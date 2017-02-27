BC-AP News Digest 7 am

Here are the AP's latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST.
BROKEN FAITH — SPINDALE, NC — From all over the world, they flocked to this tiny town in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, lured by promises of inner peace and eternal life. What many found instead: years of terror — waged in the name of the Lord. By Mitch Weiss. SENT: 4,200 words, video, photos. A 1,100-word abridged version also moved. VIDEO HIGHLIGHT: US NC Broken Faith. With BROKEN FAITH LOWER BUILDING — Former disciples describe storage annex for "worst sinners"; BROKEN FAITH-SEX AND MARRIAGE — NC church has unconventional rules for sex and marriage; BROKEN FAITH-RULES (all sent).
AP POLL-TEENS-POLITICS — A survey of children ages 13 to 17 conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that America's teens are almost as politically disillusioned and pessimistic about the nation's divisions as their parents. By Gillian Flaccus. UPCOMING: 950 words by 8 a.m., photos. With AP POLL-TEENS-POLITICS-METHOD.
SOMALIA-DROUGHT — Thousands of desperate Somalis are streaming into the capital seeking food as a result a prolonged drought, overwhelming local and international aid agencies. The Somali government warns of a looming famine that could affect millions. By Abdi Guled. SENT: 710 words, photos, video.
OSCARS — The 89th Academy Awards get off on the right foot, with a song and dance, but end with the most stunning mistake ever to befall the esteemed awards show when the best picture Oscar is presented to the wrong movie. Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty, holding an incorrect envelope, wrongly present the top prize to "La La Land," instead of "Moonlight." By Film Writer Lindsey Bahr. SENT: 1,000 words, photos. With OSCARS-BEST PICTURE-SCENE — Here's what happened onstage during the Oscars' mistake. SENT: 600 words, video, photos; OSCARS-MOMENTS (sent); OSCARS-LIST (sent).
OSCARS-WRONG WINNER — It was one of the most awkward moments in the history of the Oscars, of television, in entertainment, heck maybe in American history. And somehow Warren Beatty, Hollywood's ultimate smooth leading man, was at the center of it. By Sandy Cohen and Andrew Dalton. SENT: 660 words, photos. With OSCARS-REVIEW — Jimmy Kimmel can't bring together a divided country. SENT: 800 words, photo.
UNITED STATES-ISLAMIC STATE — A new military strategy to meet President Donald Trump's demand to "obliterate" the Islamic State group is likely to deepen U.S. military involvement in Syria, possibly with more ground troops, even as the current U.S. approach in Iraq appears to be working and will require fewer changes. By Robert Burns and Lolita C. Baldor. SENT: 980 words, photo.
MALAYSIA-NORTH KOREA-DIPLOMATIC IMPUNITY — Police in Malaysia investigating the killing of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half brother believe they have a major lead. They know his name, his nationality and have a pretty good idea where he might be holed up. Problem is, he's a diplomat. And North Korea isn't in the habit of voluntarily turning its people over. Especially when it has the law on its side. By Eric Talmadge. SENT: 790 words, photos. With NKOREA-MALAYSIA — Seoul: 4 N. Korean spies involved in Kim killing in Malaysia. SENT: 130 words.
POLAND-POPULIST HEARTLAND — Life has always been hard on Witold Pogorzelski, a farmer in eastern Poland. But now, just as the 64-year-old prepares for retirement, he feels like there is finally a bit of hope — in the form of a populist wave. Months before Britain voted to leave the EU Union or the U.S. elected President Trump, Poles booted out their own political establishment. By Monika Scislowska. SENT: 1,000 words, photos. Eds: This story is this week's Tuesday Spotlight.
VETERANS AFFAIRS-MISSING DRUGS — Doctors, nurses or pharmacy staff at the Department of Veterans Affairs' hospitals were fired or reprimanded in a small fraction of thousands of reported cases of opioid theft and missing prescriptions since 2010, according to government data provided to the AP. By Hope Yen. SENT: 780 words, photos, graphic. UPCOMING: Developing from House hearing at 3:30 p.m.
