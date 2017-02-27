Posted on by

Drone crashes through window of 27th-floor NYC apartment




NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City are looking for the owner of a drone that crashed through a window on a high-rise apartment building.

NYPD officials say the drone crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. Saturday into a 27th-floor apartment in the Waterside Plaza tower overlooking the East River in Manhattan's Kips Bay section.

Police say a 66-year-old woman living in the apartment was at her computer when the drone crashed through the window and landed just a few feet away from her. She wasn't injured.

Police have recovered the drone, but so far don't know who owns it. Their investigation is continuing.

