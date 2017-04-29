Police: California officers shoot, kill armed carjacker





SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Officers shot and killed an armed man on a San Francisco Bay Area highway congested with rush-hour traffic who was attempting to carjack a woman's vehicle, authorities said Saturday.



The officers told the man to drop his handgun before opening fire on him, but officials said he did not comply.



"Officers faced with immediate safety concerns for themselves, witnesses at the scene and heavy vehicular traffic at rush hour fired at the suspect," the California Highway Patrol told the San Francisco Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2qh0nvo ).



The shooting happened late Friday afternoon on Highway 101 in San Mateo, south of San Francisco. It's unclear if the armed man had fired on officers.



The officers were responding to reports of a collision. Upon arriving, they found the man armed with a handgun, trying to carjack a vehicle from a 55-year-old woman.



Officials have not identified the man.



No other injuries were reported in the shooting that closed northbound traffic on the highway for several hours. The shooting remains under investigation.



___



Information from: KRON-TV.