BILL COSBY — Actor Bill Cosby is set to return to a Pennsylvania courtroom to ask a judge to bring in outside jurors in his criminal sex assault case. SENT: 130 words, photo. UPCOMING: Developing from hearing scheduled for 9:30 a.m.
IRAN-OSCARS — Iranians welcome director Asghar Farhadi's Oscar for best foreign film for "The Salesman." SENT: 550 words, photos.
SYRIA-OSCARS — Syrian who runs rescue group featured in Oscar-winning documentary "The White Helmets" says the award is an inspiration. SENT: 480 words, photos.
BRITAIN-OBIT-UK'S TALLEST MAN — Neil Fingleton, a 7-foot 7-inch actor who played the giant Mag the Mighty in "Game of Thrones" has died aged 36. SENT: 130 words, photo.
TRUMP-SOCIAL SECURITY — The White House is planning to propose boosting defense spending and slashing funding for longtime Republican targets like the Environmental Protection Agency. SENT: 540 words, photo.
SUPREME COURT-GORSUCH-WORKERS' RIGHTS — Supreme Court nomiee Neil Gorsuch's worker's rights opinions are often sympathetic to employees — but they usually come out in the employer's favor. SENT: 1,000 words, photo. With SUPREME COURT-GORSUCH-WORKERS' RIGHTS-GLANCE. Eds: Also moved in previous cycle.
SENATE-TRUMP CABINET — Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross is headed toward confirmation as commerce secretary in President Trump's administration. SENT: 360 words. UPCOMING: Senate vote scheduled for 7 p.m.
NORTH KOREA-EXECUTIONS — South Korea's intelligence agency says that five senior North Korean officials have been executed for making false reports to leader Kim Jong Un. SENT: 270 words.
BRITAIN-COUNTERFEIT GOODS — In a warehouse at London's Heathrow Airport, a border officer pulls open a box he suspects contains contraband goods — and his instincts are rewarded. The box is packed with beige and black sneakers that to the untrained eye look identical to the limited edition Adidas Yeezy Boost, designed by rap star Kanye West. The annual trade in fake products is worth about $18 trillion and funds organized crime. UPCOMING: 1,000 words by 7:30 a.m., photos.
VIETNAM-JAPAN — Many Vietnamese women married to Japanese soldiers saw their families split up, but today, the former foes enjoy strong bilateral ties, with Japan and Vietnam cooperating economically as well as in other areas, including defense and security. SENT: 810 words, photos.
ARGENTINA-FALLEN SOLDIERS — Families are waiting anxiously as the Red Cross begins putting a name to each of the more than 100 Argentine soldiers who were buried in the Falklands after Argentina's 1982 war with Britain over the islands. SENT: 990 words, photo.
PHILIPPINES-GERMAN HOSTAGE — Abu Sayyaf extremists in the Philippines release a video showing the beheading of a German hostage. SENT: 240 words, photo.
BAR SHOOTING-KANSAS — One of three men shot at a bar in suburban Kansas City spoke at a weekend vigil, saying "I wish it was a dream." SENT: 280 words, photos.
TAKATA-CRIMINAL CHARGE — Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp. is expected to plead guilty to a criminal charge and agree to a $1 billion penalty for concealing a deadly air bag inflator problem. SENT: 120 words. UPCOMING: Developing from court hearing at 1:30 p.m.
PEDIATRICIANS-POT WARNING — A pediatricians group is beefing up warnings about marijuana's potential harms for teens amid increasingly lax laws and attitudes on pot use. By Medical Writer Lindsey Tanner. SENT: 550 words, photo.
OSCARS-PARTIES — Academy Awards after-parties are always swanky and star-studded. But this year, even disparate celebrations had a conversation topic in common: The best-picture gaffe that saw Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly award the night's top prize to "La La Land." SENT: 750 words, photos. With OSCARS-FASHION HIGHLIGHTS — Oscars red carpet led by Ruth Negga and Emma Stone. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.
NASCAR-DAYTONA 500 — The Outlaw, Smoke and Gronk turn the Daytona 500 in party central, giving driver Kurt Busch, co-owner Tony Stewart and NFL party guy Rob Gronkowski reason to celebrate in victory lane. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.
