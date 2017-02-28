Pakistan deploys extra police ahead of key regional summit





ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan deployed extra police forces and paramilitary units on Tuesday in the country's capital to boost security ahead of a regional summit on economic cooperation, officials said.



Islamabad is to host representatives from 10 countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization on Wednesday to finalize a plan on expanding the region's trade and prosperity.



Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are expected to attend, two Pakistani officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to reporters.



Turkey, Iran and Pakistan were the three ECO founding members.



On Tuesday, several ministers from ECO member states gathered in Islamabad for preparatory meetings ahead of the summit, the foreign ministry said.



Pakistan's foreign minister, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, describe the summit as a key chance for regional economic growth and cooperation and an opportunity for Pakistan to show it cannot be isolated from the international scene.



Islamabad had to cancel several regional cooperation meetings last year after neighboring India and Afghanistan declined to attend. New Delhi cited security concerns amid a surge in violence over the disputed Kashmir region, which both Pakistan and India claim in its entirety.



Despite militant attacks, Pakistan is trying to showcase the country as one of the most growing markets in Asia, inviting investors from around the world. Some recent economic surveys suggest Pakistan's economy has been growing despite an insecure business environment due to militant attacks. A string of bombings and suicide attacks last week killed over 125 people.



"Our region is faced with a number of challenges, including extremism, terrorism," said Pakistani Foreign Affairs adviser Sartaj Aziz, calling for more regional cooperation.



Later Tuesday, Rouhani and Azerbaijan's president, Ilham Aliyev, received a warm welcome on their arrival in Islamabad. The presidents of Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, as well as the prime ministers of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan and the deputy prime minister of Uzbekistan are also to attend the summit.



The Afghan ambassador to Pakistan will represent Kabul while China will attend the ECO summit as an observer.



Associated Press Writer Munir Ahmed in Islamabad contributed to this story.