Global Forecast-Celsius





Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, February 27, 2017



_____



City/Town, Country;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index



Abidjan, Ivory Coast;32;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SW;17;80%;70%;10



Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;21;16;Sunlit and nice;23;16;NNW;12;63%;0%;8



Aleppo, Syria;22;9;Mostly cloudy, warm;22;11;E;19;28%;3%;4



Algiers, Algeria;17;11;Mostly sunny;17;10;WSW;17;72%;2%;5



Amsterdam, Netherlands;10;4;Spotty showers;7;4;SW;25;78%;85%;1



Anchorage, United States;-2;-12;Sunny and colder;-7;-16;N;26;63%;8%;1



Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;11;2;Mostly sunny;13;4;ESE;10;58%;15%;5



Astana, Kazakhstan;0;-10;Cloudy;-4;-14;NNW;7;88%;16%;2



Asuncion, Paraguay;35;25;A t-storm in spots;33;24;NE;7;70%;60%;7



Athens, Greece;17;9;Sunny and pleasant;18;10;SW;10;71%;9%;5



Auckland, New Zealand;25;18;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;NE;9;60%;44%;6



Baghdad, Iraq;24;8;Partly sunny, nice;25;10;ESE;6;26%;0%;5



Banda Aceh, Indonesia;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;SE;12;73%;73%;8



Bangalore, India;32;15;Partly sunny;32;16;E;15;24%;0%;11



Bangkok, Thailand;35;24;Partly sunny;35;25;S;14;50%;4%;9



Barcelona, Spain;17;10;Variable cloudiness;18;8;NNW;27;59%;0%;3



Beijing, China;14;2;Partly sunny, mild;15;2;N;18;29%;27%;4



Belgrade, Serbia;18;7;Mostly sunny;20;10;S;11;57%;27%;3



Berlin, Germany;13;8;Showers around;10;4;SSE;20;58%;83%;2



Bogota, Colombia;18;7;A t-storm in spots;19;9;ESE;9;73%;90%;12



Brasilia, Brazil;27;20;A t-storm in spots;28;19;WNW;11;77%;69%;9



Bratislava, Slovakia;13;4;A shower in the p.m.;13;5;WSW;23;64%;81%;2



Brussels, Belgium;11;4;Showers around;7;4;SW;19;69%;86%;1



Bucharest, Romania;14;3;Partly sunny;17;6;ESE;6;77%;12%;3



Budapest, Hungary;13;6;A shower in the p.m.;15;5;S;22;64%;87%;3



Buenos Aires, Argentina;32;24;Mostly sunny, humid;32;25;N;11;66%;30%;7



Bujumbura, Burundi;30;18;A t-storm in spots;30;18;SW;7;51%;67%;7



Busan, South Korea;11;3;Sunny;13;4;WSW;8;51%;0%;5



Cairo, Egypt;26;15;Partly sunny, warm;29;13;SSW;14;30%;3%;6



Cape Town, South Africa;29;17;Sunny and pleasant;27;17;SSE;15;53%;0%;7



Caracas, Venezuela;27;21;A shower or two;27;20;ENE;5;66%;76%;11



Chennai, India;31;22;Decreasing clouds;32;22;NE;11;61%;0%;10



Chicago, United States;11;7;A strong t-storm;17;6;W;14;75%;86%;1



Colombo, Sri Lanka;32;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;24;NE;11;69%;92%;7



Copenhagen, Denmark;8;5;Spotty showers;6;1;SSW;20;76%;76%;1



Dakar, Senegal;24;19;Breezy with sunshine;24;19;N;25;72%;0%;10



Dallas, United States;27;18;A severe t-storm;28;13;SW;16;68%;77%;3



Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;29;25;A stray shower;33;25;NE;17;75%;53%;8



Delhi, India;29;13;Hazy sun;30;15;ESE;7;37%;4%;7



Denver, United States;11;-4;Snow;5;-7;W;11;46%;83%;4



Dhaka, Bangladesh;30;14;Hazy sunshine;32;15;E;7;44%;0%;8



Dili, East Timor;33;22;Thunderstorms;31;23;NW;7;72%;74%;7



Dublin, Ireland;6;0;A passing shower;8;1;W;38;76%;56%;2



Dushanbe, Tajikistan;17;4;Cloudy and cooler;12;4;N;8;50%;85%;2



Gibraltar, Gibraltar;18;12;Mostly sunny;18;11;W;21;69%;0%;5



Hanoi, Vietnam;21;16;Low clouds;23;17;SE;8;66%;61%;4



Harare, Zimbabwe;24;16;Showers and t-storms;24;15;ESE;9;77%;70%;9



Havana, Cuba;30;21;Mostly sunny;30;20;E;17;57%;3%;9



Helsinki, Finland;1;0;Spotty showers;4;1;SSW;14;89%;90%;1



Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;34;24;Mostly sunny;35;25;ESE;7;55%;20%;10



