Posted on by

Kurdish journalist killed covering Iraq’s battle for Mosul




IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — A local Kurdish news organization says one of their presenters was killed covering the Mosul operation and another of their journalists was wounded. 

The Rudaw news organization says Shifa Gerdi, a presenter and head of output for Rudaw, was killed in a bomb attack and cameraman Younis Mustafa was injured on the outskirts of Mosul in a statement to the Associated Press Saturday. 

She was presenting a daily special program on the Mosul offensive, and a statement of condolences on Rudaw's website described her as one of the organization's "most daring journalists".

A number of journalists have been injured in the Mosul operation and in October an Iraqi television journalist was killed covering the battle. 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

9:00 am
Updated: 9:00 am. |    

Legal-Ease: What is in a name?

Legal-Ease: What is in a name?
2:21 am |    

Wapakoneta gets school-record 20th boys basketball win

Wapakoneta gets school-record 20th boys basketball win
2:20 am
Updated: 2:22 am. |    

Bath halts losing streak

Bath halts losing streak
comments powered by Disqus