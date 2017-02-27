Global Forecast-Fahrenheit





Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, February 27, 2017



_____



City/Town, Country;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index



Abidjan, Ivory Coast;89;80;A t-storm in spots;89;79;SW;10;80%;70%;10



Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;70;60;Sunlit and nice;74;62;NNW;7;63%;0%;8



Aleppo, Syria;71;48;Mostly cloudy, warm;72;51;E;12;28%;3%;4



Algiers, Algeria;63;51;Mostly sunny;63;50;WSW;11;72%;2%;5



Amsterdam, Netherlands;49;40;Spotty showers;45;40;SW;16;78%;85%;1



Anchorage, United States;28;11;Sunny and colder;20;3;N;16;63%;8%;1



Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;52;36;Mostly sunny;56;40;ESE;6;58%;15%;5



Astana, Kazakhstan;32;13;Cloudy;26;6;NNW;5;88%;16%;2



Asuncion, Paraguay;94;77;A t-storm in spots;92;75;NE;4;70%;60%;7



Athens, Greece;63;48;Sunny and pleasant;65;50;SW;6;71%;9%;5



Auckland, New Zealand;77;65;Partly sunny, nice;77;64;NE;5;60%;44%;6



Baghdad, Iraq;75;47;Partly sunny, nice;78;50;ESE;4;26%;0%;5



Banda Aceh, Indonesia;90;75;A t-storm in spots;89;75;SE;8;73%;73%;8



Bangalore, India;89;59;Partly sunny;90;60;E;9;24%;0%;11



Bangkok, Thailand;95;74;Partly sunny;94;76;S;9;50%;4%;9



Barcelona, Spain;63;51;Variable cloudiness;64;46;NNW;17;59%;0%;3



Beijing, China;57;36;Partly sunny, mild;59;36;N;11;29%;27%;4



Belgrade, Serbia;64;45;Mostly sunny;68;49;S;7;57%;27%;3



Berlin, Germany;56;46;Showers around;51;39;SSE;12;58%;83%;2



Bogota, Colombia;64;44;A t-storm in spots;67;48;ESE;6;73%;90%;12



Brasilia, Brazil;80;67;A t-storm in spots;83;66;WNW;7;77%;69%;9



Bratislava, Slovakia;56;40;A shower in the p.m.;56;40;WSW;15;64%;81%;2



Brussels, Belgium;52;38;Showers around;44;39;SW;12;69%;86%;1



Bucharest, Romania;58;38;Partly sunny;63;43;ESE;4;77%;12%;3



Budapest, Hungary;55;43;A shower in the p.m.;60;41;S;14;64%;87%;3



Buenos Aires, Argentina;90;75;Mostly sunny, humid;89;76;N;7;66%;30%;7



Bujumbura, Burundi;85;65;A t-storm in spots;86;64;SW;5;51%;67%;7



Busan, South Korea;53;38;Sunny;55;39;WSW;5;51%;0%;5



Cairo, Egypt;78;59;Partly sunny, warm;84;56;SSW;8;30%;3%;6



Cape Town, South Africa;84;62;Sunny and pleasant;81;63;SSE;9;53%;0%;7



Caracas, Venezuela;81;69;A shower or two;80;69;ENE;3;66%;76%;11



Chennai, India;88;71;Decreasing clouds;90;72;NE;7;61%;0%;10



Chicago, United States;51;44;A strong t-storm;63;43;W;8;75%;86%;1



Colombo, Sri Lanka;90;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;76;NE;7;69%;92%;7



Copenhagen, Denmark;46;40;Spotty showers;43;35;SSW;13;76%;76%;1



Dakar, Senegal;75;66;Breezy with sunshine;74;66;N;15;72%;0%;10



Dallas, United States;80;65;A severe t-storm;82;55;SW;10;68%;77%;3



Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;84;76;A stray shower;91;77;NE;11;75%;53%;8



Delhi, India;84;55;Hazy sun;86;59;ESE;4;37%;4%;7



Denver, United States;51;25;Snow;41;20;W;7;46%;83%;4



Dhaka, Bangladesh;86;58;Hazy sunshine;90;59;E;4;44%;0%;8



Dili, East Timor;92;71;Thunderstorms;88;73;NW;5;72%;74%;7



Dublin, Ireland;42;31;A passing shower;47;35;W;24;76%;56%;2



Dushanbe, Tajikistan;63;40;Cloudy and cooler;53;39;N;5;50%;85%;2



Gibraltar, Gibraltar;65;54;Mostly sunny;65;52;W;13;69%;0%;5



Hanoi, Vietnam;70;60;Low clouds;73;63;SE;5;66%;61%;4



Harare, Zimbabwe;76;60;Showers and t-storms;75;60;ESE;6;77%;70%;9



Havana, Cuba;86;69;Mostly sunny;86;68;E;11;57%;3%;9



Helsinki, Finland;34;32;Spotty showers;40;34;SSW;9;89%;90%;1



Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;93;76;Mostly sunny;94;76;ESE;4;55%;20%;10



