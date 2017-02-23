Disabled vet beaten by accused animal abusers given car





DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A disabled Navy veteran who says he was beaten up when he tried to get three young men to stop torturing a turtle got a nice surprise from a Florida car dealership.



On Wednesday, 45-year-old Garry Blough was given the keys to a 2012 Kia Forte from Daytona Kia-Mitsubishi.



Blough says his family didn't have a car and it often took him all day to take a bus to the Veteran's Administration for an appointment.



The Daytona Beach News-Journal (http://bit.ly/2kPNd6y ) reports the three men accused of beating Blough were arrested last week. Blough says his wife and young daughter saw the trio hurting the turtle near their apartment. They told him and he confronted the men. But they attacked Blough.



Marine veteran Paula Mongeon heard about Blough's plight and contacted the dealership.



