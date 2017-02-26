



US Forecast for Monday, February 27, 2017



City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index



Albany, NY;36;24;48;31;Milder;SW;9;46%;27%;3



Albuquerque, NM;45;30;58;40;Milder;WSW;14;38%;33%;5



Anchorage, AK;30;20;29;11;Cloudy;N;4;80%;68%;1



Asheville, NC;51;31;59;42;A little p.m. rain;SSE;8;41%;73%;3



Atlanta, GA;60;40;65;52;Afternoon rain;ESE;6;48%;79%;5



Atlantic City, NJ;45;32;57;41;Not as cool;S;9;49%;5%;4



Austin, TX;69;63;81;66;Areas of morning fog;SSE;5;68%;44%;5



Baltimore, MD;47;36;56;45;Not as cool;S;7;37%;29%;3



Baton Rouge, LA;71;60;79;67;Showers and t-storms;SSE;10;78%;75%;3



Billings, MT;39;16;29;16;Mostly cloudy;ENE;6;71%;59%;2



Birmingham, AL;63;43;63;58;Rain and a t-storm;SSE;7;67%;74%;3



Bismarck, ND;25;14;31;15;A little p.m. snow;NE;9;64%;88%;1



Boise, ID;39;25;38;26;Snow showers;SE;6;59%;87%;2



Boston, MA;44;32;53;38;Mostly sunny, breezy;SW;18;37%;4%;3



Bridgeport, CT;42;29;51;37;Not as cool;SW;11;43%;2%;4



Buffalo, NY;35;30;47;33;Milder;S;12;56%;30%;3



Burlington, VT;35;28;47;31;Milder;W;15;46%;35%;2



Caribou, ME;38;18;37;14;Morning snow showers;NW;14;62%;62%;2



Casper, WY;24;13;36;8;Not as cold;SW;16;64%;24%;4



Charleston, SC;64;45;74;61;Increasing clouds;ESE;9;54%;27%;5



Charleston, WV;48;31;59;42;A passing shower;ESE;3;46%;85%;2



Charlotte, NC;58;34;64;50;Increasing clouds;SE;6;39%;25%;4



Cheyenne, WY;26;8;35;13;Periods of sun;NW;19;55%;77%;4



Chicago, IL;47;33;52;44;Partly sunny;SE;7;58%;80%;3



Cleveland, OH;41;34;48;38;Milder;SSE;10;57%;68%;2



Columbia, SC;64;36;75;57;Increasing clouds;SE;5;45%;28%;5



Columbus, OH;43;27;43;32;A little rain;SE;8;74%;81%;2



Concord, NH;41;22;52;29;Not as cool;WSW;14;39%;7%;3



Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;63;56;80;64;Areas of morning fog;S;12;62%;55%;5



Denver, CO;45;19;50;25;Windy;W;16;35%;62%;4



Des Moines, IA;48;24;55;42;Areas of morning fog;SE;9;54%;66%;3



Detroit, MI;40;30;47;38;Partly sunny, milder;SSE;7;62%;61%;3



Dodge City, KS;53;27;68;38;Mild with sunshine;SSW;13;43%;14%;5



Duluth, MN;29;19;34;28;Mostly cloudy;ENE;5;64%;35%;2



El Paso, TX;68;43;69;51;Windy;WSW;16;28%;1%;7



Fairbanks, AK;32;15;27;-3;Mostly cloudy;W;4;71%;59%;0



Fargo, ND;20;18;35;23;Warmer;NNE;5;59%;60%;1



Grand Junction, CO;43;27;47;26;A couple of showers;NNW;16;50%;81%;3



Grand Rapids, MI;42;29;47;37;Partly sunny;ESE;6;61%;65%;3



Hartford, CT;43;29;52;35;Not as cool;S;9;41%;3%;4



Helena, MT;33;12;29;13;Snow showers;SSW;3;68%;78%;2



Honolulu, HI;79;68;79;67;An afternoon shower;ENE;10;65%;87%;7



Houston, TX;74;64;81;69;A t-storm in spots;SSE;10;74%;48%;4



Indianapolis, IN;46;34;51;43;Not as cool;SE;9;65%;68%;2



Jackson, MS;68;53;75;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;9;75%;89%;2



Jacksonville, FL;68;50;78;62;A t-storm or two;SE;12;64%;70%;5



Juneau, AK;35;20;37;22;Mostly sunny;ENE;2;65%;37%;1



Kansas City, MO;53;32;63;53;Fog in the morning;S;9;51%;74%;3



Knoxville, TN;53;33;59;47;A little p.m. rain;S;3;47%;81%;3



Las Vegas, NV;59;43;57;38;Mainly cloudy;SSW;18;43%;56%;3



Lexington, KY;48;36;55;47;A touch of rain;SSE;5;58%;87%;2



Little Rock, AR;59;46;65;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;8;79%;80%;2



Long Beach, CA;57;51;61;46;A little rain;W;7;65%;75%;2



Los Angeles, CA;58;53;61;48;A little rain;NNW;3;66%;74%;2



Louisville, KY;50;41;58;51;A little a.m. rain;SSE;7;58%;82%;2



Madison, WI;41;23;47;36;Freezing fog;SE;6;58%;82%;3



Memphis, TN;62;47;64;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;11;70%;85%;2



Miami, FL;82;71;83;73;Mostly sunny, breezy;E;15;63%;77%;7



Milwaukee, WI;45;27;47;38;Clouds and sun, mild;S;10;61%;72%;3



Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;40;23;43;33;Partly sunny;SSE;10;52%;41%;3



Mobile, AL;66;56;75;64;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SE;10;73%;66%;5



Montgomery, AL;65;43;73;58;A little p.m. rain;ESE;8;58%;81%;5



Mt. Washington, NH;7;0;15;10;Not as cold;W;36;93%;31%;2



Nashville, TN;56;39;60;54;A little rain;S;9;62%;84%;2



New Orleans, LA;68;62;79;67;Showers and t-storms;SSE;14;78%;72%;4



New York, NY;46;35;52;44;Not as cool;WSW;9;39%;2%;4



Newark, NJ;44;30;54;39;Not as cool;SW;9;40%;4%;4



Norfolk, VA;55;34;62;49;Increasing clouds;S;8;43%;12%;3



Oklahoma City, OK;59;43;72;52;A morning t-storm;S;12;59%;55%;5



Olympia, WA;40;27;43;29;Mostly cloudy;SSW;7;84%;71%;1



Omaha, NE;45;21;53;39;Freezing fog;SSE;9;58%;59%;3



Orlando;76;58;84;66;Partial sunshine;SE;11;63%;50%;6



Philadelphia, PA;45;33;58;43;Not as cool;SSW;9;37%;26%;4



Phoenix, AZ;66;49;67;50;Afternoon rain;WSW;14;48%;92%;4



Pittsburgh, PA;42;31;52;40;A shower or two;SSE;8;46%;68%;2



Portland, ME;44;23;50;30;Partly sunny;WSW;14;45%;2%;3



Portland, OR;42;30;43;33;A shower or two;SW;6;81%;85%;1



Providence, RI;44;28;54;36;Not as cool;SW;14;37%;4%;3



Raleigh, NC;56;34;66;49;Warmer;S;6;40%;11%;4



Reno, NV;42;25;38;19;A little snow;WNW;2;51%;60%;4



Richmond, VA;53;30;59;45;Inc. clouds;S;8;42%;17%;4



Roswell, NM;67;30;72;47;Clouds and sun;SSW;14;24%;2%;7



Sacramento, CA;58;38;57;34;Mostly cloudy, cool;S;2;57%;39%;3



Salt Lake City, UT;41;33;37;22;A little snow;E;11;68%;66%;2



San Antonio, TX;75;61;80;65;Areas of morning fog;SE;4;74%;37%;5



San Diego, CA;57;53;63;55;Cool with rain;WNW;7;77%;96%;2



San Francisco, CA;54;42;53;41;Mostly cloudy, cool;W;9;64%;38%;4



Savannah, GA;67;47;76;61;Turning cloudy, warm;SE;9;68%;27%;4



Seattle-Tacoma, WA;41;32;43;32;Mostly cloudy;S;8;79%;65%;1



Sioux Falls, SD;36;19;43;31;Partly sunny;ESE;11;67%;55%;3



Spokane, WA;34;20;35;21;A little snow;S;3;78%;91%;1



Springfield, IL;50;32;57;48;Not as cool;SSE;9;60%;65%;3



St. Louis, MO;50;37;59;51;Not as cool;SSE;8;60%;66%;2



Tampa, FL;79;57;86;63;Partly sunny;E;10;64%;27%;7



Toledo, OH;44;32;50;39;Mostly cloudy, mild;SSE;5;59%;62%;2



Tucson, AZ;67;43;69;53;Becoming cloudy;SW;14;38%;70%;6



Tulsa, OK;61;40;70;58;A shower or t-storm;S;11;70%;58%;2



Vero Beach, FL;77;64;82;66;Partly sunny, breezy;ESE;15;68%;57%;7



Washington, DC;50;37;58;46;Inc. clouds;S;8;42%;26%;3



Wichita, KS;55;34;61;42;Areas of morning fog;SSE;10;65%;27%;2



Wilmington, DE;45;30;55;40;Not as cool;S;9;42%;26%;4