Hong Kong, China;67;58;Mostly sunny;69;58;E;9;62%;16%;8



Honolulu, United States;79;68;Showers;78;65;E;9;68%;86%;4



Hyderabad, India;94;64;Hazy sun;95;64;ESE;7;29%;0%;10



Islamabad, Pakistan;81;57;A shower in the p.m.;75;55;NE;8;42%;82%;6



Istanbul, Turkey;56;44;Mostly sunny;58;46;S;7;75%;13%;4



Jakarta, Indonesia;88;75;A couple of t-storms;86;75;SW;5;83%;91%;7



Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;88;75;Mostly sunny;88;75;SSE;8;58%;7%;9



Johannesburg, South Africa;73;55;A t-storm in spots;73;57;WSW;5;72%;52%;8



Kabul, Afghanistan;55;34;Brief a.m. showers;43;36;NW;7;64%;86%;4



Karachi, Pakistan;88;66;Nice with some sun;88;62;W;8;38%;6%;8



Kathmandu, Nepal;74;45;Mostly sunny;75;47;WSW;5;53%;14%;8



Khartoum, Sudan;95;65;Sunny and hot;99;68;NNW;6;16%;0%;11



Kiev, Ukraine;48;33;Partly sunny, mild;49;37;S;10;68%;25%;2



Kingston, Jamaica;85;73;An afternoon shower;87;73;NNE;8;60%;68%;9



Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;90;73;A t-storm in spots;90;73;WSW;5;69%;56%;6



Kolkata, India;90;64;Hazy and less humid;90;63;SSW;5;42%;0%;9



Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;87;74;A shower or t-storm;89;76;ENE;4;76%;83%;10



La Paz, Bolivia;56;42;A shower or t-storm;55;42;SW;7;71%;82%;11



Lagos, Nigeria;90;79;A t-storm in spots;92;79;SSW;6;70%;64%;10



Lima, Peru;84;72;Clouds, then sun;83;72;SSE;8;62%;33%;8



Lisbon, Portugal;61;53;A passing shower;60;49;NNW;7;70%;57%;1



London, United Kingdom;49;35;Showers around;45;37;WSW;14;72%;84%;2



Los Angeles, United States;60;47;Mostly sunny, cool;63;46;N;2;47%;4%;5



Luanda, Angola;87;76;A t-storm in spots;89;74;SW;5;65%;47%;7



Madrid, Spain;58;42;Mostly cloudy;57;39;W;12;58%;41%;2



Male, Maldives;87;82;A t-storm in spots;88;79;N;11;69%;80%;10



Manaus, Brazil;81;74;A t-storm in spots;82;73;NE;5;83%;72%;6



Manila, Philippines;88;75;Partly sunny, nice;88;75;E;7;61%;37%;9



Melbourne, Australia;90;63;Sunny and very warm;89;60;E;9;44%;0%;7



Mexico City, Mexico;81;51;Mostly sunny, nice;81;52;SSW;5;27%;1%;13



Miami, United States;84;73;A morning shower;84;73;ESE;11;65%;49%;6



Minsk, Belarus;42;36;More clouds than sun;46;41;S;11;75%;44%;2



Mogadishu, Somalia;89;77;Mostly sunny;89;77;ENE;15;62%;6%;11



Montevideo, Uruguay;88;73;Partly sunny;87;75;WSW;12;58%;30%;7



Montreal, Canada;41;26;Increasing clouds;46;38;SE;2;68%;76%;3



Moscow, Russia;38;27;Low clouds;37;33;S;6;73%;63%;1



Mumbai, India;93;68;Hot with hazy sun;97;68;NNE;7;39%;0%;9



Nairobi, Kenya;84;58;A t-storm in spots;82;59;NNE;13;56%;46%;9



New York, United States;56;45;A stray shower;60;53;SW;5;57%;82%;3



Nicosia, Cyprus;69;48;Mostly cloudy;70;53;NNW;8;47%;8%;3



Novosibirsk, Russia;33;23;Snow;31;20;S;8;92%;74%;1



Osaka-shi, Japan;50;30;Mostly sunny;50;31;NE;5;55%;0%;5



Oslo, Norway;39;36;Rain and drizzle;38;32;ESE;8;88%;84%;0



Ottawa, Canada;39;23;Increasing clouds;44;36;ESE;7;67%;77%;3



Pago Pago, American Samoa;85;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;79;ESE;8;83%;77%;6



Panama City, Panama;93;78;A t-storm in spots;92;76;NNW;11;64%;64%;10



Paramaribo, Suriname;85;74;A t-storm in spots;83;74;E;7;84%;81%;5



Paris, France;54;39;Thundershowers;46;41;WSW;16;69%;85%;2



Perth, Australia;89;67;Sunny;90;71;SSE;10;48%;3%;8



Phnom Penh, Cambodia;96;75;Mostly sunny;95;74;ENE;8;47%;35%;10



Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;88;75;Couple of t-storms;85;75;N;8;81%;84%;5



