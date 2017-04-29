



US Forecast for Sunday, April 30, 2017



City/Town, State;Yesterdayâ€™s High Temp (F);Yesterdayâ€™s Low Temp (F);Todayâ€™s High Temp (F);Todayâ€™s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index



Albany, NY;72;44;60;49;A shower or two;SSE;6;49%;68%;5



Albuquerque, NM;49;31;61;40;Mostly sunny, warmer;N;12;46%;1%;10



Anchorage, AK;52;37;52;39;Mostly cloudy;SE;8;55%;44%;3



Asheville, NC;85;64;77;63;Not as warm;SE;7;67%;66%;7



Atlanta, GA;86;66;84;65;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;9;66%;64%;7



Atlantic City, NJ;86;58;61;55;Cooler;ESE;12;82%;44%;4



Austin, TX;90;56;77;54;Mostly sunny, cooler;N;9;39%;9%;10



Baltimore, MD;89;67;75;64;Partly sunny, cooler;ENE;6;60%;36%;4



Baton Rouge, LA;89;75;78;52;Severe thunderstorms;WSW;10;78%;70%;2



Billings, MT;59;37;63;40;Mainly cloudy;WNW;11;42%;64%;5



Birmingham, AL;87;71;85;59;A t-storm in spots;S;13;64%;80%;6



Bismarck, ND;62;30;62;32;Partly sunny;E;7;40%;5%;7



Boise, ID;63;45;64;37;Rather cloudy;NNW;8;45%;14%;5



Boston, MA;83;50;56;45;Cooler;SSE;10;47%;47%;6



Bridgeport, CT;80;51;58;48;Cooler;ESE;9;56%;48%;6



Buffalo, NY;57;44;65;59;T-storms possible;SE;10;65%;60%;3



Burlington, VT;73;39;51;46;Cooler;SSW;6;49%;78%;4



Caribou, ME;67;33;55;38;Mostly cloudy;NE;9;42%;63%;5



Casper, WY;45;17;48;29;Increasing clouds;WSW;11;59%;56%;8



Charleston, SC;83;72;82;72;Clouds and sun;SSE;9;70%;44%;9



Charleston, WV;88;67;91;69;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;51%;55%;7



Charlotte, NC;87;66;82;65;Clouds and sun;SSE;8;70%;44%;5



Cheyenne, WY;34;24;49;34;Windy and warmer;NW;21;46%;16%;7



Chicago, IL;45;43;63;53;Rain, a thunderstorm;SE;13;88%;89%;2



Cleveland, OH;55;48;75;67;A strong t-storm;S;12;73%;80%;6



Columbia, SC;90;69;86;68;Showers around;SSE;7;65%;70%;6



Columbus, OH;73;61;86;63;Partly sunny, warmer;S;14;60%;69%;6



Concord, NH;81;42;62;44;Partly sunny, cooler;SE;4;41%;56%;6



Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;91;51;69;50;Cooler;WNW;20;46%;12%;8



Denver, CO;34;24;53;35;Windy and warmer;WSW;16;50%;26%;8



Des Moines, IA;46;41;55;40;Rain, breezy, warmer;S;15;84%;90%;2



Detroit, MI;50;42;65;60;Rain and a t-storm;E;10;86%;85%;3



Dodge City, KS;40;32;39;32;Very windy, snowy;WNW;31;87%;88%;2



Duluth, MN;48;33;39;32;A little wintry mix;ENE;18;79%;81%;3



El Paso, TX;61;43;77;51;Sunny and warmer;WNW;12;20%;0%;11



Fairbanks, AK;55;32;58;33;Showers around;NNE;8;44%;70%;3



Fargo, ND;57;34;54;35;Mostly cloudy, cool;NE;10;40%;74%;5



Grand Junction, CO;56;30;62;40;Mostly cloudy, cool;SW;7;34%;11%;7



Grand Rapids, MI;56;40;58;54;Rain, a thunderstorm;E;12;93%;94%;2



Hartford, CT;83;50;64;48;Becoming cloudy;SE;7;44%;43%;6



Helena, MT;61;40;58;39;A shower or two;W;13;49%;67%;4



Honolulu, HI;79;65;76;67;Heavy a.m. showers;ESE;9;67%;89%;10



Houston, TX;84;63;75;53;Not as warm;S;9;50%;18%;10



Indianapolis, IN;72;67;81;55;Partly sunny, warmer;S;13;66%;66%;5



Jackson, MS;88;73;75;51;Severe thunderstorms;WSW;15;88%;74%;3



Jacksonville, FL;87;70;86;71;Clouds and sun, warm;SE;12;67%;24%;6



Juneau, AK;55;35;52;38;Rain and drizzle;ESE;7;68%;87%;3



Kansas City, MO;50;48;61;42;Rain and drizzle;SW;14;74%;82%;3



Knoxville, TN;90;69;86;62;Sun and some clouds;SSE;9;58%;68%;8



Las Vegas, NV;77;55;83;62;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;7;11%;0%;9



Lexington, KY;88;71;88;61;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;14;56%;78%;7



Little Rock, AR;83;65;68;48;Severe thunderstorms;SW;10;62%;74%;6



Long Beach, CA;86;57;82;56;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;26%;1%;9



Los Angeles, CA;83;59;85;57;Sunny;SSE;6;25%;1%;9



Louisville, KY;88;72;88;58;Partly sunny, warm;S;12;56%;67%;6



Madison, WI;47;39;48;44;Cold with rain;E;12;84%;92%;2



Memphis, TN;88;72;74;52;Severe thunderstorms;WSW;16;85%;75%;3



Miami, FL;86;79;86;78;A passing shower;ESE;18;61%;61%;9



Milwaukee, WI;43;40;50;44;Rain and a t-storm;S;17;87%;93%;1



Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;56;38;44;38;Colder, p.m. rain;NNE;18;69%;97%;2



Mobile, AL;83;75;82;63;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;16;78%;82%;5



Montgomery, AL;86;67;85;59;Humid with some sun;S;10;70%;72%;8



Mt. Washington, NH;44;23;37;34;Clouds and sun;SSE;26;65%;57%;7



Nashville, TN;91;71;86;56;Partly sunny, breezy;S;14;60%;78%;7



New Orleans, LA;86;76;81;62;Severe thunderstorms;WNW;17;84%;88%;3



New York, NY;85;55;61;51;Cooler;E;9;53%;53%;6



Newark, NJ;85;54;60;51;Cooler;E;8;56%;54%;5



Norfolk, VA;89;71;88;69;Partly sunny;S;10;59%;23%;7



Oklahoma City, OK;59;43;53;41;Cloudy and windy;W;19;68%;28%;4



Olympia, WA;59;42;57;39;A passing shower;SW;11;67%;66%;4



Omaha, NE;47;37;46;35;Chilly with rain;WSW;17;87%;93%;2



Orlando, FL;93;72;90;71;Partly sunny and hot;SE;15;59%;26%;9



Philadelphia, PA;86;60;65;55;Cooler;ENE;8;57%;44%;3



Phoenix, AZ;81;58;86;61;Sunshine;SW;6;10%;0%;10



Pittsburgh, PA;75;62;88;68;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;55%;52%;7



Portland, ME;76;43;53;44;Partly sunny, cooler;S;9;52%;77%;6



Portland, OR;64;48;58;41;A morning shower;N;5;64%;63%;4



Providence, RI;83;50;60;46;Cooler;SSE;8;47%;46%;6



Raleigh, NC;90;68;85;67;Partly sunny;S;9;67%;43%;5



Reno, NV;66;41;75;43;Sunshine, pleasant;NW;9;26%;0%;8



Richmond, VA;90;71;89;67;Some sun, less humid;SSW;9;55%;32%;7



Roswell, NM;45;37;70;42;Mostly sunny, warmer;W;12;35%;0%;11



Sacramento, CA;80;51;83;57;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;5;47%;0%;7



Salt Lake City, UT;57;39;61;44;Warmer;SSE;9;44%;59%;7



San Antonio, TX;94;58;80;52;Sunny and cooler;SE;9;31%;6%;11



San Diego, CA;80;57;77;57;Sunshine, pleasant;SSW;7;44%;2%;9



San Francisco, CA;74;52;70;53;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;53%;0%;8



Savannah, GA;86;70;84;70;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;14;83%;34%;6



Seattle-Tacoma, WA;57;46;55;44;A passing shower;S;9;68%;66%;4



Sioux Falls, SD;55;34;39;32;Rain, windy, colder;N;23;85%;93%;2



Spokane, WA;61;46;61;38;Some sun, a shower;SW;13;53%;54%;5



Springfield, IL;53;48;73;47;Rain, a thunderstorm;WSW;20;78%;81%;2



St. Louis, MO;77;62;75;50;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;11;83%;82%;2



Tampa, FL;96;74;94;74;Partly sunny;SE;10;59%;19%;10



Toledo, OH;53;43;69;60;Rain and a t-storm;S;10;81%;85%;4



Tucson, AZ;73;47;83;52;Sunny and warmer;SW;7;10%;0%;11



Tulsa, OK;68;49;56;42;Windy and cooler;WSW;16;70%;55%;4



Vero Beach, FL;87;74;85;73;A shower in the a.m.;SE;19;67%;63%;9



Washington, DC;92;70;82;68;Not as hot;SE;6;59%;33%;4



Wichita, KS;49;41;46;37;Rain and drizzle;W;15;88%;63%;3



Wilmington, DE;87;61;67;57;Cooler;ENE;9;61%;44%;3



