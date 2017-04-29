Global Forecast-Celsius





Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, April 29, 2017



City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index



Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;SSW;13;76%;71%;10



Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;37;27;Hot with some sun;40;28;ENE;15;27%;0%;9



Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;30;15;Mostly sunny;31;16;ENE;9;22%;3%;8



Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;17;12;Mostly sunny;20;13;SSW;16;66%;10%;8



Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun and clouds;13;4;Partly sunny;18;9;ESE;29;54%;65%;5



Anchorage, United States;Partial sunshine;11;2;Mostly cloudy;11;3;SE;13;59%;44%;3



Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;28;12;Nice with some sun;27;13;SE;23;21%;0%;7



Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;17;9;A little rain;12;-3;NNE;19;57%;57%;4



Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sunshine;25;13;High clouds;25;15;E;8;64%;62%;4



Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;27;15;A t-storm in spots;25;14;NNE;11;38%;50%;8



Auckland, New Zealand;Heavy p.m. showers;20;17;Clouds and sun;19;12;WSW;26;61%;66%;2



Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;37;21;Hot with some sun;38;22;ESE;13;17%;0%;9



Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Variable cloudiness;34;23;A t-storm in spots;31;24;WSW;7;74%;66%;10



Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;36;22;Mostly sunny, nice;34;22;S;7;38%;32%;13



Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;34;27;A t-storm in spots;34;28;S;14;66%;58%;10



Barcelona, Spain;Variable cloudiness;16;13;Showers and t-storms;18;12;SW;27;77%;83%;4



Beijing, China;Sunny and hot;34;17;Mostly sunny, warm;29;13;ENE;12;11%;0%;7



Belgrade, Serbia;Afternoon rain;12;5;Warmer;17;6;NNE;10;62%;6%;6



Berlin, Germany;Sun and clouds;11;1;Clearing;14;5;E;15;57%;0%;5



Bogota, Colombia;A bit of rain;18;9;A t-storm in spots;19;9;SSE;9;77%;83%;10



Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;28;18;Mostly sunny, nice;28;17;ESE;18;61%;13%;7



Bratislava, Slovakia;Warmer;14;4;Clearing;17;5;E;11;48%;5%;5



Brussels, Belgium;Turning cloudy;14;4;Clouds and sunshine;18;9;SE;18;50%;71%;5



Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;27;13;Showers and t-storms;22;11;ENE;5;66%;86%;4



Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, cooler;14;5;Clearing;17;2;ENE;10;51%;26%;5



Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;24;14;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;N;11;68%;0%;4



Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;28;16;A t-storm in spots;29;17;NW;8;41%;78%;5



Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;25;14;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;WSW;21;57%;2%;8



Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;31;16;Mostly sunny;34;20;E;12;26%;0%;10



Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and hot;33;14;A shower or two;21;14;NNW;11;74%;82%;3



Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;29;21;Showers and t-storms;28;21;E;6;64%;78%;9



Chennai, India;A shower;37;28;Mostly sunny, nice;36;28;SSE;16;67%;5%;11



Chicago, United States;Rain, breezy, cooler;9;6;Rain, a thunderstorm;17;12;SE;19;95%;93%;2



Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;33;26;A shower or two;32;26;S;11;70%;79%;11



Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;9;1;Partly sunny, chilly;9;2;ESE;13;71%;0%;5



Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;25;21;Mostly sunny, breezy;25;21;N;31;75%;1%;11



Dallas, United States;Severe thunderstorms;28;11;Cooler;20;9;WNW;20;48%;12%;7



Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Thunderstorms;26;24;Showers, some heavy;28;24;S;19;86%;98%;2



Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;39;26;A t-storm in spots;39;23;E;10;31%;50%;11



Denver, United States;A little snow;2;-4;Warmer;12;2;WSW;17;48%;26%;8



Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun;34;25;A morning t-storm;37;26;SSW;14;58%;66%;10



Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;34;21;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;22;E;7;74%;72%;6



Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;11;7;Spotty showers;12;6;ESE;33;78%;68%;2



Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;16;8;Pleasant and warmer;22;9;N;9;37%;1%;8



Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-storm in spots;19;14;Periods of sun;20;15;W;21;67%;6%;8



Hanoi, Vietnam;Inc. clouds;28;22;Sun and clouds;30;25;SE;16;87%;44%;5



Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;22;10;A morning shower;22;10;SE;9;61%;62%;7



Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;32;23;Mostly sunny;31;23;ESE;17;59%;44%;11



Helsinki, Finland;Rain, then snow;5;1;Showers of rain/snow;5;2;WSW;26;82%;55%;3



Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;SE;10;70%;55%;10



Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;26;19;Mostly sunny;28;22;E;12;62%;23%;12



Honolulu, United States;Showers;26;18;Heavy showers;24;20;SE;12;71%;87%;10



Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;38;24;Partly sunny;36;25;SE;9;24%;3%;13



Islamabad, Pakistan;Not as warm;28;17;Mostly sunny;33;17;NNE;17;32%;0%;10



Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and warm;25;12;Clouds rolling in;24;12;NNE;11;51%;25%;7



Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;33;25;ENE;9;74%;66%;6



Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy and very warm;36;26;Lots of sun, warm;36;26;SE;17;50%;25%;12



Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;21;8;Mostly cloudy;22;9;E;11;57%;11%;6



Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, pleasant;25;6;Sunny and nice;25;7;NW;15;15%;0%;11



Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;39;27;Sunny and hot;40;26;WNW;14;17%;0%;12



Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-shower in spots;28;14;A t-storm in spots;29;14;SSW;10;41%;65%;12



Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;42;26;Sunny and very warm;42;26;NE;10;13%;0%;13



Kiev, Ukraine;Increasing clouds;24;10;More clouds than sun;24;11;WNW;10;52%;17%;5



Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;30;25;An afternoon shower;31;25;ENE;21;65%;68%;11



Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;33;23;Partly sunny, warm;36;23;SSE;9;61%;44%;8



Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;37;26;Partly sunny, nice;36;27;S;20;50%;20%;12



Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;34;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;NW;5;80%;68%;8



La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;10;2;An afternoon shower;11;0;ENE;11;69%;72%;9



Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm around;33;26;SSW;16;69%;70%;9



Lima, Peru;Turning sunny, nice;24;20;Mostly cloudy;24;20;S;12;69%;44%;3



Lisbon, Portugal;More clouds than sun;20;13;Showers and t-storms;19;11;NNW;21;65%;63%;6



London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;14;8;Showers around;15;7;SSW;24;61%;86%;4



Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;32;16;Sunny;29;14;SSE;10;30%;1%;9



Luanda, Angola;Some brightening;31;24;Partly sunny, warm;34;24;S;11;62%;2%;6



Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;16;8;Showers and t-storms;16;3;NW;19;73%;62%;6



Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;32;28;A shower in places;33;28;W;9;64%;58%;10



Manaus, Brazil;Afternoon showers;29;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;E;7;79%;69%;6



Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A t-storm in spots;34;26;S;11;56%;64%;11



Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;19;11;Areas of low clouds;18;13;N;11;62%;7%;3



Mexico City, Mexico;Partial sunshine;30;11;Partly sunny;30;15;NNW;10;16%;16%;16



Miami, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;30;26;A shower;30;26;ESE;29;62%;67%;9



Minsk, Belarus;A shower or two;14;3;Chilly with rain;9;4;NE;9;65%;88%;3



Mogadishu, Somalia;Rather cloudy;34;26;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SSW;14;68%;85%;9



Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;22;13;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;NNW;12;69%;0%;4



Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;16;2;Mostly cloudy;9;5;ENE;3;54%;84%;4



Moscow, Russia;Warmer with some sun;21;9;Thickening clouds;22;10;SSE;14;60%;5%;5



Mumbai, India;Nice with sunshine;32;27;Hazy sun and humid;32;27;NW;12;76%;0%;12



Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;25;14;A t-storm in spots;24;15;ENE;11;67%;71%;9



New York, United States;A p.m. t-storm;28;13;Cooler;17;11;E;15;55%;62%;6



Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, warm;30;15;Increasing clouds;29;16;W;11;27%;0%;6



Novosibirsk, Russia;Windy this afternoon;18;4;Spotty showers;9;-2;NNW;10;73%;86%;2



Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;22;9;Sunny and pleasant;25;14;SSW;13;44%;11%;9



Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, chilly;9;-1;Partly sunny;12;1;SSW;10;48%;2%;4



Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, breezy;15;1;Cooler with a shower;7;3;ENE;15;57%;85%;4



Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;30;26;Some sun, a shower;30;26;NE;12;73%;73%;6



Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;33;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;SSW;9;78%;69%;9



Paramaribo, Suriname;Cloudy with showers;28;24;A shower or t-storm;29;24;ENE;13;81%;71%;9



Paris, France;Mostly sunny;17;7;Showers and t-storms;16;6;S;15;66%;87%;4



Perth, Australia;Plenty of sun;27;10;Mostly sunny;24;13;SE;14;64%;13%;4



Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A t-storm in spots;34;26;SW;9;67%;63%;9



Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SE;16;77%;50%;6



Port-au-prince, Haiti;Clouds and sun;31;22;An afternoon shower;31;22;SE;9;59%;64%;11



Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or two;12;3;Decreasing clouds;13;5;E;13;56%;3%;5



Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and very warm;29;9;Mostly sunny;24;6;NNW;12;43%;0%;7



Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;19;12;Periods of rain;20;11;SSW;15;76%;89%;7



Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;21;14;A morning shower;20;11;ESE;12;70%;41%;5



Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;31;25;A passing shower;30;25;SSE;16;66%;73%;7



Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain/snow showers;7;3;Rain and drizzle;10;7;ESE;12;74%;94%;2



Riga, Latvia;Rain and drizzle;8;2;Decreasing clouds;8;-1;E;13;66%;25%;4



Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little rain;23;19;Rather cloudy;24;18;NNE;8;73%;44%;3



Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Rather cloudy;36;26;Cloudy;35;23;E;11;14%;3%;8



Rome, Italy;Pleasant and warmer;21;7;Partly sunny;21;5;WSW;10;60%;1%;7



Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain this afternoon;6;4;Rain and drizzle;8;1;W;18;66%;55%;2



San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;22;11;Mostly sunny;21;12;WNW;14;58%;0%;8



San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;29;18;A t-storm in spots;28;18;NNW;8;73%;67%;11



San Juan, Puerto Rico;Brief showers;27;24;A few showers;27;23;ESE;17;77%;88%;9



San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;26;20;Clouds and sun;26;20;SW;9;72%;44%;11



Sana'a, Yemen;Rather cloudy;25;13;A few showers;24;14;NE;8;39%;65%;11



Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;28;8;Plenty of sunshine;28;7;ESE;4;31%;0%;4



Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Brief showers;26;21;Brief p.m. showers;26;21;N;11;83%;91%;11



Sao Paulo, Brazil;Variable clouds;20;9;Showers and t-storms;16;7;N;16;71%;65%;5



Seattle, United States;Showers around;13;8;A shower;12;7;SSE;10;69%;74%;4



Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;27;13;Sunny and nice;27;11;WSW;9;42%;22%;8



Shanghai, China;Sunny and very warm;28;18;Sunny and very warm;30;19;SSE;13;40%;0%;10



Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;SSE;9;76%;67%;9



Sofia, Bulgaria;A heavy p.m. t-storm;25;11;Showers and t-storms;16;10;ESE;11;82%;86%;3



St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;29;23;A few showers;28;23;ENE;20;74%;80%;9



Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;10;1;Cool with some sun;10;2;WSW;19;49%;25%;3



Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;22;15;Some sun, a shower;22;15;NW;16;64%;45%;3



Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunny and beautiful;27;16;Sunny and pleasant;28;19;ESE;6;51%;6%;11



Tallinn, Estonia;Showers of rain/snow;3;1;Spotty showers;4;1;SW;28;79%;62%;3



Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cool with some sun;17;7;Plenty of sun;20;8;NNE;15;36%;0%;7



Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;20;11;A little a.m. rain;21;10;N;10;61%;71%;5



Tehran, Iran;A t-shower in spots;25;15;Increasing clouds;26;16;NNE;10;30%;24%;9



Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;27;14;Clouds and sun, nice;26;15;ESE;13;53%;1%;7



Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;25;11;Couple of t-storms;24;12;W;8;58%;70%;7



Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;22;12;Sunny and nice;24;14;WSW;19;48%;0%;8



Toronto, Canada;Sunny intervals;14;4;Rain, a thunderstorm;8;6;ENE;33;76%;85%;3



Tripoli, Libya;Cooler;23;14;Increasing clouds;23;16;E;10;61%;6%;8



Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;21;12;Some sun, pleasant;23;13;N;11;54%;9%;7



Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, warm;20;4;Partly sunny, warm;22;7;S;14;26%;1%;6



Vancouver, Canada;Cooler with rain;10;6;A passing shower;13;7;WSW;9;53%;79%;5



Vienna, Austria;Warmer with some sun;14;1;Decreasing clouds;16;6;SE;10;52%;5%;5



Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy;29;25;A t-storm in spots;34;25;SSE;7;53%;55%;11



Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and drizzle;9;-1;Decreasing clouds;9;2;NE;9;65%;27%;3



Warsaw, Poland;Warmer;12;2;Decreasing clouds;12;3;ENE;16;58%;27%;3



Wellington, New Zealand;A shower or two;18;14;Rain and drizzle;15;8;S;27;82%;94%;3



Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;A stray thunderstorm;36;25;SW;10;55%;52%;11



Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;23;10;A t-storm in spots;21;8;NE;5;56%;49%;8