Hong Kong, China;19;14;Mostly sunny;21;14;E;15;62%;16%;8



Honolulu, United States;26;20;Showers;26;18;E;14;68%;86%;4



Hyderabad, India;34;18;Hazy sun;35;18;ESE;11;29%;0%;10



Islamabad, Pakistan;27;14;A shower in the p.m.;24;13;NE;13;42%;82%;6



Istanbul, Turkey;14;7;Mostly sunny;14;8;S;11;75%;13%;4



Jakarta, Indonesia;31;24;A couple of t-storms;30;24;SW;9;83%;91%;7



Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;31;24;Mostly sunny;31;24;SSE;12;58%;7%;9



Johannesburg, South Africa;23;13;A t-storm in spots;23;14;WSW;8;72%;52%;8



Kabul, Afghanistan;13;1;Brief a.m. showers;6;2;NW;11;64%;86%;4



Karachi, Pakistan;31;19;Nice with some sun;31;17;W;12;38%;6%;8



Kathmandu, Nepal;23;7;Mostly sunny;24;8;WSW;8;53%;14%;8



Khartoum, Sudan;35;18;Sunny and hot;37;20;NNW;10;16%;0%;11



Kiev, Ukraine;9;0;Partly sunny, mild;9;3;S;16;68%;25%;2



Kingston, Jamaica;30;23;An afternoon shower;31;23;NNE;14;60%;68%;9



Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;32;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;WSW;8;69%;56%;6



Kolkata, India;32;18;Hazy and less humid;32;17;SSW;8;42%;0%;9



Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;30;24;A shower or t-storm;32;24;ENE;6;76%;83%;10



La Paz, Bolivia;13;5;A shower or t-storm;13;5;SW;12;71%;82%;11



Lagos, Nigeria;32;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SSW;9;70%;64%;10



Lima, Peru;29;22;Clouds, then sun;28;22;SSE;13;62%;33%;8



Lisbon, Portugal;16;11;A passing shower;15;9;NNW;11;70%;57%;1



London, United Kingdom;10;2;Showers around;7;3;WSW;23;72%;84%;2



Los Angeles, United States;16;8;Mostly sunny, cool;17;8;N;3;47%;4%;5



Luanda, Angola;30;24;A t-storm in spots;31;23;SW;9;65%;47%;7



Madrid, Spain;14;5;Mostly cloudy;14;4;W;19;58%;41%;2



Male, Maldives;31;28;A t-storm in spots;31;26;N;18;69%;80%;10



Manaus, Brazil;27;23;A t-storm in spots;28;23;NE;7;83%;72%;6



Manila, Philippines;31;24;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;E;12;61%;37%;9



Melbourne, Australia;32;17;Sunny and very warm;32;16;E;14;44%;0%;7



Mexico City, Mexico;27;10;Mostly sunny, nice;27;11;SSW;8;27%;1%;13



Miami, United States;29;23;A morning shower;29;23;ESE;18;65%;49%;6



Minsk, Belarus;6;2;More clouds than sun;8;5;S;18;75%;44%;2



Mogadishu, Somalia;32;25;Mostly sunny;32;25;ENE;24;62%;6%;11



Montevideo, Uruguay;31;23;Partly sunny;31;24;WSW;19;58%;30%;7



Montreal, Canada;5;-4;Increasing clouds;8;3;SE;4;68%;76%;3



Moscow, Russia;3;-3;Low clouds;3;1;S;10;73%;63%;1



Mumbai, India;34;20;Hot with hazy sun;36;20;NNE;12;39%;0%;9



Nairobi, Kenya;29;14;A t-storm in spots;28;15;NNE;20;56%;46%;9



New York, United States;13;7;A stray shower;16;12;SW;8;57%;82%;3



Nicosia, Cyprus;20;9;Mostly cloudy;21;12;NNW;12;47%;8%;3



Novosibirsk, Russia;1;-5;Snow;-1;-7;S;13;92%;74%;1



Osaka-shi, Japan;10;-1;Mostly sunny;10;-1;NE;8;55%;0%;5



Oslo, Norway;4;2;Rain and drizzle;3;0;ESE;13;88%;84%;0



Ottawa, Canada;4;-5;Increasing clouds;7;2;ESE;11;67%;77%;3



Pago Pago, American Samoa;29;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;26;ESE;13;83%;77%;6



Panama City, Panama;34;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;NNW;18;64%;64%;10



Paramaribo, Suriname;30;23;A t-storm in spots;28;23;E;12;84%;81%;5



Paris, France;12;4;Thundershowers;8;5;WSW;26;69%;85%;2



Perth, Australia;32;19;Sunny;32;22;SSE;16;48%;3%;8



Phnom Penh, Cambodia;36;24;Mostly sunny;35;24;ENE;12;47%;35%;10



Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;31;24;Couple of t-storms;30;24;N;14;81%;84%;5



