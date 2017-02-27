Posted on by

Prison for man asleep in car with fingers on guns’ triggers




ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man found sleeping in a car with his fingers on the triggers of two loaded guns will be sleeping in a New Jersey prison for at least the next six years.

Guilio Mesadieu was sentenced Friday to 12 years in state prison. Union County prosecutors say he'll be required to serve at least half of that sentence.

They say the 35-year-old was found sleeping in the car behind an apartment complex in Elizabeth in 2014 after police responded to a report of a group of disorderly people.

Police say they saw three cars parked in the area and approached one with loud music coming from it, where they found Mesadieu.

He pleaded not guilty. But he was convicted in December of illegally possessing the guns.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

6:19 pm |    

New highs for US stocks; Dow win streak longest since 1987

New highs for US stocks; Dow win streak longest since 1987
5:01 pm |    

Christina Ryan Claypool: Black History: The power of love

Christina Ryan Claypool: Black History: The power of love
4:41 pm |    

Rhodes State project begins in downtown Lima

Rhodes State project begins in downtown Lima
comments powered by Disqus