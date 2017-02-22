APNewsBreak: College Board to boost SAT security globally





PITTSBURGH (AP) — The firm that oversees registrations for the SAT college entrance exam is boosting security around the world following test-stealing and other cheating in recent years.



The College Board told The Associated Press it's reducing the number of international testing dates from six per year to four for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years. It says the move will reduce opportunities for test content to be stolen.



The New York-based college entrance exam provider, which planned to make a formal announcement Wednesday, also is taking steps to prevent past cheaters from retaking tests. In addition, it says it will alert law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and abroad of companies and people it suspects of illegally obtaining test content.



Other planned reforms include an increase in audits of test centers worldwide and steps to make it easier for students and educators to anonymously report suspected cheating.



"We are unwavering in our commitment to SAT test security and we will continue to confront any efforts to undermine it, including the unauthorized disclosure of test questions and test forms," Peter Schwartz, the College Board's chief administrative officer and general counsel, said in a written statement.



The College Board canceled college entrance exams in China and Macau in January 2016 after determining some students may have obtained copies of the tests. Forty-five testing centers were affected, and similar problems have plagued the test's administration in Asia in recent years, though cheating has occurred elsewhere, too.



In 2015, federal prosecutors in Pittsburgh charged 15 Chinese citizens in a conspiracy to have impostors take the SAT and other college entrance tests in Pennsylvania since 2011.



A former University of Pittsburgh student, Han Tong, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation for being the go-between for Chinese students who paid up to $6,000 to have impostors take the tests for them. All but two of those defendants, who remain in China, have pleaded guilty. Eleven of the 13 convicted have been sentenced by a federal judge in Pittsburgh, and most were deported.



The Educational Testing Service, of Princeton, New Jersey, administers the SAT, the Test of English as a Foreign Language and the GRE graduate school entry exam, which were targeted in the Pittsburgh-based scam.



The College Board, as overseer of registration for the SAT, or Scholastic Aptitude Test, is tasked with ensuring test results are legitimate for each student.