Port-au-prince, Haiti;33;21;Partly sunny;34;21;ESE;9;43%;22%;9



Prague, Czech Republic;14;4;A little p.m. rain;10;3;S;13;66%;85%;2



Pyongyang, North Korea;10;-4;An afternoon shower;11;1;S;16;68%;84%;3



Quito, Ecuador;18;10;A t-storm in spots;19;8;SE;18;73%;91%;8



Rabat, Morocco;18;8;Partly sunny;18;8;E;9;75%;25%;4



Recife, Brazil;32;27;A shower in places;32;26;E;12;66%;82%;8



Reykjavik, Iceland;3;-4;Plenty of sun;3;-5;ESE;8;52%;0%;1



Riga, Latvia;4;3;Mostly cloudy;7;2;S;17;88%;67%;1



Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;30;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;N;8;71%;65%;8



Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;20;9;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;SE;9;36%;2%;9



Rome, Italy;17;5;More clouds than sun;16;8;SSW;16;75%;66%;2



Saint Petersburg, Russia;-1;-6;A bit of ice;3;2;SSE;16;83%;80%;0



San Francisco, United States;12;5;Mostly sunny, cool;13;6;WNW;8;61%;3%;5



San Jose, Costa Rica;29;17;Partly sunny;29;18;ENE;20;52%;30%;11



San Juan, Puerto Rico;28;24;A shower or two;27;24;ENE;21;75%;75%;9



San Salvador, El Salvador;25;18;Partly sunny;26;18;NNW;10;59%;25%;11



Sana'a, Yemen;25;11;Increasing clouds;24;8;E;9;38%;5%;12



Santiago, Chile;30;15;Mostly sunny;30;15;WSW;9;55%;34%;8



Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;30;21;A shower in spots;29;21;NNE;13;73%;66%;9



Sao Paulo, Brazil;15;10;A passing shower;14;7;NW;11;73%;59%;2



Seattle, United States;6;0;A shower in spots;7;6;SSW;17;77%;56%;1



Seoul, South Korea;10;-2;Mostly sunny;10;3;SSE;10;49%;56%;5



Shanghai, China;14;6;Mainly cloudy, mild;15;8;SE;13;50%;2%;5



Singapore, Singapore;32;25;A shower or t-storm;30;25;N;9;81%;87%;5



Sofia, Bulgaria;13;3;Sunshine, pleasant;17;5;S;9;73%;27%;4



St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;28;22;A stray shower;28;21;ENE;29;68%;66%;10



Stockholm, Sweden;5;3;Rain and drizzle;6;0;SSW;16;89%;74%;1



Sydney, Australia;27;20;Shower/thunderstorm;25;20;ESE;18;78%;91%;6



Taipei City, Taiwan;17;15;Low clouds;19;16;E;20;68%;44%;3



Tallinn, Estonia;1;0;A shower in the a.m.;5;1;S;17;85%;89%;1



Tashkent, Uzbekistan;18;5;Increasing clouds;14;4;N;10;52%;29%;4



Tbilisi, Georgia;7;0;Not as cool;14;1;ENE;11;52%;5%;4



Tehran, Iran;15;3;Plenty of sunshine;15;4;N;12;25%;0%;6



Tel Aviv, Israel;26;14;Mostly cloudy;25;15;ESE;7;44%;56%;4



Tirana, Albania;21;9;A shower in places;21;12;SE;10;53%;74%;3



Tokyo, Japan;8;1;Mostly sunny;10;1;E;17;50%;3%;4



Toronto, Canada;7;0;A little p.m. rain;7;5;SSE;15;85%;88%;2



Tripoli, Libya;18;12;A morning shower;18;11;N;9;67%;50%;6



Tunis, Tunisia;18;8;Mostly cloudy;21;10;W;6;64%;3%;4



Ulan Bator, Mongolia;-3;-18;Colder;-9;-19;NW;16;57%;26%;3



Vancouver, Canada;4;-3;Showers around;6;0;SW;15;62%;92%;2



Vienna, Austria;12;0;A shower in the p.m.;14;4;SSW;12;60%;80%;2



Vientiane, Laos;29;16;Sunny and warmer;31;18;E;7;45%;1%;10



Vilnius, Lithuania;6;2;Variable cloudiness;10;4;SSW;18;77%;64%;1



Warsaw, Poland;12;4;Variable cloudiness;12;5;S;14;72%;72%;2



Wellington, New Zealand;21;15;Sunny and delightful;22;16;NNE;8;72%;6%;6



Yangon, Myanmar;36;17;Sunny and very warm;36;19;WSW;7;44%;0%;10



Yerevan, Armenia;6;-7;Plenty of sunshine;4;-8;ENE;3;60%;4%;5



_____



Copyright 2017 AccuWeather



_____



Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius