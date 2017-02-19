10 dead after boat capsizes off Sri Lanka’s southwest coast





COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — At least 10 people were killed and seven others rescued Sunday after the boat they were traveling in capsized off of Sri Lanka's southwestern coast, police said.



The boat was among 19 that took part in a religious festival procession from the fishing town of Beruwala, around 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of the capital, Colombo, said police spokesman Priyantha Jayakody.



The tragedy occurred when the boats were returning from the festival.



It was unclear how many people were traveling in the boat that capsized. The navy was deployed to help search for any other survivors.



Fishing families in Beruwala travel by boat every year to the Roman Catholic church feast in the town of Kalutara.