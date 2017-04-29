Global Forecast-Fahrenheit





Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, April 29, 2017



City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index



Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;87;76;A stray thunderstorm;88;77;SSW;8;76%;71%;10



Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;99;81;Hot with some sun;104;83;ENE;9;27%;0%;9



Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;86;59;Mostly sunny;88;62;ENE;6;22%;3%;8



Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;62;54;Mostly sunny;67;56;SSW;10;66%;10%;8



Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun and clouds;55;40;Partly sunny;64;48;ESE;18;54%;65%;5



Anchorage, United States;Partial sunshine;52;36;Mostly cloudy;52;38;SE;8;59%;44%;3



Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;82;54;Nice with some sun;80;56;SE;14;21%;0%;7



Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;63;48;A little rain;54;27;NNE;12;57%;57%;4



Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sunshine;77;55;High clouds;77;59;E;5;64%;62%;4



Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;80;58;A t-storm in spots;78;58;NNE;7;38%;50%;8



Auckland, New Zealand;Heavy p.m. showers;68;63;Clouds and sun;66;53;WSW;16;61%;66%;2



Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny and hot;99;70;Hot with some sun;100;72;ESE;8;17%;0%;9



Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Variable cloudiness;94;73;A t-storm in spots;89;75;WSW;5;74%;66%;10



Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;97;72;Mostly sunny, nice;93;71;S;4;38%;32%;13



Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;93;80;A t-storm in spots;94;82;S;8;66%;58%;10



Barcelona, Spain;Variable cloudiness;62;55;Showers and t-storms;64;53;SW;17;77%;83%;4



Beijing, China;Sunny and hot;93;63;Mostly sunny, warm;84;55;ENE;7;11%;0%;7



Belgrade, Serbia;Afternoon rain;53;41;Warmer;62;43;NNE;6;62%;6%;6



Berlin, Germany;Sun and clouds;53;34;Clearing;57;41;E;9;57%;0%;5



Bogota, Colombia;A bit of rain;65;48;A t-storm in spots;67;49;SSE;5;77%;83%;10



Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;83;64;Mostly sunny, nice;82;63;ESE;11;61%;13%;7



Bratislava, Slovakia;Warmer;58;39;Clearing;62;42;E;7;48%;5%;5



Brussels, Belgium;Turning cloudy;57;40;Clouds and sunshine;65;48;SE;11;50%;71%;5



Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;81;55;Showers and t-storms;71;51;ENE;3;66%;86%;4



Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, cooler;57;41;Clearing;62;36;ENE;6;51%;26%;5



Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;74;58;Sunny and pleasant;75;58;N;7;68%;0%;4



Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;83;61;A t-storm in spots;85;62;NW;5;41%;78%;5



Busan, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;77;57;Mostly sunny, nice;76;57;WSW;13;57%;2%;8



Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;88;61;Mostly sunny;93;68;E;7;26%;0%;10



Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and hot;92;58;A shower or two;69;58;NNW;7;74%;82%;3



Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;83;70;Showers and t-storms;83;70;E;4;64%;78%;9



Chennai, India;A shower;99;83;Mostly sunny, nice;97;83;SSE;10;67%;5%;11



Chicago, United States;Rain, breezy, cooler;49;43;Rain, a thunderstorm;63;54;SE;12;95%;93%;2



Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;91;78;A shower or two;90;79;S;7;70%;79%;11



Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;47;34;Partly sunny, chilly;48;36;ESE;8;71%;0%;5



Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;77;69;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;69;N;19;75%;1%;11



Dallas, United States;Severe thunderstorms;82;51;Cooler;68;48;WNW;12;48%;12%;7



Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Thunderstorms;79;74;Showers, some heavy;83;75;S;12;86%;98%;2



Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;102;79;A t-storm in spots;102;74;E;6;31%;50%;11



Denver, United States;A little snow;35;24;Warmer;54;35;WSW;10;48%;26%;8



Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun;93;77;A morning t-storm;99;78;SSW;9;58%;66%;10



Dili, East Timor;A t-storm in spots;92;70;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;72;E;4;74%;72%;6



Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;53;44;Spotty showers;54;42;ESE;20;78%;68%;2



Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;61;47;Pleasant and warmer;72;48;N;5;37%;1%;8



Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A t-storm in spots;65;58;Periods of sun;68;58;W;13;67%;6%;8



Hanoi, Vietnam;Inc. clouds;83;71;Sun and clouds;86;76;SE;10;87%;44%;5



Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;72;51;A morning shower;72;51;SE;5;61%;62%;7



Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;90;74;Mostly sunny;89;74;ESE;10;59%;44%;11



Helsinki, Finland;Rain, then snow;42;34;Showers of rain/snow;40;35;WSW;16;82%;55%;3



Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;91;77;A t-storm in spots;92;78;SE;7;70%;55%;10



Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;79;67;Mostly sunny;82;71;E;7;62%;23%;12



Honolulu, United States;Showers;78;65;Heavy showers;76;67;SE;7;71%;87%;10



Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;101;75;Partly sunny;97;76;SE;6;24%;3%;13



Islamabad, Pakistan;Not as warm;83;63;Mostly sunny;91;63;NNE;11;32%;0%;10



Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and warm;76;54;Clouds rolling in;75;53;NNE;7;51%;25%;7



Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;90;76;A t-storm in spots;91;77;ENE;6;74%;66%;6



Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy and very warm;97;78;Lots of sun, warm;96;79;SE;11;50%;25%;12



Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;69;46;Mostly cloudy;71;47;E;7;57%;11%;6



Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, pleasant;77;43;Sunny and nice;76;44;NW;10;15%;0%;11



Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;102;80;Sunny and hot;104;78;WNW;9;17%;0%;12



Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-shower in spots;83;57;A t-storm in spots;84;58;SSW;6;41%;65%;12



Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;107;79;Sunny and very warm;107;78;NE;6;13%;0%;13



Kiev, Ukraine;Increasing clouds;76;50;More clouds than sun;75;53;WNW;6;52%;17%;5



Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;87;77;An afternoon shower;87;77;ENE;13;65%;68%;11



Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;91;74;Partly sunny, warm;96;73;SSE;5;61%;44%;8



Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;99;79;Partly sunny, nice;96;81;S;13;50%;20%;12



Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;93;76;A t-storm in spots;89;76;NW;3;80%;68%;8



La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;51;35;An afternoon shower;52;32;ENE;7;69%;72%;9



Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;90;79;A t-storm around;91;79;SSW;10;69%;70%;9



Lima, Peru;Turning sunny, nice;75;68;Mostly cloudy;75;67;S;7;69%;44%;3



Lisbon, Portugal;More clouds than sun;68;55;Showers and t-storms;66;51;NNW;13;65%;63%;6



London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;58;46;Showers around;59;45;SSW;15;61%;86%;4



Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and very warm;89;60;Sunny;84;58;SSE;6;30%;1%;9



Luanda, Angola;Some brightening;88;76;Partly sunny, warm;93;75;S;7;62%;2%;6



Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;60;46;Showers and t-storms;60;38;NW;12;73%;62%;6



Male, Maldives;Decreasing clouds;89;83;A shower in places;91;83;W;6;64%;58%;10



Manaus, Brazil;Afternoon showers;84;75;A t-storm in spots;85;75;E;4;79%;69%;6



Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;91;79;A t-storm in spots;94;79;S;7;56%;64%;11



Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;66;51;Areas of low clouds;65;55;N;7;62%;7%;3



Mexico City, Mexico;Partial sunshine;86;52;Partly sunny;86;59;NNW;6;16%;16%;16



Miami, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;86;79;A shower;85;78;ESE;18;62%;67%;9



Minsk, Belarus;A shower or two;57;38;Chilly with rain;49;39;NE;6;65%;88%;3



Mogadishu, Somalia;Rather cloudy;94;78;A t-storm in spots;90;77;SSW;9;68%;85%;9



Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;71;55;Sunny and pleasant;74;54;NNW;7;69%;0%;4



Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;60;35;Mostly cloudy;48;40;ENE;2;54%;84%;4



Moscow, Russia;Warmer with some sun;69;49;Thickening clouds;71;50;SSE;8;60%;5%;5



Mumbai, India;Nice with sunshine;90;80;Hazy sun and humid;89;81;NW;7;76%;0%;12



Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;77;58;A t-storm in spots;76;58;ENE;7;67%;71%;9



New York, United States;A p.m. t-storm;83;56;Cooler;62;52;E;9;55%;62%;6



Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, warm;86;58;Increasing clouds;85;61;W;7;27%;0%;6



Novosibirsk, Russia;Windy this afternoon;64;39;Spotty showers;48;29;NNW;6;73%;86%;2



Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower or two;71;48;Sunny and pleasant;76;57;SSW;8;44%;11%;9



Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, chilly;49;31;Partly sunny;53;34;SSW;6;48%;2%;4



Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, breezy;59;34;Cooler with a shower;45;38;ENE;9;57%;85%;4



Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;87;78;Some sun, a shower;87;79;NE;7;73%;73%;6



Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;91;75;A t-storm in spots;87;75;SSW;6;78%;69%;9



Paramaribo, Suriname;Cloudy with showers;83;76;A shower or t-storm;85;75;ENE;8;81%;71%;9



Paris, France;Mostly sunny;63;45;Showers and t-storms;61;43;S;9;66%;87%;4



Perth, Australia;Plenty of sun;81;50;Mostly sunny;76;55;SE;9;64%;13%;4



Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;92;77;A t-storm in spots;93;78;SW;6;67%;63%;9



Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;84;75;A t-storm in spots;85;75;SE;10;77%;50%;6



Port-au-prince, Haiti;Clouds and sun;88;72;An afternoon shower;88;72;SE;6;59%;64%;11



Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or two;54;37;Decreasing clouds;56;41;E;8;56%;3%;5



Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and very warm;84;47;Mostly sunny;76;44;NNW;8;43%;0%;7



Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;67;53;Periods of rain;67;51;SSW;9;76%;89%;7



Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;70;57;A morning shower;68;52;ESE;8;70%;41%;5



Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;87;77;A passing shower;87;78;SSE;10;66%;73%;7



Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain/snow showers;45;38;Rain and drizzle;50;44;ESE;8;74%;94%;2



Riga, Latvia;Rain and drizzle;46;35;Decreasing clouds;47;30;E;8;66%;25%;4



Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little rain;73;67;Rather cloudy;75;65;NNE;5;73%;44%;3



Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Rather cloudy;96;79;Cloudy;95;73;E;7;14%;3%;8



Rome, Italy;Pleasant and warmer;70;44;Partly sunny;69;42;WSW;6;60%;1%;7



Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain this afternoon;42;40;Rain and drizzle;46;33;W;11;66%;55%;2



San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;72;52;Mostly sunny;71;53;WNW;8;58%;0%;8



San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;83;65;A t-storm in spots;82;64;NNW;5;73%;67%;11



San Juan, Puerto Rico;Brief showers;81;75;A few showers;81;74;ESE;10;77%;88%;9



San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;79;67;Clouds and sun;79;67;SW;5;72%;44%;11



Sana'a, Yemen;Rather cloudy;77;56;A few showers;75;57;NE;5;39%;65%;11



Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;82;46;Plenty of sunshine;82;45;ESE;2;31%;0%;4



Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Brief showers;79;70;Brief p.m. showers;79;71;N;7;83%;91%;11



Sao Paulo, Brazil;Variable clouds;68;47;Showers and t-storms;61;45;N;10;71%;65%;5



Seattle, United States;Showers around;55;46;A shower;54;44;SSE;6;69%;74%;4



Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;80;55;Sunny and nice;81;51;WSW;6;42%;22%;8



Shanghai, China;Sunny and very warm;82;64;Sunny and very warm;86;66;SSE;8;40%;0%;10



Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;89;78;A t-storm in spots;90;77;SSE;5;76%;67%;9



Sofia, Bulgaria;A heavy p.m. t-storm;76;52;Showers and t-storms;61;50;ESE;7;82%;86%;3



St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;84;74;A few showers;83;73;ENE;13;74%;80%;9



Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;50;34;Cool with some sun;51;35;WSW;12;49%;25%;3



Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;72;59;Some sun, a shower;71;59;NW;10;64%;45%;3



Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunny and beautiful;81;62;Sunny and pleasant;82;66;ESE;4;51%;6%;11



Tallinn, Estonia;Showers of rain/snow;38;34;Spotty showers;39;33;SW;18;79%;62%;3



Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cool with some sun;63;45;Plenty of sun;68;47;NNE;9;36%;0%;7



Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;69;51;A little a.m. rain;70;50;N;6;61%;71%;5



Tehran, Iran;A t-shower in spots;77;58;Increasing clouds;78;61;NNE;6;30%;24%;9



Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;81;57;Clouds and sun, nice;79;59;ESE;8;53%;1%;7



Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;76;52;Couple of t-storms;76;54;W;5;58%;70%;7



Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;72;53;Sunny and nice;76;57;WSW;12;48%;0%;8



Toronto, Canada;Sunny intervals;57;40;Rain, a thunderstorm;47;43;ENE;21;76%;85%;3



Tripoli, Libya;Cooler;73;57;Increasing clouds;74;60;E;6;61%;6%;8



Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;69;53;Some sun, pleasant;73;55;N;7;54%;9%;7



Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, warm;68;38;Partly sunny, warm;72;45;S;8;26%;1%;6



Vancouver, Canada;Cooler with rain;49;42;A passing shower;56;44;WSW;6;53%;79%;5



Vienna, Austria;Warmer with some sun;57;34;Decreasing clouds;61;42;SE;6;52%;5%;5



Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy;84;76;A t-storm in spots;94;77;SSE;4;53%;55%;11



Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and drizzle;48;31;Decreasing clouds;49;35;NE;6;65%;27%;3



Warsaw, Poland;Warmer;54;36;Decreasing clouds;53;38;ENE;10;58%;27%;3



Wellington, New Zealand;A shower or two;64;58;Rain and drizzle;60;47;S;17;82%;94%;3



Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;78;A stray thunderstorm;97;78;SW;6;55%;52%;11



Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;73;49;A t-storm in spots;70;46;NE;3;56%;49%;8



