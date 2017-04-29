The Latest: Trump attacks news media on night of dinner





WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump's 100th day in office Saturday (all times EDT):



8:10 p.m.



President Donald Trump is issuing a scathing attack on the national news media at a Pennsylvania rally he organized for the same evening the White House Correspondents' Association hosts its annual dinner.



Weeks ago Trump decided to skip the dinner and even wished the group well. But speaking to supporters Saturday night in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the president derided the news media and accused them of "fake news."



Trump says if the media's job is to be honest and tell the truth, then they deserve "a big, fat failing grade." He says that in contrast, his administration has been delivering for the American people every day.



Trump says the media are trapped at the dinner in Washington and he predicts it will be "very, very boring."



___



7:15 p.m.



President Donald Trump has signed an executive order directing the Commerce Department and the U.S. trade representative to conduct a study of U.S. trade agreements.



The goal is to determine whether America is being treated fairly by its trading partners and the 164-nation World Trade Organization.



Trump signed the order on the 100th day of his presidency at a Pennsylvania company that makes shovels. He also is holding a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to celebrate the milestone.



___



12:25 p.m.



President Donald Trump is marking his 100th day in office by saying he's brought — in his words — "profound change" to Washington, and he's reaffirming that "my only allegiance" is to those he governs.



Later on Saturday, he's going to visit Pennsylvania, one of the states that propelled his unlikely election victory.



Trump plans to sign an executive order directing the Commerce Department and the U.S. trade representative to conduct a study of U.S. trade agreements.



Trump is set to visit the Ames tool factory in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, which has manufactured shovels since 1774, and then hold a campaign-style rally in Harrisburg, the state capital.



__



2:30 a.m.



President Donald Trump is marking his 100th day in office by talking tough on trade.



The White House says the president intends to sign an executive order Saturday that will direct the Commerce Department and the U.S. trade representative to conduct a comprehensive study of the nation's trade agreements.



The aim is to determine whether America is being treated fairly by its trading partners and the 164-nation World Trade Organization.



Trump is heading to Pennsylvania in the evening to visit a shovel factory and appear at a rally in Harrisburg, the state capital.