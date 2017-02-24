Posted on by

Man charged with attempted murder for firing at trooper




GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (AP) — A man has been charged with attempted murder of a South Carolina state trooper.

The State Law Enforcement Division says 20-year-old Paul Anthony Walker of Goose Creek fired a weapon at Trooper Chris West while travelling south on Interstate 77 in Fairfield County on February 10.

Authorities say Walker and several others were fleeing a robbery in Waxhaw, North Carolina.

As West tried to stop the vehicle, Walker fired a .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol out the window.

SLED says another passenger also fired shots at West and has also been charged.

Police say Walker admitted to firing at the officer. It wasn't immediately known if he had an attorney.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

6:05 am |    

Ohio cities could stop paying prevailing wage to construction workers

Ohio cities could stop paying prevailing wage to construction workers
6:05 am
Updated: 6:09 am. |    

MC Sports closing all stores

MC Sports closing all stores
6:04 am
Updated: 6:10 am. |    

Lima-based Christian TV station gets $7.7 million in FCC auction, to launch foundation

Lima-based Christian TV station gets $7.7 million in FCC auction, to launch foundation
comments powered by Disqus