osaka-shi, Japan;Pleasant and warmer;78;56;Nice with some sun;73;46;NE;8;51%;6%;8



Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;54;35;Plenty of sunshine;56;36;W;7;57%;1%;4



Ottawa, Canada;Cooler;45;37;Rain and drizzle;64;51;SW;12;81%;93%;5



Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, a shower;87;80;A shower or two;87;81;ENE;9;76%;90%;5



Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;87;77;A t-storm in spots;88;77;SSW;7;79%;74%;9



Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or t-storm;85;75;A t-storm in spots;86;76;ENE;8;77%;73%;7



Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;67;44;Thundershowers;59;45;S;10;60%;84%;5



Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;75;54;Mostly sunny, nice;76;55;E;9;49%;0%;4



Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;95;79;A stray thunderstorm;93;79;WSW;6;72%;65%;10



Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;83;74;Mostly cloudy;86;73;SE;6;68%;12%;7



Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;88;72;An afternoon shower;87;71;ESE;5;59%;66%;10



Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;57;42;Variable cloudiness;59;44;SSE;11;51%;57%;5



Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, warm;84;45;Sunny and pleasant;80;49;W;5;36%;0%;7



Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;67;52;Periods of rain;69;52;SW;9;73%;93%;7



Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;68;52;Partly sunny;70;52;ENE;9;65%;3%;9



Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;86;78;A shower;85;78;SSE;11;67%;79%;6



Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;47;45;Morning rain, cloudy;49;46;ESE;14;67%;91%;2



Riga, Latvia;Decreasing clouds;46;29;Mostly sunny, cool;50;34;NNE;4;61%;0%;5



Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A passing shower;76;65;A shower in spots;77;64;NE;5;67%;45%;5



Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy;90;76;Decreasing clouds;97;75;SSW;8;18%;2%;12



Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;69;41;Partly sunny;70;47;S;8;56%;56%;7



Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;47;33;Mostly sunny;51;34;WNW;7;61%;1%;4



San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;71;53;Turning sunny;74;54;WNW;8;55%;0%;8



San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;84;64;A t-storm in spots;84;64;E;6;67%;60%;11



San Juan, Puerto Rico;A few showers;82;75;A few showers;84;75;ESE;10;76%;85%;10



San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;79;68;Partly sunny;79;69;N;5;81%;60%;11



Sana'a, Yemen;Cloudy with a shower;71;55;Turning cloudy;78;55;N;6;34%;11%;12



Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;82;46;Clouds and sunshine;79;46;SW;2;34%;7%;4



Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Brief p.m. showers;79;70;A few showers;81;71;N;7;80%;88%;10



Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;59;44;Mostly sunny, warmer;69;43;N;6;47%;12%;7



Seattle, United States;A shower;54;44;A shower or two;55;45;ESE;6;67%;60%;3



Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and very warm;83;56;Sunny and very warm;82;58;SSE;5;35%;0%;8



Shanghai, China;Sunny and very warm;86;66;Partly sunny, warm;84;66;SE;9;45%;55%;8



Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;95;79;A stray thunderstorm;90;78;ESE;6;71%;57%;8



Sofia, Bulgaria;Thunderstorm;62;52;Partly sunny, warmer;72;49;SE;8;63%;44%;7



St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A few showers;82;75;A shower or two;84;76;ENE;14;73%;81%;11



Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;51;35;Mostly sunny;56;35;SW;6;48%;0%;4



Sydney, Australia;Some sun, a shower;72;58;More clouds than sun;77;59;WNW;10;63%;2%;3



Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny, nice;83;66;Mostly sunny, nice;85;70;SE;6;56%;65%;11



Tallinn, Estonia;Rain/snow showers;40;33;Sunny and warmer;50;35;WNW;10;63%;0%;4



Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;69;47;Sunny and pleasant;75;50;NNE;7;36%;0%;7



Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;78;50;Mostly sunny;79;54;NE;7;44%;18%;7



Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;79;60;A t-shower in spots;82;62;NE;7;22%;41%;9



Tel Aviv, Israel;Cooler in the p.m.;83;61;Sun and some clouds;81;62;SW;7;33%;25%;7



Tirana, Albania;A heavy p.m. t-storm;68;56;Partly sunny;74;53;E;4;55%;9%;7



Tokyo, Japan;Abundant sunshine;78;59;A shower or t-storm;76;52;NE;10;68%;59%;6



Toronto, Canada;Windy;48;44;A severe t-storm;59;45;SW;15;85%;70%;3



Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;74;60;Partly sunny;76;62;E;8;53%;4%;7



Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and nice;73;55;Sunshine and nice;76;58;WNW;7;54%;11%;8



Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warm;72;46;Increasing clouds;77;43;NNW;14;15%;3%;7



Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;55;43;A couple of showers;53;41;E;5;59%;63%;4



Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;60;42;Clouds and sunshine;62;44;W;13;59%;56%;5



Vientiane, Laos;Partly sunny;96;77;Unseasonably hot;97;77;W;5;46%;44%;12



Vilnius, Lithuania;Decreasing clouds;49;34;Mostly cloudy, cool;50;31;NE;11;60%;0%;4



Warsaw, Poland;Decreasing clouds;53;37;Variable cloudiness;57;39;E;12;54%;3%;5



Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;57;49;A morning shower;54;48;S;26;66%;55%;2



Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;96;78;A p.m. t-storm;97;77;WSW;6;50%;57%;12



Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;73;46;Clouding up;76;54;NE;4;39%;24%;8



_____



Copyright 2017 AccuWeather



_____



Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit