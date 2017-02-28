Posted on by

Connecticut family whose dog was killed by cops gets $885K




HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's capital city has agreed to pay nearly $900,000 to a family whose dog was killed by two police officers 11 years ago.

Hartford police Sgts. Johnmichael O'Hare and Anthony Pia entered a fenced yard without a warrant in 2006 after receiving a bad tip that weapons had been stashed in an abandoned car.

The officers said they fatally shot one of Glen Harris' pet Saint Bernards in front of Harris' daughter when the animal growled and sprinted at them.

Harris filed a federal civil rights lawsuit saying they suffered emotional distress and his family's constitutional rights were violated.

The $885,000 settlement, approved by the city council on Monday night, includes damages and legal costs. The Hartford Courant reports it also indemnifies the officers.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

2:00 am
Updated: 2:00 am. |    

Get This: Aussie producer ‘alive and well’ despite tribute

Get This: Aussie producer ‘alive and well’ despite tribute
10:54 pm |    

Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, along with rifts

Pressure on GOP to revamp health law grows, along with rifts
10:47 pm |    

Big surge for military in Trump budget, big cuts elsewhere

Big surge for military in Trump budget, big cuts elsewhere
comments powered by Disqus