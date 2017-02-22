Lawsuit claims train station escalator grabbed girl’s foot





ATLANTA (AP) — A lawsuit claims a 3-year-old girl who became entangled in an escalator lost her foot at a commuter train station in Atlanta.



The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2ml9ju6 ) reports that the lawsuit was filed Friday against the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority and the elevator manufacturer.



The lawsuit says the escalator grabbed Monique Simpson's jacket while she was in the Vine City MARTA station on March 24, 2016. It says a protective guard broke off and the moving stairs swallowed the girl's right foot as her mother tried to save her.



The suit says a MARTA worker hit the shut-off switch, but rescuers had to use special equipment to free her.



Plaintiffs Sharonta and Moses Simpson declined comment, as did officials with MARTA. A lawyer for the elevator company couldn't be reached for comment.



