10 Things to Know for Today

1. US TAKES STRICTER IMMIGRATION STANCE



A pair of Homeland Security memos lay bare how many of the estimated 11 million immigrants living in the U.S. illegally will be targeted for deportation. The short answer: a lot.



2. HOW MALAYSIA SAYS KILLING WAS CARRIED OUT



The women suspected of fatally poisoning the North Korean leader's half brother were trained to coat their hands with toxic chemicals, then wipe them on his face, police say. The North Korean embassy ridicules the police account.



3. ACCOUNTABILITY URGED AHEAD OF FRESH ROUND OF SYRIAN PEACE TALKS



After a litany of horrors, some are pushing for the creation of a Syrian court to prevent war criminals from escaping with impunity.



4. DAKOTA PIPELINE OPPONENTS FACE DEADLINE TO MOVE



The scores of protesters have been told by the government to vacate their encampment on federal land in North Dakota.



5. WHAT'S PROVIDING NEW HOPE FOR VICTIMS OF ISLAMIC STATE GROUP



A psychological trauma institute is being established at a university in Iraq to treat IS victims, including Yazidi women raped and tortured by the militants.



6. DOWNPOURS RAISE FEARS OF CALIFORNIA FLOODING



Communities downstream from a northern California reservoir gushing water for the first time in 20 years brace for flash floods and evacuations.



7. a href='https://apnews.com/54aeb734dc8146969cda25a03e602419/Testosterone-gel-shows-no-benefit-for-older-men's-memories'TESTOSTERONE NO FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH/a



In landmark research, the hormone failed to improve older men's memory or mental function, challenging the anti-aging claims of popular supplements.



8. MILO YIANNOPOULOS QUITS BREITBART



The right-wing writer's resignation follows days of criticism after the release of video clips in which he appeared to defend sexual relationships between men and boys as young as 13.



9. FLOURISHING WHERE OTHERS HAVE FAILED



An American musician and a fan of his band have been making high-end microphones in Russia since 2014 — a rare example of success in the country's consumer goods industry.



10. WHICH MYSTERY IS PUZZLING AUTHORITIES IN NEW YORK



The National Park Service is trying to figure out who unfurled a giant banner at the Statue of Liberty saying "Refugees Welcome."