Port-au-prince, Haiti;91;69;Partly sunny;93;70;ESE;5;43%;22%;9



Prague, Czech Republic;57;39;A little p.m. rain;49;37;S;8;66%;85%;2



Pyongyang, North Korea;50;25;An afternoon shower;51;33;S;10;68%;84%;3



Quito, Ecuador;64;50;A t-storm in spots;66;47;SE;11;73%;91%;8



Rabat, Morocco;64;46;Partly sunny;64;46;E;5;75%;25%;4



Recife, Brazil;89;80;A shower in places;89;79;E;7;66%;82%;8



Reykjavik, Iceland;37;25;Plenty of sun;37;23;ESE;5;52%;0%;1



Riga, Latvia;40;38;Mostly cloudy;45;35;S;11;88%;67%;1



Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;87;73;A t-storm in spots;89;74;N;5;71%;65%;8



Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;68;47;Sunny and pleasant;73;54;SE;6;36%;2%;9



Rome, Italy;63;42;More clouds than sun;61;46;SSW;10;75%;66%;2



Saint Petersburg, Russia;31;22;A bit of ice;38;36;SSE;10;83%;80%;0



San Francisco, United States;54;41;Mostly sunny, cool;56;42;WNW;5;61%;3%;5



San Jose, Costa Rica;84;62;Partly sunny;85;64;ENE;13;52%;30%;11



San Juan, Puerto Rico;82;76;A shower or two;81;75;ENE;13;75%;75%;9



San Salvador, El Salvador;77;64;Partly sunny;79;65;NNW;6;59%;25%;11



Sana'a, Yemen;77;51;Increasing clouds;76;47;E;5;38%;5%;12



Santiago, Chile;87;60;Mostly sunny;86;59;WSW;6;55%;34%;8



Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;86;71;A shower in spots;83;70;NNE;8;73%;66%;9



Sao Paulo, Brazil;59;50;A passing shower;58;44;NW;7;73%;59%;2



Seattle, United States;42;33;A shower in spots;45;42;SSW;11;77%;56%;1



Seoul, South Korea;51;29;Mostly sunny;51;37;SSE;6;49%;56%;5



Shanghai, China;57;43;Mainly cloudy, mild;59;46;SE;8;50%;2%;5



Singapore, Singapore;90;78;A shower or t-storm;86;77;N;6;81%;87%;5



Sofia, Bulgaria;55;38;Sunshine, pleasant;62;40;S;6;73%;27%;4



St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;82;72;A stray shower;83;71;ENE;18;68%;66%;10



Stockholm, Sweden;42;38;Rain and drizzle;42;32;SSW;10;89%;74%;1



Sydney, Australia;80;67;Shower/thunderstorm;77;68;ESE;11;78%;91%;6



Taipei City, Taiwan;63;59;Low clouds;66;61;E;12;68%;44%;3



Tallinn, Estonia;34;32;A shower in the a.m.;41;35;S;11;85%;89%;1



Tashkent, Uzbekistan;65;40;Increasing clouds;58;38;N;6;52%;29%;4



Tbilisi, Georgia;45;31;Not as cool;57;33;ENE;7;52%;5%;4



Tehran, Iran;60;38;Plenty of sunshine;59;40;N;8;25%;0%;6



Tel Aviv, Israel;79;58;Mostly cloudy;76;58;ESE;5;44%;56%;4



Tirana, Albania;71;47;A shower in places;69;53;SE;6;53%;74%;3



Tokyo, Japan;47;34;Mostly sunny;51;34;E;11;50%;3%;4



Toronto, Canada;45;32;A little p.m. rain;44;41;SSE;10;85%;88%;2



Tripoli, Libya;64;53;A morning shower;65;52;N;6;67%;50%;6



Tunis, Tunisia;65;47;Mostly cloudy;70;50;W;4;64%;3%;4



Ulan Bator, Mongolia;27;0;Colder;15;-2;NW;10;57%;26%;3



Vancouver, Canada;39;27;Showers around;43;32;SW;9;62%;92%;2



Vienna, Austria;54;32;A shower in the p.m.;57;39;SSW;7;60%;80%;2



Vientiane, Laos;84;61;Sunny and warmer;88;64;E;4;45%;1%;10



Vilnius, Lithuania;44;36;Variable cloudiness;50;40;SSW;11;77%;64%;1



Warsaw, Poland;54;39;Variable cloudiness;54;42;S;9;72%;72%;2



Wellington, New Zealand;69;59;Sunny and delightful;72;61;NNE;5;72%;6%;6



Yangon, Myanmar;96;63;Sunny and very warm;97;67;WSW;5;44%;0%;10



Yerevan, Armenia;43;19;Plenty of sunshine;40;18;ENE;2;60%;4%;5



_____



Copyright 2017 AccuWeather



_____



Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit